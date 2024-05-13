PM Images

Topline Summary and Update

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) has generated a lot of interest in 2024, as they experienced a dramatic run-up in valuation that I felt might be a bit premature to warrant jumping in, despite the large number of interesting clinical projects they are working on. In light of their recent disclosed trial failure, the stock valuation has cratered more than 70%. This creates a new opportunity for those willing to respect the risks, since MGNX continues to have a large number of promising product candidates in development, supported by modest sales. There is a serious risk that the market may no longer give them as much hype on good news, given the most recent failure, but these prices near the 5-year low are unlikely to be tested again.

Pipeline Update

As I covered in my previous article, MGNX has a stable of pipeline candidates covering a wide range of targets. The most important updates relate to the TAMARACK study covered below, so I will focus this article's attention on that. They own a HER2 antibody called margetuximab, which is approved in breast cancer, and they have licensed an anti-PD-1 antibody, retifanlimab, which is approved for the treatment of Merkel cell carcinoma.

Vobra duo

The product in the spotlight right now is vobramitamab duocarmazine, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting the mysterious B7-H3 molecule, a member of the same family of immune checkpoint receptors as CTLA-4, but whose ligand remains unknown.

The main focus for MGNX with vobra duo has been metastatic CRPC, a poor-prognosis form of prostate cancer that continues to be an unmet need for oncology. The phase 2 TAMARACK study is ongoing to assess the safety and efficacy of 2 different doses of the drug in patients who have received multiple lines of prior therapy, including chemotherapy.

An abstract submitted to the ASCO Annual Meeting was not accepted for presentation, but the company disclosed the safety findings from what they would have presented back in April. That preliminary safety look made vobra duo look fairly tolerable, although the serious and high-grade toxicities were not elaborated upon. No patients died due to toxicity.

As part of their first quarter guidance, MGNX provided an update for the TAMARACK study, demonstrating confirmed PSA response rates of 36.6% and 43.9% in the 2.7 mg/kg and 2.0 mg/kg arms, respectively. Among the cohort of patients with measurable disease at baseline, the confirmed response rates were 25% and 17.8%, respectively. When including responses that were not confirmed, the response rates were 43.8% and 24.4%.

However, there was further elaboration on the toxicity, now including five patients who died from causes unrelated to their cancer. Most concerningly, 3 patients died from causes thought to be related to inflammation of the lungs, which has been a nagging concern for antibody-drug conjugates for years now. This discrepancy in tolerability from the April release to the Q1 update was a big reason for downgrades of MGNX stock.

MGNX indicated that they intend to plan for a phase 3 study of vobra duo in mCRPC to begin next year. They also intend to expand the enrollment of TAMARACK to include other solid tumors, including NSCLC, SCLC, melanoma, anal cancer, and head and neck cancer.

Financial Overview

In their latest quarterly filing, MGNX disclosed $202.6 million in current assets, including $80.4 million in cash and equivalents and another $103.9 million in marketable securities. Revenues across collaboration agreements, product sales, royalties, and government agreements reached $9.1 million, down from $24.5 million in Q1 2023.

Operational expenses for the quarter were $62.9 million. After accounting for interest, the recognized net loss was $52.2 million, up from $38 million in Q1 2023 (and owing mainly to lower collaboration revenues).

Given these holdings and the cash burn rate, MGNX has between 4 and 5 quarters of cash and investments on hand to fund ongoing operations. It is likely that they will need to raise funds in 2024 to make sure they do not hit a point of crisis.

Strengths and Risks

Strength - Despite the catastrophic market sentiment, TAMARACK is not a failed trial

The failure to disclose the patient deaths in their initial safety readout, in addition to those 3 deaths due to pulmonary complications, are not a good sign for vobra duo, full stop. We can get that out of the way here and now, and if these kinds of signals continue to be observed in later clinical study, there's no way the drug will be approved. It is possible that none of these deaths were due to the study agent, although that's not a strong possibility, in my mind.

Long story short: we don't know everything yet, and more detail would be very useful. It could be as simple as providing preventative measures (like steroids), reducing the dose of vobra duo, or in the end, the deaths could be a coincidence. We just don't know yet.

However, there were signs of activity for vobra duo as well. Nothing that sets the world on fire, obviously, but radiographic response rates around the 20% range do not indicate an inactive agent, including at the lower dose. Updates on these radiographic endpoints (guided as coming later this year) will be crucial in seeing how vobra duo will fare in mCRPC.

Risk - Failure begets failure, according to the market

Performance of MGNX is obviously heavily dependent on market sentiment, regardless of my opinion on how it has reacted to the TAMARACK study news. I suspect that this trial being considered a failure will raise more scrutiny on any updates they provide in the future. This could mean that the going will get tougher for them, whether it ends up being deserved or not.

Bottom-Line Summary

On Seeking Alpha, the main thing that gets noticed is the analyst's overall rating on a given stock, and not necessarily the specifics and caveats surrounding that rating. I gave MGNX a "Sell" sentiment on my first outing with them, not because I didn't like their science. Specifically, I said the following:

If I had been writing about MGNX back in November, I would have said that a ~$300 million market cap seems really low as valuation for a company with the accomplishments and irons in the fire that MGNX. Now, after more than tripling in such a short time, I would be wary about further growth from here.

Now, with the latest earnings report and disappointing TAMARACK study readout, the market is coming more to its senses on the stock, and I suspect it's to the point of overreaching. I don't think it's reasonable that the entire gain in valuation was related to anticipation of these prostate cancer data alone, but the company has nevertheless lost all its gains and more, putting it at a market cap of ~$250 million at the time of writing. I don't think that's justified, and even with the caveats about ongoing clinical development, MGNX is poised to be a great value at this price point. Therefore, my sentiment has been upgraded straight to a "Buy," and I think MGNX is worthy of a cautious second look right now.

I want to place that within a big caveat, though. My opinion on the TAMARACK update boils down to 3 key takeaways that I would like you to not ignore:

There's a reason these data were not accepted for an ASCO presentation, not even at the poster level where relatively lower-impact results are presented The trial has demonstrated evidence of activity and concerning signals of toxicity that need to be elaborated on as soon as possible None of this indicates a failure that should wipe out all the progress and other projects that MGNX has in its belt, at least not yet

So what we have here is a very high-risk proposition, but one with a massive opportunity, as well, since a key data update on TAMARACK could well give us a big recovery in market valuation. On the other hand, after losing around $750 million in market value, with the other clinical programs they have, along with product revenues (even if they've fallen year over year), it would appear as though this company has found a floor.