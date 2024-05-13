EPR Properties: Hard Not To Watch This Growing Yield

May 13, 2024 6:13 AM ETEPR Properties (EPR) Stock
Joseph Parrish profile picture
Joseph Parrish
874 Followers

Summary

  • EPR Properties, a real estate investment trust, struggled during COVID but has come out of it, now with an 8% yield.
  • The company's financial history shows declines in cash flows and reduced dividends, with a return to 2019 levels.
  • EPR is diversifying its portfolio away from theaters and focusing on other forms of experiential real estate, with a manageable debt profile at low interest.
Friends watching scary movie at movie theater

The Good Brigade

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is a real estate investment trust that saw some trouble in the aftermath of COVID.

After reviewing both FY 2023 and Q1 2024 results, I have doubts that the problems of

This article was written by

Joseph Parrish profile picture
Joseph Parrish
874 Followers
My articles are written with a mind to owning a stock for years, not trying to predict price movements in a few months. I don't do target prices; I do valuations.I first entered investing in 2020 as an individual value investor, keen to understand the fundamentals of businesses and buy their shares at attractive prices. From May 2022 to May 2023, I worked as an investment advisory representative at Fidelity Investments. I am now self-employed through other ventures.Part of my technique is to write an article as though it is a letter to my future self. I look at it as a chance for my ideas to improve and grow as I follow each company. As such, I tend to start from a place of caution. I used to write many Sell pieces. As of March 2024, I stopped doing that, and I simplified my approach to "Buy or Don't Buy." Many of my articles will either be Buy or Hold going forward. I have yet to issue a Strong Buy rating to any security.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EPR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on EPR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News