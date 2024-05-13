Monty Rakusen

We will discuss last week's AerCap (NYSE:AER) investor day, the first of such events since CV19 hit. My thesis laid out in my previous articles (see my valuation framework - with updated numbers in this article, and other articles here and here) remains the same.

Introduction by CEO Gus Kelly

In the intro, CEO Gus Kelly gave another masterclass into the aircraft leasing industry dynamics. He laid out in detail how he believes the market will remain tight into the 2030s. The answer lies in both airframes and engines. He previously discussed this in some detail as well in a recent podcast with KPMG.

From the below slide, you can see the discrepancy between trendline and real supply for both narrow bodies and widebodies. I believe the OEM's prioritizing the narrow bodies for the widebodies will have very positive spillover effects for the A321neo's. This aircraft has the most seats of narrow bodies, and long range, which makes it an alternative for widebodies on some routes (this is already reflected in part in the revaluation of said aircraft in the secondary market).

AerCap Investor Day 2024

Kelly explained again how engine OEMs act as key brakes to supply, as aircraft oversupply would shorten their most profitable shop visit (i.e. the last one), as an oversupply would cause airlines to retire the oldest aircraft sooner. Engine OEM's make all their profit from the aftermarket, and also act as suppliers to airframes in the newbuild market. Therefore, they can act as 'brakes' for new deliveries.

As indications of aircraft shortage, Kelly showed the progression of the percentage of old leases being extended. This is up almost 20 points to 75% of leases expiring in 2 years. This leads to strong upward release rates and less transition expenses, beneficial for AerCap.

Kelly noted that gains on sale margins should be lower in a higher rate environment, everything else being equal, as there's fixed leases from a lower rate environment still attached to these assets. Despite this effect, unlevered gains on sale are up from a 10% average to >20% in the last year.

One of the best things we saw on this investor day was the strong growth in lease rates for all aircraft, and in particular AerCap's biggest pillar of future NAV, the A321Neo:

AerCap Investor Day 2024

Rates are up 20% since 2019, far outpacing inflation and the component in lease rates attributable to rate rises. As seen in the picture, the benefits of these leases going into effect after 2025 will flow through on a levered basis through the bottom-line in next years.

Kelly announced another $500M buyback program, a maiden dividend of 1$ a year (1.25% dividend yield) and a $3B investment into CFM engines (in their engine leasing Joint Venture arm with Safran). The dividend needs most explaining. Kelly (and later on, Peter Juhas) noted that this lowers cost of capital as quite a few investors can only invest in businesses paying some dividend. This measure could also increase the stability of the stock as it diversifies the shareholder base. It was noted AerCap is an outlier, as only 3% of S&P500 financials do not pay a dividend. I also suspect the below-leverage target and the share price getting closer to intrinsic value played into this decision. Both the CFO and the CEO stressed the dividend should remain small, to stay flexible in terms of capital allocation, and that buybacks will remain at the heart of shareholder returns. Buybacks will also be the primary driver of a growing dividend per share, as the share count dwindles.

Segments discussion

We were impressed by the engine leasing business presentation. This business is powering 60% of the world's new aircraft. It takes over and aggregates manufacturers contractual obligations to provide replacement engines whilst its customers have engine overhauls. The business has a high weighting to CFM (which are experiencing less issues) and to a lesser extent, GE. AerCap announced a new $3B investment into CFM engines today. AerCap believes it can capture 20% of the total engine maintenance spend by customers, which was highlighted to be slightly more than the typical purchase price of the aircraft itself!

The cargo division (2% of the AER fleet) diversifies the credit risk (different sectors than airlines), and adds optionality to the life of AerCap airlines through conversions. Another optionality example was highlighted earlier in the general introduction about the conversion program with Emirates: AerCap was able to take out high in-demand engines from passenger aircrafts in conversions.

The helicopter division (global leader with 300 helicopters) is benefitting from macro tailwinds (60% offshore Oil & Gas, and also a growing offshore wind end-market). Civil OEM production is low as production of the OEMs is spilling over to military applications. The fireside chat side revealed that utilisation has gone up, bottoming in pre-CV19 at 80% (O&G malaise) to almost 100% today. Lease rates and extension rates are both up as well. During CV19, the assets kept flying as the end customers in this business were O&G companies and governments with long-term contracts and needs.

Financial discussion

I expected the company to report an appraised fleet value, which they did on their last investor day eight years ago. As laid out in my previous article, my estimate of AerCap's value was 123$ per share. However, the company didn't publish such a specific number. I suspect that, given the record low leverage (2.4X) and tight aircraft environment to deploy incremental capital into new orders, the company wants to keep buying back shares cheaply.

For people new to this name, this was discussed in the last financial section. The consistent funding strategy (almost perfectly matching assets and liabilities in terms of both duration and fixed/floating) was discussed here, as well as the diversity in funding (geographically but also secured versus unsecured, and the target debt/equity ratio of 2.5-3.0X.

AerCap has >100 institutional lenders across the globe, secured and unsecured debt, export credit agency debt, subordinated and senior debt. During CV19, AerCap was able to borrow significantly below its unsecured bond spread using the European bank market as an example of how diversification benefits the business in bad times.

Interestingly, the CFO noted that book value per share does not include various items (all of which I covered in detail in my last SOTP article):

AerCap Investor Day 2024

the $3.3B discount buying GECAS (as this was accounted for using purchase accounting), or 16$ per share asset inflation: interestingly, just like in my previous post, an example was given by the CFO "if you just assume 5% supernormal inflation on a $60B asset base, that's 15$ per share" potential Russian insurance recoveries ($2.2B outstanding or another 10$ a share) nothing for the AerCap platform: earning above market returns through scaled private market information, scaled execution, good timing etc.

Q&A

No original questions were asked versus conference calls. The management reiterated that AerCap should trade at a premium to headline book for the reasons laid out in the financial section. Management was pressed for providing earnings targets further than one year. Kelly noted that AerCap's long cycle nature gives visibility and stability anyways, and management wants to retain capital allocation flexibility. It therefore refuses to give guidance on aircraft sales, as they are not optimizing for stable EPS but for value creation.

A BMO analyst asked up until which price book multiple AerCap would be willing to buy back shares. Interestingly, Kelly refused to provide a target, which confirms to me that value should be much higher, and he wants to keep hitting the buyback.

Valuation

The CFO explicitly mentioned the value pockets not captured by headline book value per share (see Financial Discussion). He also applied 5% inflation "by way of example" on the asset base, which is close to what I did in my last SOTP. Management was still cagey on providing tangible numbers. I believe the industry is too tight, they are generating too much excess capital, and hope the share price won't move up too much. Since I see the discussion as a validation of my SOTP I am updating it here:

AerCap SOTP (Author own calculations from earnings call)

As you can see, the NAV discounts have come down:

AerCap NAV discount (Author own calculations from earnings call)

However, AerCap laid out a strong case why the aircraft shortage is here to stay for years. This allows to recycle capital by selling aircraft at >20% unlevered gains, as the company has done in the last twelve months into buybacks at book value.

Conclusion

Management hinted in various ways how asset value is significantly above the current headline book value, as also laid out in my previous article.

I think the slides by Gus Kelly in the introduction were very compelling, it confirms to me why aircraft shortages are likely to remain until 2030, and value will keep accruing to AerCap shareholders through higher lease rates that have yet to flow through, and share buybacks.