Kratos Defense & Security Solutions: The Future Of Defense At A Price

Christoph Liu
Summary

  • Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. is a niche player in the defense sector, focusing on unmanned solutions, military communication, and electronic training systems.
  • The company displays strong growth and sports a healthy balance sheet.
  • Kratos may be a potential acquisition target for a larger competitor due to its relatively small market capitalization and leading position in highly relevant niche fields of the defense sector.
  • However, the stock is by no means cheap, trading at close to 60 times realistic but ambitious earnings estimates.
Kratos Defense and Security Solutions office facade of engineering services company in Silicon Valley

A sad reality of the present is that, geopolitically speaking, we are living in challenging times. Therefore, nations have no choice but to strengthen their respective armed forces. That, in turn, creates opportunities for defense contractors. One of the smaller, but no less interesting, names in the sector is Kratos

Christoph Liu
I am and have been for some time interested in various investment-related topics. Therefore I started investing a few years ago. At this moment I do exclusively invest using own money. My focus is primarily on stock market investments with a long term investing perspective. Particularly, I invest in companies with a strong and fortified market position and stable profits.

