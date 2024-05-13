Chesky_W/iStock via Getty Images

Background

Many, including competitors, have been dubbing Ouster (NYSE:OUST) as the company for forklifts and delivery carts. LiDAR has, and frankly still is, synonymous with a "trendy" consumer auto ADAS for most investors in this sector, labeling anything else unattractive. Until now, the pursuit of brand OEM and the expectation of scale, measured in billions by a so-called order book, have garnered the most attention and the most significant market capitalizations.

Even though I have been expecting Ouster to outperform when doing what the company did, I was part of that movement, rooting for Ouster to join the trend.

I recommended Ouster long before its reverse split, with my first article published on April 24, 2022, when the post-split price was $34. I found Ouster attractive for entry into the consumer auto ADAS market when it acquired Sense Photonics, a company that developed a prototype of the Shutter Digital Flash sensor.

My journey with Ouster continued. I took advantage of the market's view on the second acquisition of competitor Velodyne when prices dipped to the $3 range, averaging down my position. I saw the financial potential of Ouster's actions. However, I still anticipated an announcement regarding consumer auto ADAS despite its impact on other companies in the segment. I even recognized this discrepancy and rated both Innoviz (INVZ) and Luminar (LAZR), which are solely focused on automotive, as "hold."

Last week, I decided to rate both companies as "sell." Shortly after, an unexpected source shed light on the challenges of pursuing business in the auto ADAS sector. MicroVision's (MVIS) CEO, Sumit Sharma, a company I have rated as a "sell" since last year, expressed frustration during the first-quarter call. He described the RFQ negotiations, emphasizing their high cost and limited benefits. Meeting the unique product demands of OEMs would require substantial cash investments from MicroVision's investors, creating a significant challenge for a company that already needs $20M in ATM cash to fund operations, with only meager revenues per quarter.

While I acknowledge the risk that MicroVision may not be an industry oracle, and many consider Luminar and Innoviz to be front-runners, there were no wins for anyone this quarter, confirming the narrative. The sobering reality is that SOP wins are now estimated for 2028, and none of the three companies can sustain themselves financially in this scenario. They may not even last without investors, who must accept dilution almost annually.

Against this backdrop, Ouster's strategic decision to avoid this specific market was visionary and correct. Angus Pacala's self-deprecating analogy from the conference call of being a broken record, used to describe his cautious approach to avoid diving headfirst into what now seems like an empty pool of costs, cancellations, limited volumes, and shifting ideas, proved to be apt and effective.

While other companies are hemorrhaging cash and diluting investor equity, this LiDAR company, which caters not only to forklifts and carts but also to automotive applications, including trucks, robotaxis, mining, farming equipment, security, crowd statistics, and smart infrastructure, is experiencing growth rates of 30 to 50% annually. This growth is buying time for the consumer auto ADAS market to mature. Additionally, Ouster can maintain its current business trajectory even when OEMs are not yet prepared for widespread LiDAR adoption beyond what currently appears to be limited user acceptance testing.

The current state

Ouster has delivered the best quarter in its history, sequentially topping the best seasonal quarter of the year, Q4, with the seasonally weakest first quarter by 6%. It was the best Western company result ever. Q2 revenue was forecasted at $26 to $28M, another record. The revenue had a 29% gross margin, which CFO Mark Weinswig calls a path to a 35-40% mid-range. The revenue tracking table illustrates the strength of Ouster's result.

LIDAR Companies Q1 2024 Revenue (Financial Statements, Author)

However, the biggest, and even shocking, was the metric I always used to measure results: net cash used in operating activities or operating cash flow (OCF), whose consumption came at only $5.7M. This is an unprecedented event for Ouster, but when you compare it to all four other companies, starting with the highest: Luminar at $81.2M, Aeva at $30.9M, Innoviz at $21.8M, and MicroVision at $20M, it is a result on an entirely different level. Ouster has become a company in a class on its own.

The table below illustrates the OPEX for lidar companies that reported Q1.

Lidar Companies Q1 2024 OPEX (Financial Statements, Author)

The assessment

I wrote that some expectations, which I also share, have Ouster becoming profitable by 2026, which, in GAAP terms, appears to be the right expectation. However, Q1 results have illustrated the possibility of operating cash flow being positive much sooner.

The attached table illustrates this prediction, accounting for all four companies reported on Q1 results.

Q1 2024 LIDAR Companies Estimated Cash Runway (Financial Statements, Author)

While investors should understand the fluctuation in OCF consumption, Ouster leads among the companies listed in the table. There is no longer a need to sell equity solely to survive and avoid insolvency, a real and present risk for others. For the record, the increase in cash position at the end of 2024 includes a small ATM sale of $3.5M in Q1 and anticipated future ATM use.

The use of ATM metrics is evident in the OPEX table. Such minimal equity use helped limit Ouster's cash-on-hand reduction to $2M compared to Luminar's reduction of $71M, highlighting the unprecedented value Ouster has created for its shareholders.

Both Luminar and MicroVision have secured new $150M facilities. Aeva (AEVA) has its preferred share utility available with $125M. Innoviz filed a mixed shelf in 2022 with room for $140M. Ouster's remaining capacity is $113.4M. At present, Ouster's financial situation appears incredibly stable compared to others. All mentioned ATMs will likely be fully utilized within the next 12 months, except for Ouster, where the value of the company's currency, its equity, is expected to be much higher in time.

To summarize, Ouster leads in revenue estimates at $116M. It appears to spend the least cash in 2024, with a limited need for ATM usage. The company has the opportunity to achieve positive operating cash flow by Q4 2024, standing out with the most apparent path to profitability. Ouster will also actively participate in all verticals of LiDAR opportunities, including consumer auto ADAS, as described in the background section.

The table below summarizes each company's standing in common financial indicators. Ouster continues to be valued at only 4.8 times its price/sales ratio. It leads in cash per share and book value per share. It currently has the group's second-largest market capitalization, behind Luminar.

LIDAR Companies Financial Statistics Q1 2024 (Financial Statements, Author)

The market has undoubtedly noticed, reflecting the company's value based on its industry achievements and prospects. I recently recommended Ouster with a $12 price target, which has now been achieved.

Using the group's average P/S ratio of 13, the share price recommendation would be around $33 per share. However, the outliers driving this ratio's value, Aeva and MicroVision, are not necessarily good indicators. Instead, I will look at the value placed on Mobileye (MBLY) at a price/sales ratio of 11. Additionally, by observing companies with growth rates of 20% or more (which Ouster surpasses with its 30% to 50% growth rate), I see that they fluctuate around a P/S ratio of 11 to 13. Considering Ouster is in the pre-profit state, I will only use half of the mid-range ratio, which is 6.

Looking towards 2025 revenue of $178M, assuming the company can achieve non-GAAP profitability and positive operating cash flow for that year, the target price is $23 per share for the next 12 months, with an estimated 46M shares outstanding, using a P/S ratio of 6. My assumption for ATM use during 2024 includes adding 1M shares and reaching a market cap of $1.05B. This target offers an 85% return from the close of $12.40 on Friday, May 10.

Considering the 2025 revenue estimate is 51% higher than 2024, even if I use just a 30% growth rate, $178M becomes $151M. The P/S ratio would then need to move to 7 to warrant $23 per share, which I still find comfortable given the dynamics of growth and the average P/S in the market for technology companies. In conclusion, I continue to rate Ouster as a "strong buy."