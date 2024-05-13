Ouster: A Best-In-Class LIDAR Company

May 13, 2024 6:53 AM ETOuster, Inc. (OUST) Stock16 Comments
Robert Dydo profile picture
Robert Dydo
1.35K Followers

Summary

  • Ouster's strategic decision to focus on markets beyond consumer auto ADAS has proven successful, with the company experiencing significant growth and financial stability.
  • Ouster delivered its best quarter ever, with Q2 revenue forecasted to be another record. The company's operating cash flow consumption was significantly lower than its competitors.
  • Ouster is positioned as a leader in the lidar industry, with strong revenue estimates, limited cash spent, and a clear path to profitability. The company's value is improving in the market.
Autonomous forklift carrying pallet of goods isolated on white background

Chesky_W/iStock via Getty Images

Background

Many, including competitors, have been dubbing Ouster (NYSE:OUST) as the company for forklifts and delivery carts. LiDAR has, and frankly still is, synonymous with a "trendy" consumer auto ADAS for most investors in this sector, labeling anything else unattractive. Until now, the pursuit of brand OEM

This article was written by

Robert Dydo profile picture
Robert Dydo
1.35K Followers
In the past, I evaluated solar manufacturers and renewable yieldcos based on their operational, financial, and growth factors. Currently, I am interested in lidar companies' technology, adoption, and revenue growth..

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OUST either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About OUST Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OUST

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OUST
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News