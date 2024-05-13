tadamichi

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) recently reported its results for the first quarter of 2024. Results have been mixed, with revenue of $90.1 million (12% higher than expected) and adjusted earnings per share of $-1.09 (28% worse than expected).

As the company itself stated in the last Q4 2023 conference call, this first half of 2024 is expected to be weak in terms of results, due to the lack of successful children's films in the last months and first half of 2024. The soft estimation of last Q1 has been confirmed with revenues 16% lower than those of the first quarter of 2023. In addition, the greater obsolescence of inventory and markdown in retail sales have translated into a loss of 580 basis points in the gross profit margin.

This reduction in the gross margin is the data that I did not like in the first quarter, since in recent quarters it has been precisely the good gross margin data that has compensated for the moderate income growth.

But, as the company comments, the poor gross margin data is expected to only affect the first quarter:

it's certainly the case that from a first quarter perspective, we saw a number of negative impacts on gross margin, which we think or hope are going to be unique to Q1.

Despite these weak results, the company is very optimistic about the end of the current year 2024 and the entire next year 2025.

This is how director Stephan Berman expressed himself in the Q1 ER CC:

What you don't see in the financial statements, but is of the highest importance during this time of year, is the table setting for the future business that I just talked about. Finalizing commitments against promotional opportunities and retail placement for later in the year happens now. Discussions about new listings for spring and even fall 2025 are happening now. And for us in particular, conversations about new entertainment releases and new product initiatives for 2025 and even 2026 are happening as well. Through that lens, the first quarter has gone well for us at JAKKS, even if the financial results are less than thrilling. Our revenues were in line with our expectations, given the absence of new films in our first half portfolio.

As I mentioned in my previous article, JAKKS has numerous licenses for future children's films, in addition to having diversified the business with multiple new agreements with recognized brands.

Therefore, heading into the second half of 2024, they are more confident due to the seasonality of the business, where the third quarter is usually the strongest of the entire year, and the promising films expected to be released during the second half of the year (including potential with movies like Minions 4, Moana 2, a new Ghostbusters movie, Kung Fu Panda 4 and Sonic the Hedgehog 3, all of which the company has licensed). On top of all this, in November 2023, the company signed a long-term agreement with Authentic Brands Group, adding several new products to JAKKS sales starting in 2024. Additionally, the company signed a multi-year agreement with SEGA to the brand Sonic the Hedgehog among other agreements.

JAKKS rises from the ashes after two difficult post-Covid years in survival mode (2020 and 2021), the excellent year in 2022, and now in a process of definitive transformation and consolidation of processes, organization and infrastructure towards a company with healthy finances and high-income growth. This was stated in Q1 CC:

Our focus in 2020 and 2021 was survival and fixing the balance sheet. 2022 was a wild ride chasing a great revenue year. 2023 and now 2024 are gradually tuning up the organization, processes and infrastructure for the next wave of revenue growth.

Another important factor is the cancellation of preferred shares in the previous quarter, which appeared in the liabilities of the company's balance sheet. This fact (JAKKS has no debts on its balance sheet) allows the Company to invest the surplus cash in different projects of high strategic interest. Thus, in the Q1 conference call, 4 possible strategic alternatives for capital allocation were detailed:

1) Working Capital. This is related to the possibility of international expansion of the business. In fact, Europe appears to be a possible target territory for expansion shortly.

2) Mergers and acquisitions. JAKKS is the result of multiple previous mergers and currently approximately 50% of sales come from companies merged by JAKKS.

3) Acquisition of new licenses. This option is less expensive and risky than mergers and acquisitions, although it requires capital payments before generating revenue associated with these licenses.

4) Return on capital. This option would be what shareholders expected since it would provide great support for the share price, which has been greatly affected in recent weeks. This option was the one that the company considered when it was determined to completely cancel the preferred shares that remained on the balance sheet.

JAKKS Intrinsic Value Estimation

Next, we will estimate the company's intrinsic value using various valuation methods and compare it to its peers.

I have chosen 5 companies from the same sector to be able to make comparisons of 3 different valuation parameters.

The chosen companies are:

Solo Brands (DTC). Solo Brands, Inc. operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and others.

(DTC). Solo Brands, Inc. operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and others. AMMO (POWW). AMMO, Inc. designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them.

(POWW). AMMO, Inc. designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them. Clarus Corporation (CLAR). Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment.

(CLAR). Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment. Escalade, Incorporated (ESCA). Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products. It offers archery products under the Bear Archery, Trophy Ridge, Whisker, etc.

(ESCA). Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products. It offers archery products under the Bear Archery, Trophy Ridge, Whisker, etc. Funko (FNKO). Funko, Inc., a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, etc.

1) Valuation using the EV/Sales (fwd):

Company JAKKS Solo Brands (DTC) AMMO (POWW) Clarus Corporation (CLAR) Escalade, Incorporated (ESCA) Funko (FNKO) Average EV/S (FWD) 0.29 0.86 1.76 0.83 1.04 0.64 0.90 Click to enlarge

Source: Author

As you can see, JAKKS is the cheapest compared to its peers (more than twice as cheap).

Using the average EV/S (FWD) ratio as a reference, JAKKS' share price should be around $54 (x3 the current price).

2) Valuation according to the EV (Enterprise value)/EBITDA ratio:

Company JAKKS Solo Brands AMMO Clarus Escalade Incorporated Funko Average EV/ Ebitda 4.05 7.87 13.58 13.75 11.42 29.02 13.28 Click to enlarge

Source: Author

As you can see, JAKKS is clearly the cheapest, being 2 times below average.

Based on the EV/Ebitda ratio, JAKKS' share price should be around $59.76 (x3 the current price).

3) Valuation according to the Price/Cash Flow:

Company JAKKS Solo Brands AMMO Clarus Escalade Incorporated Funko Average P/CF 3.42 4.05 6.35 20.97 4.93 16.39 9.35 Click to enlarge

Source: Author

Once again, according to this valuation method, JAKKS is among the cheapest, being two times cheaper than the average.

Based on the P/CF ratio, JAKKS' stock price should be around $50 (X2 the current price).

Therefore, as evident from these three valuation methods, JAKKS is currently clearly undervalued. The intrinsic value is in the range of between $50 and $59. This assessment coincides with what Geoffrey Seiler states in his article: "JAKKS Pacific: Sell-Offs Looks Overdone".

Some financial parameters of JAKKS

Evolution of annual income:

S.A article

Source: SA article

It can be clearly observed that after Covid (2020) the trend in annual income is increasing. The year 2022 stands out because customers placed a large number of orders to fill merchandise inventories that had been left empty after Covid. For the current year 2024, a slight drop in income is expected compared to the previous year 2023, but for next year 2025 a strong recovery is expected.

Evolution of annual EBITDA:

JAKKS website

As with revenues, the evolution of annual EBITDA has been clearly positive since the year of Covid (2020). This good performance has been influenced by both the good performance of revenues and the good evolution of the gross margin with percentages close to 30%.

What to expect for the remainder of the current year 2024

The share price has maintained a clear negative trend since the end of last February when in the Q4 2023 ER conference call the company estimated poor income for the first half of 2024 although very good prospects for the end of 2024 and the entire year 2025. In the Q1 2024 ER conference call, JAKKS has once again confirmed the weak prospects for the first half of this year 2024 and has once again insisted on the very good prospects for the end of the year and all of next year 2025. This has caused the shares to continue falling due to the lack of good estimates for the first half of the current year 2024. Currently, the price is at $18 but with a clear negative trend. Most likely, it will have a little more left until it looks for a definitive bottom, probably at levels between $15 and $16. These price levels ($15/$16) would be an exceptional entry/buy point, to position oneself for the very likely recovery at the end of the year and throughout next 2025. Given the great undervaluation that JAKKS is currently experiencing in the market, as we have seen in the previous section, once income returns to show good growth rates, the market's bullish reaction should be abrupt. Recovery to $30 price level should not present many problems. I believe that when, as the company estimates, revenue growth rates once again present acceptable levels, it would not be strange to see the share price above $40 throughout next year 2025.

Risks

The main risk that I consider is the fact that it is a cyclical business and closely linked to the success of the films for which it is licensed.

Less success for any of these films could have an impact negative on the income generated.

Also, the possibility of entering an economic recession could mean less spending by families on toys for children, which would imply a lower level of income for JAKKS.

Conclusion

JAKKS recently released its first quarter 2024 results. As expected, there have been poor results. The lack of successful children's films in cinemas and television screens has led to a reduction in revenue YtY. The company does not expect a recovery in revenue until the end of this year 2024. The multiple licenses of Disney's upcoming children's films, as well as new commercial agreements with well-known brands for the sale of various products, make JAKKS very optimistic about the evolution of the business for the end of this year 2024 and all of 2025. The share price has maintained a strong downward trend for a few weeks with a cumulative drop of approximately 50%. I think the price could continue to go down a little, although I don't think there is much room left to go down. Once it hits a definitive bottom, it will be an exceptional time to enter or buy more shares (I will do so) to position oneself for the foreseeable strong recovery in prices for the end of this year 2024 and all of 2025.

In short, we are facing a low moment in which we must be patient and wait for better times to arrive in a few months.