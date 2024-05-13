IVOL: Weighing The Value Drivers Leads To A Rating Downgrade

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
4.92K Followers

Summary

  • The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF holds a portfolio of TIPS bonds and curve steepeners.
  • With the Fed likely on hold until inflation declines, I believe the yield curve may stay inverted and act as a headwind for IVOL.
  • Until macro conditions change, the IVOL is unlikely to outperform.

$1000 denomination US Savings Bonds

richcano

A few weeks ago, I got an email invite from KFA Funds to attend a webinar hosted by Nancy Davis, the fund manager for the Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) (Figure 1).

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
4.92K Followers
Author of the Macro Trends & Inflection Points Newsletter. I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting.Follow my twitter or substack for my thoughts on the macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IVOL ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on IVOL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IVOL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News