A few weeks ago, I got an email invite from KFA Funds to attend a webinar hosted by Nancy Davis, the fund manager for the Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - Recent marketing update from IVOL (ivoletf.com)

This invite reminded me of my horrific upgrade of the IVOL ETF a year ago. My buy thesis last April was straightforward: I believed the U.S. economy was headed for a recession, which would steepen the yield curve (as the Fed would likely cut interest rates to boost growth) and benefit IVOL's curve steepener bets.

Unfortunately, I was dead wrong on the recession call, as the U.S. economy shrugged off the March 2023 regional bank failures and reaccelerated into the Fall. This re-flattened the yield curve and caused more losses for the IVOL ETF (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - IVOL has lost significant value since April 2023 (Seeking Alpha)

A year later, are we any closer to a recession / steeper yield curve? When will IVOL finally outperform?

In my opinion, IVOL will unlikely outperform in the near future. While persistently high inflation will benefit the TIPS bonds IVOL holds, a Fed on hold means the yield curve is unlikely to steepen (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - 10-2 yield curve remains inverted (St. Louis Fed)

Without a steeper yield curve, IVOL's curve steepener option bets will lose value over time and act as a drag on NAV.

Brief Fund Overview

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF ("IVOL") is marketed as a product that protects against inflation and fixed income volatility. The IVOL ETF owns Treasury Inflation Protected Securities ("TIPS") and a portfolio of fixed-income options that bet on the interest rate curve steepening (short-term yields declining and/or long-term yields rising) (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - IVOL portfolio holdings (ivoletf.com)

As of May 10, 2024, the ETF had 80.4% allocated to the SCHP ETF, 7.8% allocated to cash, and the rest allocated to long OTC options on yield curve 'steepeners'.

Even though inflation-protected treasury bonds (TIPS bonds via SCHP ETF) are IVOL's largest holdings, that does not mean the IVOL ETF automatically protects investors against inflation.

This is because the TIPS bonds within SCHP are still long-duration assets that suffer when long-term interest rates rise. Furthermore, IVOL holds long positions on interest rate steepener options, so if the Federal Reserve raises short-term interest rates at a fast pace to combat inflation and flatten the yield curve, IVOL can actually lose significant value even when inflation is high, like it has in the past few years.

When Will IVOL Outperform?

Looking at the fund's marketing materials, we see the specific conditions and factors that drive IVOL's performance. For example, higher TIPS bond prices, higher interest rate volatility, higher expectations for Fed rate cuts (or lower short-term interest rates) and higher long-term interest rates are beneficial to IVOL (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - IVOL value drivers (ivoletf.com)

Looking at the current macro environment, how likely will these positive factors play out?

Bullish On TIPS Bonds

In a recent article on the SCHP ETF, I raised my outlook for the SCHP ETF and TIPS bonds, as I believe the Federal Reserve will err on the side of inflation, as the bar to raising the Fed policy rates after their very public 'dovish' pivot in December may be too high. My view was confirmed at the recent FOMC meeting when Fed Chairman Jerome Powell commented "It's unlikely that the next policy rate move will be a hike."

For SCHP, moderately high inflation readings will continue to boost principal and coupons for TIPS bonds. Furthermore, if the economy deteriorates, the Fed stands ready to cut policy rates and support jobs. This should lead to lower nominal interest rates and higher NAV for SCHP.

But Bearish On Interest Rate Volatility

Historically, the ICE BofA MOVE Index, a measure of interest rate volatility, has moved in lockstep with the CBOE Volatility Index ("VIX"), as they measure different facets of market volatility respectively. However, the two series have diverged in recent years, as the Fed's confusing and often contradictory policy decisions have whip-sawed interest rates (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - MOVE and VIX have diverged (convexitymaven.com)

Although interest rate policy is still uncertain (for example, as recently as this January, investors were expecting the Fed to cut interest rates 7 times in 2024 while just before the recent May FOMC meeting, those expectations had dropped to just 1 rate cut), I believe the path forward has narrowed.

As mentioned above, barring a drastic reacceleration of inflation to unacceptable levels (i.e. 4 or 5%), the Fed will most likely stand pat and allow its 'restrictive monetary policies' to flow through the economy.

Furthermore, with a general election fast approaching in early November, I believe the Fed will be loath to 'rock the boat' and introduce market volatility one way or another, lest they be accused of political interference.

Therefore, interest rate volatility will likely decline in the coming months, negatively affecting the IVOL ETF.

Fed On Hold For Most Of 2024

Moving on to Fed expectations, we should note that Core PCE inflation has been stubbornly stuck above the Fed's 2% target, with recent readings even showing signs of reacceleration (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - Core PCE inflation has been stubbornly high (WSJ via Nick Timiraos' X account)

This has dramatically reduced investors' bets on Fed interest rate cuts in 2024, from over seven cuts expected in January to just two cuts recently (Figure 8).

Figure 8 - Investors expect just 2 rate cuts in 2024 (CME)

If these expectations play out, the IVOL ETF will be negatively affected, as high Fed Funds rates will keep short-term interest rates high and the yield curve inverted.

Long-Term Rates Is The Wild Card

While the Fed controls short-term interest rates via the Fed Funds rate, long-term interest rates are more controlled by market forces like supply/demand and investors' risk appetites.

In my opinion, the U.S. government's poor fiscal situation will eventually swamp the market with U.S. treasury bonds and lead to higher long-term interest rates, as the federal deficit is expected to expand from 5.6% in 2024 to 8.5% in 2054 (Figure 9).

Figure 9 - U.S. deficits appear unsustainable (CBO)

However, in the short-run, the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve have levers to pull that can cap long-term interest rates. For example, the Treasury has recently chosen to finance upcoming government deficits with a higher proportion of short-term treasury bills instead of coupon bonds, reducing the pressure for long-term interest rates to rise. The Federal Reserve can also buy treasury bonds using quantitative easing ("QE") if long-term yields become disorderly.

For now, investors seem unfazed by the U.S. government's fiscal situation and continue to assign negative term premia to 10-year U.S. treasury bonds (Figure 10).

Figure 10 - Investors seem unfazed by fiscal situation (New York Fed)

Summarizing the four major value drivers for IVOL, I believe higher inflation readings will benefit TIPS bonds as the Fed will likely hold interest rates steady instead of restarting rate increases. However, a Fed on hold also reduces interest rate volatility and may keep the yield curve inverted. Net-net, I do not believe the current macro environment is favourable for IVOL.

Risks To IVOL

While I do not view the current setup as favourable for IVOL, I can also paint bullish / bearish scenarios for readers to consider.

On the positive side, if the economy deteriorates over the coming months, I believe the Fed will favour labour over inflation and cut interest rates. This will steepen the yield curve and benefit the IVOL ETF, similar to what we saw last March.

On the negative side, if inflation suddenly reaccelerates to unacceptable levels (i.e. 4-5% PCE), perhaps due to an expanded Middle-East War causing oil prices to spike, then the Fed may have to restart interest rate increases. This will likely cause the yield curve to invert even more and cause more losses for IVOL.

Conclusion

The IVOL ETF is best analyzed as a portfolio of TIPS bonds and curve steepener options. In my opinion, the current environment is not favourable for IVOL, as a Fed on hold means the yield curve likely stays inverted and IVOL's steepener options decay. Even if TIPS bonds will benefit from modestly higher inflation readings, I do not believe IVOL will outperform.

I am downgrading IVOL to a hold pending a change in the macro environment.