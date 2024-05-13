UTF: Collecting Income From North American Infrastructure

Thomas Northcut

Overview

We often times fail to take a moment to recognize the engineering miracles that happen around us in our day-to-day lives. We can create lights at the flip of a switch, speak to family across the word because of our phones, travel anywhere across the globe safely, and get clean water in our homes. These things can often fall into the background of our mind but the moment something unexpected happens like the power going out, it feels like we got sent back to the stone ages. Therefore, it almost feels essentially to invest in the areas of life that contribute to the quality of our well-being. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:UTF) offers a way to get exposure to these areas of life.

UTF operates as a closed end fund that has an investment objective to provide total returns with a focus on income generation. UTF offers us a way to invest in the very infrastructure that guides society's way of living. UTF aims to invest in a portfolio of companies that contribute to this infrastructure, which includes utilities, pipelines, roads, airports, railroads, telecom, and real estate. What makes UTF such an attractive investment for me is that the fund gives me exposure to all these essential areas of life while also providing a high dividend yield of 7.8%. Dividends are issued on a monthly basis, which is also a nice bonus.

Data by YCharts

Something that I like about UTF is that the price has remained relatively stable, consistently staying within the same price range. We can see that over the last decade, the price has only moved up 2% but total return sits at about 127% due to the continued high distribution. This steadily price movement makes it a bit easier to determine what a good entry price is, and it also adds to the appeal of the fund for investors looking to preserve capital.

This preservation of capital makes UTF a great choice for investors that are at or nearing retirement age and depend on the income produced from their portfolio. The monthly distribution also adds to this appeal, offering a more flexible use of funds, which can either be spent to fund lifestyle expenses or reinvested month to month in other areas of your portfolio. I believe that UTF will continue to deliver these consistent monthly distributions, as well as have the ability to capture upside movement over the next decade as infrastructure spend continues to increase.

Portfolio & Strategy

UTF's strategy is to invest at least 80% of its assets into securities within different sectors of infrastructure. This CEF has total annual expenses totaling 3.97% but of this amount, 1.22% go towards management fees. The fund can use up to 30% of managed assets in leverage to assist with generating higher returns when an opportunity presents. While this has the potential to boost returns, it also increases vulnerabilities to downside risk. An additional strategy the fund implements is the use of an option writing strategy. The fund may purchase and write call or put options on its own securities as a way to enhance returns or hedge against certain positions. The use of an option strategy may help the fund generation additional income during times of high volatility.

The fund is very diversified in nature, having exposure to many different infrastructure related sectors. Their portfolio consists of a majority exposure to the electric sector, accounting for 33% of the fund's exposure. This is followed by a 15% weighting in corporate bonds, 11% in midstream- C Corp companies, and 7% in gas distribution. For reference, here are the top ten holdings that are part of the portfolio, which account for 30.5% of the total assets.

Name Sector % of Market Value American Tower Corporation Tower 4.0% The Southern Company Electric 3.7% NextEra Energy Inc. Electric 3.5% PPL Corporation Electric 3.1% NiSource Inc. Gas Distribution 3.0% TC Energy Corp Midstream 3.0% Transurban Group Toll Roads 2.9% Dominion Resources Inc. Electric 2.6% National Grid PLC Electric 2.6% Enbridge Inc. Midstream- C Corp 2.1% Total 30.5% Click to enlarge

I referenced North America in the title of this article because that is where the majority of the portfolio lies. The United States makes up the largest portion of the exposure at 59%. However, there is also a 10% exposure to Canada as well as a 2.2% exposure to Mexico. This brings the total North American exposure up to almost a third of the fund's total assets. The remaining allocation spreads out across the globe across Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Increased Infrastructure Spend

A research study conducted by PwC states that infrastructure spend is estimated to total more than $9T by the end of 2025. This is a massive increase from 2012's $4T spent. After all, this is an important area of our lives that drive all sort of economic stimulation and growth. This growth can come from increased job growth across all of these sectors.

This spend not only ensures a better quality of life for the people who already enjoy these benefits, but also for the regions of the world that still lack the same resources that first world countries may have access to. The study conducted by PwC concluded that for each dollar allocated to capital projects across these infrastructure sectors, it yields an economic return between the range of 5% - 25%.

PwC (Oxford)

A lot of this spending will likely flow into midstream, petroleum refining, chemicals, and water. These sectors are projected to see an estimated CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 8% through 2025. The extraction sector, relating to coals, metals, and other minerals is also expected to continue growing as their share of the market spend has grown from 17% in 2013 to approximately 20% by 2025. These extraction markets will see shifts and investments across all regions of UTF's exposure, as Russia and Saudi Arabia are anticipated to run dry. This will likely result in further growth within the Canada market, which should benefit UTF greatly.

As interest rates continue to stay elevated, companies in these sectors are likely to resort to seeking financing from external sources rather than the typical banks. This opens up new opportunities for growth as private investment sources can actually free up capital from the public and government sectors. So while spending has still increased during this high rate environment, I think conditions for UTF will improve even more once rates come down.

Dividend & Return Of Capital

As of the latest declared monthly dividend of $0.155 per share, the current dividend yield sits at 7.8%. UTF started paying out its distribution on a monthly basis towards the mid-point of the year in 2016. Since then, the distribution has steadily grown over time. As an added bonus, UTF managed to maintain its distribution during the pandemic market drop in 2020, which offers additional reassurance that they are able to continue paying out the distribution as well as survive future headwinds.

We can see this growth when looking at the income growth of an original investment of $10,000. Using Portfolio Visualizer, we can see how the dividend would have grown over time assuming no additional cash was ever invested after the initial $10,000 besides having dividends reinvested. In 2013, your annual dividend income would have only been $789. Fast forwarding to 2023, we can see that your dividend income would have grown to $2,240 with only dividends being reinvested. In addition, your position value would also have grown to nearly $30,000.

PortfolioVisualizer

Despite the dividend slightly increasing over the last decade, I did want to address something that stands out to me. Taking a look at the distribution breakdown on the latest Section19 Form, the distribution has frequently been funded using a split between NII (net investment income), realized short-term and long-term gains, and ROC (return of capital). This return of capital seems to have made up the largest portion of the distribution in the month of April. In addition, the current estimate sees the use of ROC making up 14.74% TYD so far.

UTF Section19 Form

As a brief explanation, return of capital can be classified in one of two ways. Firstly, in some cases ROC is simply used as a tax classification and isn't harmful and is a way that the fund recognizes its gains from option writing. You will often see ROC as a classification in plenty of Closed End Funds that implement some kind of option strategy. The second kind of ROC can be interpreted as investors literally receiving portions of their own money back. So how do we know which one is being used?

One way to determine this is to look at the latest 2023 annual report and take a peek at their operating financials. We can take a look at the fund's NII performance for 2023 and see that NII came in at $0.46 per share for the year, net realized losses amounted to $0.08, leaving a total NII growth of $0.38 per share. Looking a bit further down the visual, we can see that "tax return of capital" was $0.31 per share for 2023 but all prior years did not use it. All of this simply means that the fund did not bring in enough income for 2023 to make up the distribution total. In addition, NAV decreased from $28.28 in 2021 down to $22.88 at the end of 2023.

UTF 2023 Annual Report

While these callouts would be a sign of a bad use of ROC, I do not believe this necessarily raises a red flag at the moment. The decrease can likely be attributed to the poor macro environment rather than UTF's fundamentals. Plus, this ROC classification also means that it could be a tax friendly holding for regular non-retirement brokerage accounts.

Coincidentally, the NAV started to decrease at the same time that interest rates begin rapidly rising. For reference, the federal funds rate started rising at the tail end of Q1 in 2022. We can see below how UTF and the federal funds rate has shared an inverse relationship. When rates were cut in 2020 to near zero levels, the price rose in value quite consistently, whereas it started to fall before eventually equalizing as rates topped off.

Data by YCharts

I believe this current interest rate environment to be extremely unfavorable, as infrastructure related companies tend to be very sensitive to rate changes. This is because they often depend on cheap debt to fund operations, growth initiatives, and research and development. As rates rise, these companies can no longer acquire debt at favorable rates, which may cause ongoing develops to get stalled in progress, further effecting revenue streams. These companies can also often depend on government spending and regulatory changes. Rising rates can also tighten these budgets and cause projects to get their start dates pushed back. As a result, UTF has to implement ROC in some cases.

Thankfully, I do believe we are getting closer to a rate cut happening. While I don't anticipate this to happen within the next quarter as inflation remains higher and the labor market is strong, there is a possibility for conditions to change by the start of 2025. In fact, many Wall St analysts also estimate rate cuts to begin happening in early 2025.

Valuation

Taking a quick glance at the price history of UTF, the price has often hovered around the current trading range at $23 per share. In addition, the price sits below its pre-pandemic level of about $27.50 per share, but I believe that future rate cuts can serve as a catalyst to get us there. While rate cuts may not happen for the remainder of 2024, I believe this just opens up the window of opportunity for us to continue accumulating here. Accumulation of shares here can help you establish a strong monthly income so that by the time the conditions improve, you will have a solid monthly dividend income and the price may start to move upwards again as NAV increases.

The current price trades at a slight discount to NAV of 0.13%. While this basically sits near fair value of the NAV, it sits slightly below the three-year average premium to NAV of 0.17%. However, taking a look at the last decade, the price frequently traded at a discount to NAV anywhere between -15% to -10% which means that the price may continue falling back down to this normal range.

CEF Data

However, price movement is rarely important for investors that care for income. After all, UTF's stated objective is to first prioritize income generation, and I do think it will continue to do that. Therefore, a solid strategy could be to initiate a partial position and continue to dollar cost average your position over time. If the price continues to dip downwards, you can simply increase your contribution. CEFConnect's chart of UTF from inception shows that the NAV has grown over time and if you believe the NAV will continue doing that, UTF will be a solid bet here as NAV still hasn't recovered back above pre-pandemic levels.

CEF Connect

Vulnerabilities

Interest rates have proven to be a suppressant on UTF's growth potential here. There is a chance that the interest rates remain higher for longer and cause further decay in stock price or NAV. In combination, a long term continued use of return of capital may contribute to the decrease of the NAV. If the price and NAV continue to decrease, the protection of capital aspect that I mentioned earlier may not be as relevant. In 2017, the NAV closed ended the year at $27.73 per share. The NAV has since decreased down to $22.88 per share. With a closed end fund like UTF that also uses an option strategy, another risk here would be underperformance.

Data by YCharts

Taking a look at the quick comparison of UTF against some of the sector ETFs, we can see that UTF underperforms all of these. This includes the energy, utilities, industrial, and material sectors. As a result, I believe that UTF is only best utilized by investors that want to prioritize income. If you do not need any income and only want to capture the best total return possible, then you'd likely be better off with one of these diversified ETFs.

Takeaway

UTF offers a diverse way to gain exposure to the infrastructure, which adds to our quality of life. The fund's primary focus is on generating a growing source of dividend income for shareholders while also capturing positive total returns. While the current interest rate environment may be unfavorable, I believe the tides will eventually turn and rates will begin decreasing. Since rates remain high, it looks like UTF has not been able to fully cover the distribution for 2023, but this isn't necessarily a cause for concern as the fund has consistently covered it in the past. As ROC may continue to be used, the NAV and share price might fall lower, but I see this as an opportunity to accumulate shares and collect income while we wait for the turnaround. In addition, the price currently trades at a slight discount to NAV, which is more attractive than the average premium over the last 3-year period.