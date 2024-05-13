Spirit Airlines: Headed Into A Potential Financial Disaster In 2025, May Need Restructuring

Sergey Tinyakov

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) is facing a number of very serious challenges. The airline has almost $2.0 billion debt maturing within the next two years, a large number of planes are expected to be on the ground next year because engine inspections/maintenance, and competition in the low-cost airline market is increasing. In theory, Spirit might be able to negotiate exchange offers to extend debt maturities, but I have my doubts. I think that Spirit Airlines will eventually need to do an in-court restructuring in order to survive.

Data by YCharts

Operating Business Model Has Serious Problems

Spirit Airline's business model is in serious trouble. It is a low-cost operator that is facing competitive pressure from United Airlines (UAL), American Airlines (AAL), and Delta Air Lines (DAL) who have in the last few years offered highly discounted fares that do not allow for seat selection at the time of the booking and allows only personal items to be carried on the plane without paying a fee. These are the same type of restrictions that Spirit also has, but the full-service airlines often offer better in-flight entertainment options, more legroom and better seats at the discounted price.

Another competitor, avianca (they use avianca instead of Avianca now), in their Latin America market is transitioning from a full-service airline to a low-cost airline putting downward pressure on pricing in this critical market. avianca has VIP lounges at some of the airports they serve while Spirit does not. This competitive pressure from avianca may get even worse because avianca is expanding the number of cities they serve and is increasing their fleet, including 88 new A320neo airplanes.

Spirit's business model is based on selling very cheap tickets, but then selling specific seats, charging for carry-on luggage, charging for checked bags, and charging for in-flight food/beverages. Their 1Q '24 results reflect this strategy. The total passenger revenue was $1.239 billion with fare revenue of $510.9 million (42%) and non-fare passenger revenue of $719.4 million (58%). These added fees really annoy customers especially when they are charged at the gate as they are in the process of boarding. Their business model is based on charging extra fees. What happens if the government starts to regulate these fees and puts a low cap on them? The government recently put caps on credit card late fees and bounced check fees. (Note: on May 10 a federal judge blocked the $8 cap on late fees.) I would not be surprised if the government puts low caps on baggage and seat selection fees.

Public Relations Problems Are Impacted by Management

Partially because of their extra fees structure, Spirit has a serious PR problem. Spirit is a victim of the old saying: "if a customer gets good service, they may tell one or two people, but if the customer feels they received poor service they tell ten people". Besides their extra fees structure their cancellations and delays are very annoying. I booked six flights with Spirit and two of them were cancelled. Once we were on the plane from Fort Lauderdale to Denver and the door was already closed when the pilot announced the flight was cancelled. (Spirit currently does not serve Denver.)

One of the reasons why I have a sell recommendation is that I strongly disagree with Spirit's management. It seems that management focuses more on meeting short-term profit metrics instead of focusing on strengthening customer service satisfaction that will over time be reflected in higher revenue/profits. This opinion was reinforced during their recent conference call when Matt Klein, Chief Commercial Officer, stated:

It’s just that what we do see is that the off-peak and the shoulder periods is where we are having the most challenges, and that’s where we need the most self-help in order to bring those back up to what we used to see in off peaks. We did a lot of cancels on Tuesdays and Wednesdays in the early part of this year. We do that every year. We generally do that in September and October... we need to make sure that we can produce on those days of the week as well so that we can also contribute overall to the operating margin and the bottom line itself.

What? Their customers pre-paid for flights and made various plans based on that specific flight, but Spirit cancels that flight just to maintain operating margins and the bottom line. Note he did not state that they offered fewer flights on those days and months. He stated they cancelled. Huge difference. Too often I see on the departure/arrival boards at airports "cancelled" in bold yellow letters and see it is a Spirit flight, which is major PR negative. It seems that Spirit's management is partially to blame for their poor reputation, in my opinion. Instead of taking a broader long-term approach, management takes a myopic approach of trying to hit some short-term margin/profit metrics.

In 2023, 1.70% of their flights were cancelled, which was higher than the industry average of 1.28%, but it was an improvement from 3.00% in 2022. Their on-time arrivals, however, were worse in 2023 at 69.51% compared to 72.96 in 2022.

Percent of On-Time Arrivals 2023 and 2022

www.transportation.gov

Another comment during the same conference call also seems to indicate that management does not understand airline customers. CEO Ted Christie stated:

So, the airline industry does a good job at taking care of its passengers and its guests when they are disrupted. We have always been forward leaning on our ability to get guests re-accommodated where we can to offer refunds. We do all of that stuff anyway. And the competitive pressure is what’s a best at making sure each airline does the right thing for their own traveling public.

If Christie thinks "the airline industry does a good job at taking care of its passengers and its guests when they are disrupted" he clearly does not understand the customers' frustrations at airports when flights are disrupted or cancelled. I fly 2-3 times a month, but not on Spirit, and I see first-hand the customer's anxiety when told about flights being delayed or cancelled. If the CEO does not understand this problem and actually thinks they do a good job that is a serious problem for Spirit. You can't fix a problem if you do not even think there is a serious problem. The reasoning for the recent new Department of Transportation regulations (text of new regulations) supports my opinion that airlines do not do a good job when dealing with disruptions.

Pratt & Whitney Settlement

Spirit and Pratt & Whitney negotiated an agreement in March that gives Spirit monthly credits for each plane unavailable for service due to PW1100G-JM geared turbo fan issues. According to the company they are expecting $150 million to $200 million worth of credits in 2024, which can be used to pay for parts and short-term rentals of spare engines. This agreement only covers up to December 31, 2024. I am expecting that there will be additional credits in 2025 because Spirit "will start 2025 with over 40 AOG aircraft and that number will grow throughout 2025 and could end next year with somewhere around 70 aircraft on the ground from this issue" according to management's estimate. That is a lot of planes on the ground not generating revenue. Spirit most likely will lose a significant number of customers and market share that may be very difficult to get back if and when things get back to normal.

Debt Restructuring Could Be Very Difficult to Achieve

Spirit Airlines is currently in terrible financial shape. They have $3.392 billion long-term debt compared to equity capitalization of only $416 million using the latest SAVE price of $3.80. Over $1.267 billion debt matures in 2025 followed by $674 million maturing in 2026. The airline reported a loss of $1.30 per share in 1Q '24. Fitch lowered their debt rating on May 7 to CCC from B- and lowered the rating on the 8% secured notes to B- from BB-.

Long-Term Debt 1Q' 24

I am going to repeat some points I included in my January 21 sell recommendation article (SAVE is down 45% since the article was published) since they are critical for investors to understand, but investors should re-read that January article because there are some important refinancing/bankruptcy legal items that I am not covering again.

Many investors are focused on 9/20/25 when the $1.11 billion 8% secured notes mature (CUSIP: G83518AA1), but the actual critical date is 5/15/25 when $25 million 4.75% convertible notes mature (CUSIP: 848577AA0). Unlike interest payments, there are no grace periods for maturing debt. Spirit needs to restructure their debt in less than one year or they may have to do a restructuring in court, in my opinion.

While the 8% notes are "secured" by definition, the collateral backing these notes are not "strong/hard" assets (text of the note indenture). The collateral is just a collection of intangibles, including their loyalty program - not airplanes or real estate. These intangible assets only have significant value if Spirit continues operations. If they completely liquidate, the value would most likely be much less than the $1.11 billion face value of the notes. The holders of these 8% notes, therefore, have a strong incentive for not liquidating the airline. If Spirit does file for Ch.11, the 8% noteholders would have a fairly strong negotiating position because they would most likely have the right to "credit bid" on their collateral.

Because the 8% secured noteholders have a fairly strong hand in Ch.11, they have a very strong hand when negotiating some type of out-of-court restructuring. Management reported during the conference that there are limited negotiations taking place currently with various stakeholder groups. This is not going to be any easy process especially since SAVE's stock price has dropped even further since January. The company has a little over 109.5 million shares currently outstanding and 240 million shares authorized. The current market value of additional shares that could be issued without increasing the number of authorized shares is about $495 million using the latest SAVE stock price. This is down from about $900 million in January when my article was published.

If Spirit tried to raise cash now to pay down debt via a stock ATM offering, the amount of cash raised would barely put a dent in the amount of debt they need to pay. Stock and/or warrants could be part of some negotiated debt exchange offer agreement to extend debt maturities, which would dilute current SAVE shareholders. Offering higher coupons on new exchanged securities would have a negative impact on income and their already strained cash flow. The reality is that I just do not see how this can be resolved out-of-court.

I was disappointed to hear that they "will be sort of cash neutral, maybe generate a little bit of cash in the back half of the year" according to management. With delaying taking delivery of planes until 2030 that will "improve 2024 liquidity by about $230 million" and laying off 260 pilots later this year, I would have thought cash would be significantly higher by the end of the year. To raise some cash, they could do a sale/leaseback deal for the 12 planes currently unencumbered. They also have $300 million available under their revolver.

First Quarter Results

Given all the problems in the first quarter it was not surprising that Spirit reported a loss per share of $1.30 compared to a loss of $0.95 in 2023. Revenue was down 6.2%. This was partially caused by stronger competition that resulted in a 16.3% fare revenue per passenger flight segment drop to $48.08 from $57.45 in 1Q '23. I also wonder if some potential customers were reluctant to book and pre-pay flights because they worried about Spirit's financial strength especially since some media reports earlier this year contained the word "bankruptcy". Even with lower revenue, operating income was flat mostly because fuel expenses dropped 16.7%. The average cost per gallon was $2.90 compared to $3.43 in 1Q' 23.

1Q Income Statement 2024 and 2023

ir.spirit.com

There were a number of special items in the income statement that impacted the bottom line. The legal costs associated with the merger litigation were $28.3 million. On the positive side, $17.8 million was recognized during the quarter regarding the Pratt & Whitney settlement.

1Q Key Metrics 2024 and 2023

ir.spirit.com

Conclusion

The clock is ticking. Too often exchange offers do not have the support of enough debt holders to be successful and require multiple exchange offer extensions with better terms before they achieve their objective, Given Spirit's extremely high leverage and weak business model I doubt that the airline can achieve an out-of-court restructuring and may eventually end up doing an in-court supervised restructuring under Ch.11. They need to deleverage and adjust their current operating model that includes improving customer service.

I am maintaining my sell recommendation. It is unlikely that current SAVE shareholders would receive a meaningful recovery under any in-court reorganization. Even if Spirit does not end up in court, there could be very significant dilution as the result of equity for debt exchange offers.