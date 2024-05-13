Spirit Airlines: Headed Into A Potential Financial Disaster In 2025, May Need Restructuring

WYCO Researcher profile picture
WYCO Researcher
7.99K Followers

Summary

  • Spirit has almost $2.0 billion in debt maturing within the next 2 years.
  • First quarter revenue was down 6.2% and the airline reported a loss of $1.30 per share.
  • There was a settlement in 2024 with Pratt & Whitney for planes on the ground because of PW1100G-JM geared turbofan issues.
  • If Spirit can't negotiate deals to extend debt maturities, they may need to eventually do an in-court-restructuring.
Plane crash, plane on fire and smoke. Fear of Air Travel Concept

Sergey Tinyakov

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) is facing a number of very serious challenges. The airline has almost $2.0 billion debt maturing within the next two years, a large number of planes are expected to be on the ground next year because engine inspections/maintenance, and competition

This article was written by

WYCO Researcher profile picture
WYCO Researcher
7.99K Followers
B.A. in Economics; M.S. in Finance. I usually write about distressed companies and companies in Ch.11 bankruptcy. I am semi-retired after spending decades in investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SAVE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SAVE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SAVE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SAVE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News