I have talked about a small semiconductor firm a number of times on Seeking Alpha over several years, holding patents and regular chip revenue in the "electron spin" memory storage area. Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) is a leading inventor in the newest way to archive data vs. the usual way of setting 0s and 1s with electrical charge. The main advantages include less energy to move store/data and the accurate ability to retain memory, even after a computer or other technology has been powered off.

Everspin and NVE Corp. (NVEC) here have come up with truly innovative ways to harness electron spin into economically useful microchip designs, the first company mostly with RAM (random access memory) products, the latter with a sensor-focused business. I have even recommended for years the two companies merge to create the ultimate electron-spin tech investment for Wall Street. But no such luck, as of yet.

Anyway, two events over the last couple of months have appeared to create another great opportunity to pick up Everspin shares on the cheap. The first is a hiccup (minor weakness) in MRAM sales during the beginning of 2024 has knocked the stock's price lower by an oversized -40%. The second reason is the important design win of having its "hardened" MRAM inventions included in a high-end International Business Machines (IBM) data center security offering.

StockCharts.com - Everspin Tech, 18 Months of Daily Price & Volume Changes

Honestly, the current Everspin buy proposition may be providing an even stronger entry than its pandemic 2020 selloff bottom or 2022 price lows. Why? Because if the overall undervaluation setup is just as advantageous, while a bigger pickup for sales and income is approaching in 2025 on AI data center demand, dramatically higher percentage share quote gains could be coming soon for this well-positioned technology name.

2024 Business Outlook

The best summary of what's taking place on the ground at Everspin comes directly out of the Q1 2024 MRAM earnings call transcript from May 1st here. According to remarks by CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal,

Looking ahead, we expect to see flattish product revenue in the second quarter compared to Q1 due to continued weakness in Asia Pacific and in industrial, consumer and auto end markets. However, we expect a ramp in our Toggle and STT-MRAM design wins in the second half of 2024. Our PERSYST industrial STT-MRAM product line has demonstrated consistent strength as it has continued to gain momentum in terms of design wins. We continue to expect to begin translating these design wins into revenue starting in the second half of 2024. Turning now to our radiation hard programs that we outlined last quarter. As we noted on our previous calls, we are engaged in two radiation hard programs using our STT-MRAM technology, the first related to an adhoc 64-megabit STT-MRAM project and the second aimed at building a strategic radiation hardened FPGA. We expect to continue recognizing revenue from the 64-megabit STT-MRAM project over the coming quarters. We successfully executed the deliverables for the strategic radiation hardened FPGA project in Q1. We expect this project to continue in 2024, with additional funding from the sponsors in the coming months and quarters. During the quarter, we also signed an extension of a Toggle MRAM reliability project for radiation hard applications that we originally executed in the third quarter of 2023. As you may have seen, we recently announced that IBM selected our PERSYST 1-gigabit STT-MRAM solution for use in their new FlashCore Module, the FCM4. This DDR4, like high performance persistent memory, ensures critical data integrity even during power loss. This reinforces deployment of STT-MRAM in data center storage applications. Lastly, we recently submitted our application for the CHIPS and Science Act. While we do not know the exact timing for a decision, we remain optimistic that we will receive funding which we plan to use for additional 200 millimeter Toggle and STT-MRAM capacity and improved capabilities. There are other grant [ph] opportunities that we are pursuing and hope to be able to share additional details as we move through the year.

The IBM Flash offering is targeted toward shorter-term hardened (backup) memory storage for customer computer systems that may face ransomware and other cyberattacks. MRAM chips provided by Everspin store data, even if a system is turned off and reset (either intentionally or not). One market for such a product includes cloud-based AI services. So, we'll see what kind of demand develops in the back half of 2024, when initial revenues from this item are projected to begin.

IBM Website - Flash System, May 11th, 2024

Incredibly Low Valuation, Again

At the present time, Wall Street is only focused on the guidance for a flat to weaker quarter in Q2, after the minor slowdown in product sales vs. expectations for Q1. And, if a recession hits by Q3, even an uptick in IBM Flash invention sales may not offset weakness elsewhere. Consequently, the share price has been hit without mercy in May.

The good news is this small-cap company is still expected to be profitable in 2024, with business trends picking up steam again in 2025. So, share price losses and the developing bargain valuation may not last for long.

Since 2021, management has focused on improving operating profitability with great success. On the chart below, we can see how the May 2024 stock price tank has translated into a very low valuation on trailing earnings (16.3x), sales (2x), cash flow (12.2x), and book value (2.3x). All four of these ratios on fundamental results are now below equivalent semiconductor sector averages.

YCharts - Everspin Tech, Basic Trailing Fundamental Ratios, 5 Years

In terms of balance sheet strength, at the end of March the company carried ZERO debt, with $35 million in cash and $56 million in total current assets. What this means is new investors at $6 per share ($130 million equity market cap) are really only paying a net $95 million in "enterprise value" to own a piece of future sales and income.

On enterprise valuations, MRAM looks even more attractive. EV to EBITDA (10.2x) and Revenue (1.5x) ratios are getting a little overdone on the downside, in my view, absent a material drop in chip demand.

YCharts - Everspin Tech, Enterprise Valuations, 5 Years

When we compare Everspin to competitors and peers in the memory and advanced chip industry, it increasingly stands out as having a disconnected valuation on business results. My sort group includes NVE Corp. QuickLogic (QUIK), SMART Global (SGH), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Micron (MU), NVIDIA (NVDA), Intel (INTC), Qualcomm (QCOM), Texas Instruments (TXN), and Vicor (VICR). Falling from closer to sector-typical valuations a year ago, today MRAM sits at or near the group bottom using many EV calculations.

YCharts - Everspin Tech vs. Semiconductor Peers, EV to Trailing EBITDA, 1 Year YCharts - Everspin Tech vs. Semiconductor Peers, EV to Trailing Sales, 1 Year

EV to BV

Perhaps the smartest valuation argument to acquire shares now is the enterprise value to tangible book value comparison. In my view, if you want to look at a single start to support your bullish trade decision, it's the fact that investment capital can be exchanged for a business trading just above its total of easily sold net assets (mostly cash, receivables, inventory, and real estate).

The exceedingly low premium on net tangible assets (1.7x on Friday vs. the 2.4x ratio pictured at the end of March) is roughly the same bargain level as the 2020 pandemic low and 2022 bottoming range (circled in gold on my second graph).

YCharts - Everspin Tech, EV & Equity Market Cap vs. Tangible Book Value, 5 Years YCharts - Everspin Tech, Price vs. EV to Tangible BV, 5 Years

What I am trying to explain is today's $6 stock price represents almost the same solid value on net tangible assets as the $2 low in early 2020. However, the company is quite profitable now vs. GAAP operating losses four years ago. And, if the IBM data center product is a hit, future income and cash flow should be around for years to come (especially if other firms decide to include MRAM chips in similar designs).

Final Thoughts

Everspin does enjoy a terrific gross profit margin on sales (58%), largely because numerous tech companies pay a royalty for inhouse MRAM chip uses and resold product. Gross margins are in the upper tier of peer company rates, some of the greatest income generating firms you can own. This fact makes shares even more attractive for long-term owners.

YCharts - Everspin Tech vs. Semiconductor Peers, Gross Profit Margins, 1 Year

After Q1 guidance, Wall Street analysts have sharply reduced sales and income projections for 2024-25. This is actually positive news for buyers of the stock today, as expectations are quite low going forward, with considerable room to beat expectations.

Seeking Alpha Table - Everspin Tech, Analyst Estimates for 2024-25, Made May 10th, 2024

What could go wrong and keep the share quote under pressure? At this point, a global recession is my biggest worry for Everspin. One excuse for weaker Q1 results was a slowdown in Chinese and Asian demand. A serious and prolonged recession would limit price upside. Such a scenario could even push price under $5 later in the year.

On top of recessionary risks, if the IBM Flash product fails to impress customers or sell as well as Everspin management hopes, MRAM shares could be stuck in the $4 to $6 range next year. So, a major price rebound is far from guaranteed.

On the upside, reward potential is now quite high (and rises when lower share quotes appear). Assuming the U.S. economy stays strong and European/Asian demand picks up, while AI-related data center Toggle and STT MRAM inventions begin to sell out beyond production capacity (best-case scenario), annual sales of $75-100 million and EPS above $1.00 are within reach during 2025-26. Then, a growth P/E multiple of 20x or 25x could support a share price above $20 in 18–24 months.

From $6, we're talking about reward potential of +230% or greater over time, vs. risk potential of -35% with a price target around $4 in deep recession (trading just above tangible book value).

I am upgrading my Everspin rating from Buy to Strong Buy, and own a small position in my diversified portfolio.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.