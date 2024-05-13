Ole_CNX

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) is finding itself in a position of strength as geopolitical risks play out. On April 30, 2024, the US Senate passed a bipartisan bill to ban Russian uranium imports. This piece of legislation couldn’t have come at a better time as Energy Fuels is bringing back online three of their uranium mines with production capacity of 1.1-1.4MLBPA after ramp-up. The firm is also developing three additional projects that may bring total production as high as 5MLBPA in the coming years. As spot prices remain elevated and as the firm begins to realize modest long-term SPA price convergence, I believe that Energy Fuels will have the ability to generate positive free cash flow in the coming years. I provide UUUU shares with a BUY recommendation with a near-term price target of $6.91/share at 82x eFY25 EV/EBITDA.

Energy Fuels Operations and Macroeconomic Outlook

It is unconscionable for the United States of America, as the superpower of the world, to contribute to Vladimir Putin's ability to finance his unlawful war against Ukraine through our reliance on Russia for the uranium we need to power our nuclear reactors. I am proud to have worked on this legislation with Ranking Member Barrasso to put an end to Russian uranium imports, which simultaneously unlocks $2.72 billion to ramp up domestic uranium fuel production. Building on initiatives I worked to include in the Energy Act of 2020, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and the Inflation Reduction Act, this legislation is one more critical step toward reshoring our nuclear supply chains. Senator Manchin

As part of their 2022 long-term uranium supply contracts, Energy Fuels has restarted three of their permitted and developed conventional uranium mines, the Pinyon Plain, La Sal, and Pandora. Ramp-up is expected to reach capacity in late-2024 with run-rate production in the range of 1.1-1.4MLBPA with plans to stockpile ore through 2025. Management anticipates producing between 150,000-500,000LBS of finished U3O8, depending on the timing of their mines commencing operations. The 150,000LBS baseline will result entirely from their alternate feed recycling program, as per their Q1’24 10-q report.

In addition to these three mines, Energy Fuels is preparing two additional mines, Whirlwind and Nichols Ranch, and anticipates first production within one year. These two additional mines will allow for the firm to increase their run-rate production to 2MLBPA of U3O8 as early as 2025. Energy Fuels is also in advanced stages of the permitting and development process on the Roca Honda, Sheep Mountain, and Bullfrog projects, which, if successful, can increase run-rate production even further to 5MLBPA in the coming years.

In their Q4’23 earnings call, management discerned their strategy in the coming year as the firm faces a more challenging rare earth elements, or REE, market. As the firm was planning to ramp up production of their REE mining and processing, prices took a less appealing turn, leading management to make the decision to switch over their processing facility to uranium to take advantage of the stronger price market. I believe this was a good decision on management’s part as the REE supply will tighten up in 2025-2026 as the US weans itself off Chinese supply, forcing buyers, including the US DoD, to find new suppliers. China has historically dominated the REE space, mining 70% of the world’s supply and processing 89% of the world’s neodymium and praseodymium. These metals are vital for magnets found in electric vehicles, wind turbines, lasers, military equipment, and consumer electronics. The biggest challenge to the world’s supply chain for REEs is that China banned the export of extraction and processing technology for REEs at the end of 2023. As a result of geopolitical constraints, China’s market share is expected to drop to 75% by 2028 as new resources are developed and processed. According to the Reuters report, China is estimated to sit on 34% of the world’s reserves for rare earth oxide, or 44mm tons. Vietnam, Russia, and Brazil are estimated to each have 20mm tons, which coincides with Energy Fuel’s Brazil assets.

In terms of an investment case for Energy Fuels, REEs can pose as a significant tailwind in operations and as an alternative cash flow generator as the global market weans itself off Chinese supply. Though I believe it is too early for Energy Fuels to realize significant cash flows from REEs today, I do anticipate this segment will take a larger precedence come 2027-2028 as next-gen energy-related companies and automotive OEMs seek out new suppliers as well as the DoD seeking to source outside of China. The DoD has already awarded MP Materials (MP) $35mm to build a REE separation facility in Fort Worth, Texas. As the supply chain shifts to domestic production and separation, the DoD may issue additional grants for facility development in the US.

Energy Fuels has the ability to produce up to 1,000 tons of separated NdPr oxide per year, a mineral used to make high-powered magnets for electric vehicles. This is enough NdPR to power up to 1mm EVs per year. The firm’s mining and milling process play to their advantage as they can separate out the uranium and REEs, process each product, and deliver sales to their respective buyers. The biggest challenge for Energy Fuels today is that prices experienced a massive decline in the last year, making mining and processing less economical. Despite this turn of events, I do anticipate the market to tighten up in the coming years, bringing significantly more value to this segment of operations. Energy Fuels’ timeline is to increase production capacity to 3,000-6,000 tons per year in CY26/27 in anticipation of these events materializing.

Corporate Reports

Similar to the REEs market, vanadium has also experienced a shift back to earth in terms of pricing. Vanadium is used to develop high-strength steel, grid-scale batteries, and components for aerospace.

Vanadium Price

Given the pricing dynamics of vanadium and the end markets, vanadium prices may experience tailwinds in the coming years as the automotive sector returns to a more normalized sales cycle. I believe that an upswing in steel sales will be an early indicator of vanadium pricing.

FRED

On the macroeconomic front, I do anticipate the US economy will enter a slowdown towards the end of the year or into CY25 as firms and consumers are faced with persistent inflationary pressures.

FRED

More importantly, GDP and PMI readings are showing signs of cracks beginning to form in the US economy as new orders turn to a major pullback in the production forecast.

TradingEconomics

Given this dynamic, I believe management is playing it smart by holding vanadium in inventory before bringing it to market. Though it may take a few years for the market to realize a recovery, I expect that selling at a profitable price while bearing inventory costs will outweigh offloading it at a loss. Energy Fuels is currently holding 905k LBS of vanadium in inventory in anticipation of a market upswing in the coming years.

In terms of value, Energy Fuels has 385k LBS of finished uranium, 905k LBS of finished vanadium, and 11 tons of finished high-purity, partially separated mixed REEs in inventory as of Q1’24, valued at $28.25mm. Though inventories will not drive cash flows, I believe that they will act as a buffer in anticipation of the production ramp-up in the coming years. These resources can be sold either at spot prices or through long-term SPAs as added baseloads are added across the nuclear power industry. I anticipate that small modular reactors will be added to the grid towards the end of the decade as funding through the DoE begins to take hold. In addition to this, Cameco (CCJ) acquired Westinghouse Electric in late 2023, making Cameco one of the few companies with SMR technology for development and scale. As discerned in my reports covering the AI data center space, I anticipate that SMRs will be utilized for base capacity to power regional data centers as nuclear power is clean, affordable, and reliable. This can be a major opportunity for the uranium mining sector in the coming years as the nuclear power market remains underserved. According to the World Nuclear Association, 440 reactors are currently operating with an additional 61 reactors under construction.

Statista

As of Q1’24, Energy Fuels has three long-term SPAs and two spot sales agreements. The firm sold 300k LBS of uranium under the three SPAs in Q1’24 with a weighted-average sales price of $84.38/lb. The two spot contracts allowed for Energy Fuels to sell an additional 100k LBS of uranium at an average price of $102.88/lb.

Corporate Reports

Given the trends in spot and long-term pricing, I anticipate uranium to continue to realize upward pricing pressure in the coming years, providing Energy Fuels the ability to price up their long-term SPAs in future periods. I believe that the firm has a healthy mix between the two sales agreements given the current market conditions that will allow them to sell uranium at a profit. According to TechTrade, as per Energy Fuels’ Q1’24 10-q, spot prices on March 1, 2024 were reported at $92/lb and long-term prices were reported at $80/lb.

Energy Fuels Financial Forecast

Corporate Reports

Forecasting out to eFY25, I anticipate Energy Fuels to realize significant upside going forward in terms of operations. Per management’s verbiage, Q2’24 has a remaining 200k LBS of uranium relating to long-term contract sales and is determining spot sales for the duration of eFY24. I anticipate the firm to be advantageous in selling uranium throughout the rest of eFY24, assuming spot prices remain strong. I do not anticipate the firm to sell any vanadium or REE capacity for the duration of the year in anticipation of a strong market in years to come.

Corporate Reports

Modeling out cash flows, I anticipate Energy Fuels to realize positive free cash flow in eFY25 as the firm ramps up production at their three mines. Given that there appears to be stronger price convergence between long-term SPA contracts and spot prices, I anticipate management to maintain a healthy balance between the two methods of sales as the firm can realize significant upside potential selling at the elevated spot price. Assuming the uranium market remains tight, I believe that uranium prices can remain sustainably elevated above $80/lb in the years to come, despite more capacity coming online globally. With Russian uranium processing supply being taken out of the broader developed economies, net of China, I expect this thesis to hold its ground driven on tighter supply constraints.

Valuation & Shareholder Value

Corporate Reports

UUUU currently trades at 8.02x book value of mineral assets. Comparing book value of uranium-specific assets using a PV-10 model, UUUU shares are significantly undervalued at today’s prices.

Corporate Reports

I believe that there can be significant upside potential as the firm brings more production online and begins generating sustainable cash flow. Though we’re still in the early stages of the nuclear renaissance, I believe that uranium stocks have the ability to be a viable long-term investment strategy despite the recent institutional-driven hype-cycle as seen in the last year across the industry. I rate UUUU with a BUY rating with a near-term price target of $6.91 based on 82x eFY25 EV/EBITDA.