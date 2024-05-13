Tesla: Don't Bet Your House On Recovery

Bohdan Kucheriavyi profile picture
Bohdan Kucheriavyi
8.29K Followers

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc. shares have depreciated by ~30% YTD due to a tough macro environment and increased competition in the EV industry.
  • The company's poor Q1 deliveries and ongoing price war within the industry are likely to hinder its business improvement.
  • Tesla also faces major geopolitical risks, such as disruptions in the Red Sea and potential tariffs on Chinese-made EVs in Europe, which could further impact its operations.

General view of a Tesla Automobile Sales and Service Center at sunset with snow visible on the ground at winter in Spokane, Washington USA.

Kirk Fisher

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) had a tough start to the year as its shares have depreciated by ~30% YTD as a result of the weak performance of its business that was caused by a tough macro environment and

This article was written by

Bohdan Kucheriavyi profile picture
Bohdan Kucheriavyi
8.29K Followers
I'm a Ukraine-based seasoned investor, who firsthand experienced what’s it like to live in an environment full of systemic geopolitical shocks when the war came to his home country. Despite this, I managed to build an all-weather portfolio that has been able to thrive in volatile markets. My goal is to help investors find event-driven geopolitical ideas that can generate strong returns during periods of economic and political uncertainty.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Bohdan Kucheriavyi is not a financial/investment advisor, broker, or dealer. He's solely sharing personal experience and opinion; therefore, all strategies, tips, suggestions, and recommendations shared are solely for informational purposes. There are risks associated with investing in securities. Investing in stocks, bonds, options, exchange-traded funds, mutual funds, and money market funds involves the risk of loss. Loss of principal is possible. Some high-risk investments may use leverage, which will accentuate gains & losses. Foreign investing involves special risks, including greater volatility and political, economic, and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. A security’s or a firm’s past investment performance is not a guarantee or predictor of future investment performance.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TSLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA
--
TSLA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News