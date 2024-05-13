yalcinsonat1/iStock via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I rate Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) [1698:HK] stock as a Buy.

Previously, I touched on the prospects of TME's music business and the company's capital return in my January 11, 2024 write-up. The current update analyzes Tencent Music Entertainment's latest Q1 2024 financial performance, and also evaluates TME's prospects and valuations.

I have decided to upgrade my rating for TME from a Hold to a Buy. I have considered TME's better-than-expected Q1 results, positive read-throughs from third-party research, and favorable peer comparisons in arriving at this decision.

Analysts' Expectations Regarding First Quarter Results

The sell side had anticipated that Tencent Music Entertainment would report a good set of results for Q1 2024, prior to its actual first quarter earnings release. In specific terms, the market was expecting TME to register a narrow top-line contraction and a faster pace of bottom-line growth in the first quarter of this year.

As per data taken from S&P Capital IQ, TME's YoY revenue decline in local currency or RMB terms was projected to narrow from -10.8% for Q3 2023 and -7.2% for Q4 2023 to -6.1% in the recent quarter. The analysts also forecasted that Tencent Music Entertainment's normalized EPS growth (in RMB terms) would accelerate from +3.5% YoY in Q3 2023 and +9.9% YoY in Q4 2023 to +13.4% YoY for Q1 2024.

In the subsequent section, I detail how Tencent Music Entertainment performed relative to the analysts' expectations in the first quarter of the current year.

Q1 Results Beat

TME issued a press release revealing its Q1 2024 financial performance on May 13 before trading hours. The company performed better than what the market had anticipated.

Tencent Music Entertainment's actual revenue for the first quarter of this year was RMB6,768 million, which was +2.9% above the consensus estimate of RMB6,575 million as per S&P Capital IQ data. This represented a much smaller -3.4% top-line decline than what the market had expected (-6.1% decrease).

The top line for TME's social entertainment services business fell by -49.7% YoY in RMB terms for Q1 2024, while its music services business's revenue grew by +43.0% YoY in local currency terms over the same time period.

Normalized diluted EPS for TME jumped by +22.5% YoY from RMB0.89 in Q1 2023 to RMB1.09 for Q1 2024. The company's most recent quarterly bottom-line beat the consensus forecast of RMB1.01 (source: S&P Capital IQ) by +7.9%.

In the company's results press release, TME highlighted its "higher-than-expected first-quarter music subscriber growth." At its Q1 2024 earnings call, the company indicated that its "enriched content offerings and enhanced member privileges" were well received by paying users for its music streaming platform. Specifically, the number of paying users for Tencent Music Entertainment's music business expanded by +20.2% YoY to 113.5 million for the latest quarter. Separately, TME managed its expenses well, as its operating costs-to-sales ratio declined by -0.7 percentage points YoY to 16.8% in Q1 2024. These were the main reasons for the company's recent quarterly results beat.

Also, Tencent Music Entertainment announced in its earnings release that it "adopted an annual cash dividend policy" and "declared a cash dividend' of "$0.1370 per ADS" for FY 2023. I view this as a positive development, as the dividend initiation is expected to widen TME's shareholder base to include income-focused investors.

Positive Outlook

There are a number of signs, apart from the positive earnings growth momentum exhibited in the recent quarter, indicating that TME's outlook is favorable.

A recent May 8, 2024 Chinese internet sector research report (not publicly available) titled "Guidance Could Be A Key Indicator For Stock Prices" published by Mainland Chinese brokerage BOCOM International has positive read-throughs for TME's near-term performance. In this report, BOCOM International cited favorable third-party app traffic data for April 2024 which suggests that Tencent Music Entertainment's "revenue" and "net increase in subscriptions" for Q2 2024 "may beat consensus."

Separately, Morgan Stanley (MS) published an investor presentation (not publicly available) on April 19, 2024 titled "China Internet EU Marketing" which was used for the firm's investor marketing trip in the European Union last month. Tencent Music Entertainment's revenue contribution from its music business as a proportion of its total sales is forecasted to increase from 62.4% for fiscal 2023 to 85.4% in FY 2026 as per MS's estimates outlined in this investor marketing presentation. In other words, TME's revenue mix is expected to become more favorable in the coming years, as the company's top-line contribution from the better performing music business continues to grow. In contrast, the prospects for the company's other business, social entertainment services, are less favorable due to regulatory "scrutiny over live streaming businesses" as mentioned in its 20-F filing.

Also, it is worth noting that there is room for a further increase in Tencent Music Entertainment's Average Revenue Per Paying User or ARPPU, which was RMB10.6 in Q1 2024. As a comparison, the Average Revenue per Membership or ARM for Chinese video streaming platform operator iQIYI (IQ) was as high as RMB15.98 for the final quarter of last year based on the latest available data. Notably, TME emphasized at the company's Q1 2024 results briefing that it is "confident in long term ARPPU" growth.

Tencent Music Entertainment stressed at its most recent quarterly earnings briefing that the company sees the "development of the entire group" as a "marathon" rather than a "100 meter sprint." This sends a clear message that TME takes a long-term view when it comes to thinking about the company's future growth.

The indicators mentioned in this section suggest that the company has a positive growth outlook.

Valuation Re-Rating Potential

Tencent Music Entertainment trades at a discount to its international peer, Spotify (SPOT), which indicates that TME has the potential to achieve significant valuation multiple expansion.

According to valuation data obtained from S&P Capital IQ, the market currently values TME at consensus FY 2024 EV/EBITDA and normalized P/E ratios of 17 times and 22 times, respectively. On the other hand, Spotify is now trading at 45 times consensus FY 2024 EV/EBITDA and 64 times consensus FY 2024 normalized P/E.

As mentioned in the previous section, Tencent Music Entertainment is expected to be growing its sales contribution from the music business in the next couple of years. Also, TME's future ARPPU could possibly rise in the future based on a comparison with iQIYI. In other words, there are factors supporting the narrowing of the valuation gap between TME and SPOT in time to come.

Variant View

TME has two key risks worth mentioning.

The first risk factor is the actual growth of the company's music business for the future turns out to be below expectations. This means that Tencent Music Entertainment's revenue mix could remain unfavorable for a longer period of time with the underperforming social entertainment services business still accounting for a meaningful proportion of its top line.

The second risk factor is that TME's ARPPU increases at a slower rate than what investors expect, as a result of weak economic growth in China affecting consumers' spending power. A more modest pace of ARPPU expansion is likely to limit Tencent Music Entertainment's valuation re-rating potential.

Final Thoughts

My updated investment rating for Tencent Music Entertainment is a Buy. TME's prospects are favorable considering multiple indicators. Also, the stock's valuations are attractive as per a comparison with Spotify.