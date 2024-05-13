Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 13, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Louise Barrett - SVP, Legal Affairs
Corey N. Fishman - CEO
Judith M. Matthews - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Michael Okunewitch - Maxim Group
Thomas Yip - H. C. Wainwright

Operator

Hello and welcome to the Iterum Therapeutics First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Update. My name is Carla, and I'll be operating the call today. [Operator Instructions]. I will now hand over to your host, Louise Barrett, Senior Vice President of Legal Affairs to begin. Louise, please go ahead.

Louise Barrett

Thank you, Carla. Good morning, and welcome to Interim Therapeutics’ first quarter 2024 financial results and business update conference call. A press release with our first quarter results was issued earlier this morning and can be found on our website. We are joined this morning by our Chief Executive Officer, Corey Fishman; and our Chief Financial Officer, Judy Matthews. Corey will provide some opening remarks, Judy will provide details on our financial results, and then we’ll open the lines for Q&A.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that some of the information presented on this conference call will contain forward-looking statements concerning our plans, strategies, and prospects for our business, including the development, therapeutic and market potential of Oral Sulopenem, our ability to address the deficiencies set out in the complete response letter received from the FDA in July 2021, the expected timing of review of the resubmitted NDA by the FDA, potential action by the FDA with respect to the recent met NDA, the sufficiency of Iterum’s cash resources to fund our operating expenses into 2025, our strategic process to sell, license, or otherwise dispose of its rights to Sulopenem to maximize stakeholder value.

Actual results

