The S&P 500 Index (SP500, SPX) has recovered considerably but is not out of the woods yet. Since hitting a low in the 4,950-5,000 support region, the SPX has clawed back about 6%. Aside from the improving technical factors, there are fundamental factors to consider. The economy remains resilient, earnings continue showing positive trends, the Fed is transitioning to a more accessible monetary stance, and other constructive economic factors must be considered. The image is generally positive, and there should be more gains ahead, especially for the high-quality companies operating in segments that should do well in the coming years.

The SPX: Is The Correction Over?

SPX (StockCharts.com | Advanced Financial Charts & Technical Analysis Tools )

Despite the rebound from the 5K support, the confirmation of a new uptrend is still pending. The 5,200-5,300 zone poses a significant resistance. Suppose the SPX fails to break out cleanly. In that case, we might witness a reversal, leading to a potentially more extended consolidation phase and the possibility of lower lows ahead (4,800 target buy-in level). Despite the potential for more near-term turbulence, the intermediate and long-term images remain constructive and support higher stock prices as we advance. Therefore, I'm keeping my SPX year-end target range at 5,700-6,000.

The Rate Odds Could Shift To More Dovish Outlook

Rate probabilities (CMEGroup.com )

There's about a 62% chance that the Fed will lower rates at the September FOMC meeting or sooner. While the probability is overwhelming, it's worse than the 76% probability that we saw one month ago. However, the probabilities may have become too skewed in the hawkish direction lately, and we may see probabilities for a rate cut sooner increase in future weeks. Lower-than-expected inflation and other constructive data could catalyze more dovish rate exceptions.

Inflation Data Likely To Improve

CPI (TRADING ECONOMICS | 20 million INDICATORS FROM 196 COUNTRIES )

While the CPI has come down considerably from its 8-10% highs, it's been stuck in the 2-4% range, with some higher-than-expected readings recently. However, as rates remain high, and oil prices continue to be relatively depressed, we could see future CPI and other inflation ratings come in better than expected. This dynamic should increase the probability of a rate cut sooner, reflecting favorably on the SPX and stocks in general.

Upcoming CPI Data Could Be Better-Than-Expected

CPI/other data (Investing.com - Stock Market Quotes & Financial News)

On Wednesday, we will receive the crucial CPI inflation and other data. The market expects an improvement of 3.4% from last month's 3.5% CPI. However, we may get a 3.3% or a lower read. As we move forward, we may also see lower-than-expected CPI/PCE and other inflation readings. High rates, slumping oil prices, and other variables could be slowing things faster than expected, a dynamic that could translate into lower inflation readings as we advance. This dynamic should be highly favorable for risk assets due to multiple expansions in high-quality stocks.

Earnings Data Remains Consistent

We recently saw positive earnings reports from Apple (AAPL), Qualcomm (QCOM), and many other companies. Looking back at the broader earnings season, we have a positive impression. Most companies (70-80%) met or outperformed consensus estimates.

Moreover, many high-quality companies provided excellent results and solid guidance, suggesting the future economic environment will likely be favorable, and we could see considerable growth ahead.

While much of earnings season is behind us, we still have critical companies like Nvidia (NVDA), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Walmart (WMT), and others reporting in the days ahead. The solid earnings trend implies we could continue seeing better-than-expected earnings, leading to higher stock prices in future quarters.

The Valuation Perspective

P/E ratios (WSJ.com)

The valuation perspective remains straightforward, and stocks are relatively inexpensive. The forward P/E ratio for the SPX is 21-20, implying substantial EPS growth ahead. This dynamic suggests that SPX's forward P/E ratio may be around 20-18, illustrating that we could see multiple expansions as we advance. Also, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) P/E ratio is below 26 and 24 for the Russell 2000 (RTY). This dynamic shows that tech stocks and small/mid-caps are inexpensive here.

These sectors offer growth, and as rates decline and growth improves, valuations and stock prices could drift considerably higher in the coming years. A 23 P/E ratio on the SPX and a 30 P/E ratio on the Nasdaq may look elevated, but we've seen higher P/E ratios in the past, and we are likely not near the top of a bull cycle. We may witness the SPX P/E ratio around 30, and the Nasdaq 100's around 40 or higher before peak valuations are achieved in this cycle, indicating the potential for higher valuations.

The Bottom Line

We've seen a constructive correction during earnings season. Many high-flying valuations have deflated, and many high-quality companies have substantial earnings growth ahead. This dynamic sets the market up nicely, going into H2 and Q2 earnings, which could enable stocks to make a solid move higher in the second half. Due to the solid macroeconomic and technical backdrops, I'm keeping my year-end SPX target in the 5,700-6,000 range, with promising AI-related market-leading segments likely to outperform over the next 1–2 years (or longer).