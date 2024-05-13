Leap Therapeutics: The DisTinGuish Trial Provides A Near-Term Catalyst

Sawaya Photography

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) is a Cambridge, Massachusetts, based biotech developing drugs for cancer. The company's drug DKN-01 is an anti-DKK1 monoclonal antibody in clinical trials for colorectal, esophagogastric and endometrial cancer. This article takes a look at DKN-01's results in esophagogastric cancer and the upcoming catalyst there.

LPTX pipeline. (LPTX Corporate Presentation, April 2024.)

DKN-01 has potential in multiple cancer types

The release of the protein DKK1 by tumors cells promotes angiogenesis and reduces anti-cancer immune system function. Indeed, LPTX notes that high levels of DKK1 are associated with worse prognosis (shorter survival) in gastric cancer. An anti-DKK1 antibody then, like DKN-01 has the ability to reduce angiogenesis and aid anti-cancer immunity, potentially yielding therapeutic benefit in cancer.

DKN-01 proposed mechanism of anti-cancer activity. (LPTX Corporate Presentation, April 2024.)

LPTX has gone beyond theory with DKN-01 demonstrating activity as a monotherapy in esophagogastric cancer, non-small cell lung cancer and epithelial endometrial cancer, where one patient even achieved a complete response.

DKN-01 in gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancer

Even though high levels of DKK1 should predict a worse outcome for gastric cancer patients, DKN-01 seems to do its best work in these patients. For example, among 31 patients with gastroesophageal junction cancer/gastric cancer (GEJ/GC) treated with DKN-01 plus pembrolizumab, there were five partial responses, all of them in DKK1-high patients, despite this subgroup only making up 11 of the 31 patients (Figure below, right panel).

Results from two trials of DKN-01 in combination with paclitaxel (left panel) or pembrolizumab (right panel) in GC/GEJ patients. (LPTX Corporate Presentation, April 2024.)

LPTX has moved forward with further work with DKN-01 in GEJ/GC patients, albeit with BeiGene's (BGNE) tislelizumab (an anti-PD-1) instead of pembrolizumab, in a trial called DisTinGuish. Part A of the DisTinGuish trial treated first-line (1L) advanced GEJ/GC patients with DKN-01, tislelizumab and chemotherapy. Part A produced an objective response rate (ORR) of 73% (1 CR, 15 PR's, 5 stable disease, 1 non-evaluable) in the 22 patients who received more than one dose of DKN-01 (modified intention-to-treat population, mITT). The median overall survival (OS) in ITT population (N=25) in the trial was 19.5 months, and the median progression-free survival (PFS) was 11.3 months.

The results from Part A of the DisTinGuish trial do compare favorably to what is seen in the literature in GEJ/GC patients. For example, tislelizumab with chemotherapy produced an OS of 15 months and PFS of 6.9 months in the Rationale-305 study in 1L GEJ/GC patients, albeit in a trial of 501 patients.

Summary of results from various trials of anti-PD-(L)1 antibodies with chemotherapy in 1L GEJ/GC patients. (LPTX Corporate Presentation, April 2024.)

Of course, the OS seen in Part A comes from just 25 patients and cross-trial comparison to a 501-patient study might be ambitious.

Part C of DisTinGuish is a near-term catalyst

Part C of the DisTinGuish trial randomizes 1L GEJ/GC patients to DKN-01 plus tislelizumab and chemotherapy or tislelizumab and chemotherapy. Part C then will establish if DKN-01 is truly adding efficacy to the regime. The primary endpoint in Part C is PFS, where the Part A data looked particularly encouraging, but OS is always going to be considered, even if the data points aren't mature yet.

Overview of Part C of LPTX's DisTinGuish trial. (LPTX Corporate Presentation, April 2024.)

LPTX's Q1'24 earnings press release notes a timeline for initial data from Part C of DisTinGuish of H2'24 or early 2025. The Part C data then represent a major near-term catalyst for LPTX.

Timeline of DKN-01-related milestones for LPTX. (LPTX Corporate Presentation, April 2024.)

Financial Overview

LPTX had $54.9M in cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2024. On April 11, 2024, the company announced a private placement which would bring in $40M of gross proceeds, net proceeds were $37.2M bringing pro forma cash to $92.1M. R&D expenses were $11.3M in Q1'24 and G&A expenses were $3.5M in the same quarter. LPTX reported a net loss of $13.8M for Q1'24 and net cash used in operating activities was $15.5M in Q1'24. Considering cash of $92.1M, LPTX could continue on at the current rate of burn for six quarters, or until Q4'25.

There were 38,264,464 shares of LPTX's common stock outstanding as of May 9, 2024. LPTX has a market cap of $106.4M ($2.78 per share).

Conclusions, rating and risks

LPTX's DKN-01 is in with a chance in the DisTinGuish study, but I simply find it too hard to predict success based on previous data in just 25 patients. Of course, DKN-01 shows signs of activity across a range of patients, but whether or not it would add to the efficacy of tislelizumab plus chemotherapy in GEJ/GC patients is a more specific question.

The catalyst calendar is even more rich in 2025 with initial data from a trial of DKN-01 in endometrial cancer and Part B data from DeFianCe, a study of DKN-01 with bevacizumab and chemotherapy in colorectal cancer (CRC) patients. Late 2024 then might be the ideal time to revisit LPTX, in my opinion, as I find the market's potential reaction to the DisTinGuish study challenging to predict. I don't rate LPTX a sell because it is only trading at 1.16 times cash, and downside on any results from DisTinGuish could be limited by the fact the company has multiple further shots on goal, such as in endometrial cancer and CRC. As such, I rate LPTX a hold.

The risks of holding LPTX are several fold, a few of which I'll discuss here. Firstly, if DisTinGuish fails to report a PFS benefit of adding DKN-01 to tislelizumab plus chemotherapy, the stock could fall, as PFS is the primary endpoint.

Secondly, if LPTX announces delays in reporting subsequent data from DisTinGuish, the stock could sell off, especially if initial data doesn't offer enough insight into any potential OS benefit of adding DKN-01 to tislelizumab plus chemotherapy.

Lastly, LPTX noted it would use funds from its private placement to expand the size of Part B of the DeFianCe study of DKN-01 in CRC from 130 to 180 patients. The current timeline for completion of enrollment is late Q3 or early Q4'24, but delays in completing enrollment could cause LPTX to pull back.