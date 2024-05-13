ZEEKR: A New EV Superstar

Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
6.43K Followers

Summary

  • ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited's stock surged by over 30% on its first trading day, indicating high anticipation and potential for growth.
  • ZEEKR demonstrates strong growth momentum and aims to double its 2024 deliveries compared to 2023, with improving gross margin profiles.
  • The company's popularity in China's neighboring countries adds optimism for robust export potential.
  • My valuation analysis suggests that the stock is dirt cheap.

Оранжевый автомобиль Zikr 001 припаркован на стоянке

Roman Nurutdinov/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK) went public last Friday and the stock surged by more than 30% during its first trading day. It was a highly anticipated IPO by me because

This article was written by

Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
6.43K Followers
I am a highly experienced Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with a strong background in the oilfield and real estate industries. With over a decade of experience in finance, I have led numerous complex due diligence efforts and M&A transactions, both domestically and internationally.In recent years, I have developed a keen interest in equity research and analysis of public companies. This interest has led me to render equity research services for a Dubai-based family office with over $20 million in assets under management (AUM). My expertise in finance allows me to provide valuable insights and recommendations to clients seeking to make informed investment decisions.I pride myself on my ability to analyze financial statements, evaluate market trends, and identify key drivers of growth in different industries. I am passionate about staying up-to-date on the latest developments and trends in the equity research industry, and I am always seeking to enhance my skills and knowledge through continuing education and professional development.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ZK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ZK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ZK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News