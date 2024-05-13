Roman Nurutdinov/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK) went public last Friday and the stock surged by more than 30% during its first trading day. It was a highly anticipated IPO by me because we have loads of ZEEKR vehicles in Kazakhstan, a country of harsh weather conditions due to extremely cold winters, evidencing the solid durability of ZEEKR's products. The popularity of ZEEKR in Kazakhstan is apparently explained by close proximity of our country to China. However, Tesla (TSLA) also has a plant in Shanghai and pricing for Models 3 and Y is affordable for our citizens and these models are not more popular here compared to ZEEKR. Apart from my subjective observations, ZEEKR demonstrate strong growth momentum and aims to double its 2024 deliveries compared to 2023. The important sign is that the gross margin profile as improving as the company ramps up, indicating that the business model is economically sound. The level of uncertainty around young companies is extremely high, but I think that a massive upside potential offered by the stock outweighs all the risks. All in all, I assign ZK a "Strong Buy" rating.

Company information

ZEEKR is a Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer. ZEEKR is a sub-brand owned by Geely Automobile (OTCPK:GELYY), one of the largest legacy automotive companies of China.

According to the company's website, its current product portfolio primarily includes ZEEKR 001, a five-seater, cross-over hatchback; ZEEKR 001 FR, its latest cross-over hatchback; ZEEKR 009, a luxury six-seater MPV; ZEEKR X, a compact SUV; and an upscale sedan model.

Financials

We have financial statements available for fiscal years 2023-2020. Revenue grew by 15 times between since 2020 and by 57% between 2022 and 2023. The company is in a deep operating loss due to substantial R&D investments. The important positive indicator is that ramping up sales in 2023 allowed to improve gross margin compared to 2022, from 7.7% to 13.3%. Therefore, it is sound to expect further gross margin improvement as the business scales up.

The company's financial position as of December 31, 2023, was decent with $459 million in cash with almost the same amount in total debt. On top of the company's cash balance as of FY 2023 year-end, the company raised $441 million during its IPO. Since the company is still young and it is in deep operating losses, we can expect that ZK will highly likely soon face the need to raise additional finance. This will be done either by issuing debt or issuing new shares. Whether new debt or share dilution will be a good or bad sign will depend on the company's growth.

As I mentioned in the introductory paragraph, ZEEKR's vehicles are very popular in Kazakhstan due to close proximity of our country with China. Apart from that, ZEEKR was the best-selling Chinese-made EV brand in Russia in 2023. ZEEKR started delivering its vehicles in Europe in December 2023, and we do not have much data about how it went so far. However, the company's success in neighbor countries adds optimism for a successful international expansion beyond Kazakhstan and Russia.

Since ZEEKR demonstrates solid potential to become an international EV player, I want to assess its future growth prospects by looking at the long-term forecast for the global EV market. According to Precedence Research, the global EV market is projected to grow with a 23.4% CAGR from 2024 to 2033. This is a strong tailwind for ZEEKR, meaning that the company can sustain its robust revenue growth for longer.

Recent deliveries data also add a lot of optimism. During Q1 2024 ZEEKR delivered 33,059 vehicles, up 117% on a YoY basis. We also have fresh data regarding April 2024 deliveries with record 16,089 cars. According to the same source, the company has a sales target of 230,000 units this year, double the 2023 figure. Figures are useless without context, so let me compare ZEEKR's deliveries dynamics with the most popular young Chinese EV companies like Li Auto (LI), NIO (NIO), and XPeng (XPEV). As shown below, ZEEKR by far outperformed its close rivals in terms of Q1 2024 deliveries.

Please also note that ZEEKR is a notably younger company. For example, the revenues of all these three competitors in FY 2020 were already close to, or even higher, than one billion dollars. At the same time, ZEEKR's revenue was below half-a-billion. Thus, the pace at which ZEEKR is closing the gap with competitors who have held a pole position for years is quite impressive.

Valuation

Conducting valuation analysis of a company that just went public is tricky and I want to warn my readers that there is a high level of uncertainty regarding all the underlying assumptions that I will use for my valuation analysis.

Let me start with some high-level comments. The current $6.9 billion market cap does not look high compared to the FY 2023 revenue of $7.3 billion. Please also let us not forget that the company has the target to double its deliveries numbers in 2024, meaning that the topline will also highly likely double. From the perspective of the expected revenue growth, ZK's forward price-to-sales ratio is below 0.5. Apart from P/S projections, there is not much to analyze from the ratios' perspective because the company is not profitable.

No revenue and EPS consensus estimates are usually available for fresh IPOs, but I will try to build a reasonable discounted cash flow [DCF] simulation for ZK. As I mentioned before, it is highly likely that ZK will double its revenue in 2024. For the years 2025-2033, I project a 15% revenue CAGR, well below a 23.4% industry CAGR recommended by Precedence Research [also mentioned above]. The management aims to break-even in 2024, but I will be conservative and incorporate positive free cash flow [FCF] margin starting from FY2026 with a one percentage point yearly expansion. As I mentioned above, the level of uncertainty around my assumptions is extremely high. Therefore, I use an extremely high 15% discount rate for my DCF simulation.

According to my DCF, the business's fair value is $32 billion, much higher than the current market cup even after a massive first trading day rally. The upside potential is exceptionally high, but I want to remind you once again that the level of uncertainty is also exceptionally high.

Risks to consider

Investing in companies that have recently gone public is extremely risky. I believe that most readers remember how the valuations of many young companies surged during the 2020-2021 IPO craze. However, for most of these stocks, the aftermath has been quite painful. This includes not only Chinese EV names like NIO and XPEV, but also American EV companies like Rivian Automotive (RIVN) and Lucid (LCID). Therefore, I do not recommend investing substantial portions of your portfolios in IPOs, and I do not recommend investing if you are not tolerant of extreme volatility.

It is also important to keep in mind that investing in Chinese stocks is inherently risky due to vast political and geopolitical risks. The U.S. automotive market is one of the wealthiest and largest, and geopolitical tensions between the world's two superpowers will certainly not help ZEEKR to expand into the American market. For example, recent news suggest that Joe Biden is set to hike tariffs on Chinese EVs.

The competition both within China and in the global EV market is extremely high. Apart from pure clean energy vehicle giants like Tesla (TSLA) and BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF), let us also not forget about legacy automakers which are rapidly expanding into EV. Companies like Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:MBGAF), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), or Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) are all ramping up their EV divisions. These established companies have a strong competitive advantage over newer EV brands due to their vibrant history and reputable brand names, which date back to the end of the nineteenth century.

Bottom line

To conclude, ZEEKR is a "Strong Buy" for investors who are seeking for a solid IPO opportunity and are ready to tolerate the extreme level of risk. The stock has a massive upside potential, and my optimism is backed by strong revenue and deliveries growth together with the improving gross margin profile.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.