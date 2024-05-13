Justin Paget/DigitalVision via Getty Images

American Electric Power Company, Inc.(NASDAQ:AEP), an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It is one of the largest electric utility companies in the country, with more than five million customers in 11 states.

We have started coverage of the company in June 2023 with a hold rating because the fair value range that we have estimated ($47 to $83 per share) was below the stock price ($85) at that time. Additionally, the high-interest rate environment and large amount of outstanding debt have raised concerns for us.

Previous analysis (The author)

Today we are going to look at AEP's valuation once again. We are going to be using the dividend discount model just like before, but with updated parameters. Here we particularly mean the estimated dividend growth rate and the required rate of return based on the firm's most recent cost of capital estimation. We will complement this method by also looking at a set of price multiples. Along the way, we will also be discussing the latest developments around the firm's financial performance.

Valuation update

Dividend discount model

In our previous article, we have discovered the range of fair values, between $47 to $83 per share, assuming dividend growth rates of 3% to 6%, based on historic dividend growth of the firm, and a required rate of return of 10.25%, equivalent to the firm's weighted average cost of capital.

Let's see how these input parameters have changed after 10 months.

1. Dividend growth rate

The range of dividend growth based on historic values has not changed meaningfully. If we want to use a single stage dividend discount model, then a 3% to 6% range still appears to be applicable.

Dividend growth rate (Seeking Alpha)

2. Required rate of return

What we can see in the following table is that our required rate of return has declined from 10.25% to 9.25%, because of the decline in the cost of capital.

Required rate of return (Finbox.com)

This change has been driven by the decreasing cost of equity, while the after-tax cost of debt has remained virtually unchanged. After this downward adjustment of the required rate of return, we can expect our previous fair value range to shift upwards. The following table summarizes our results with these updated parameters and with the latest announced quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share.

Results (The author)

Based on the above explained changes, our current fair value estimate ranges from $58 to $115 per share. The current stock price of $92 falls within our calculated range, but it's towards the higher end of the spectrum. At this moment, we have to ask ourselves: is a dividend growth rate of 5% to 6% possible in perpetuity? Likely not. Plus, our dividend discount model does not directly consider two important factors.

One of them is the change in the amount of shares. The firm has been issuing considerable amounts of shares in the past years and with that, diluting their shareholders.

Cash Flow (Seeking Alpha)

Second is the potential near term growth at a higher rate than in perpetuity. But based on the past years, we do not see a strong demonstrated, consistent growth that would make us believe that the estimation based on the dividend discount model is too conservative.

Cash Flow (Seeking Alpha)

On the other hand, the revenue has increased by 6.4% year over year as reported in the latest quarterly earnings. More importantly, the company reaffirmed 2024 operating earnings guidance and its long term growth rate of 6% to 7% which is in line with the high end of our estimated dividend growth.

First quarter results (AEP) Guidance (AEP)

Also, important to point out that the firm is committed to reach more and more customers and are making good progress towards it, which, we believe, is an important factor, when we are looking into the future.

We're making significant progress executing our robust capital plan focused on wires and new generation resources to meet customer demand. This includes investing more than $27 billion in the transmission and distribution systems over the next five years to harden the grid and enhance resiliency. We've also secured approval for $6.6 billion of our planned $9.4 billion investment in regulated renewables, with active RFPs for additional diverse generation resources in our operating companies, [...]

All in all, we believe that despite the higher fair value range and the current share price, an update from hold to buy is not yet justified. Looking forward, on one hand, we would like to see the firm delivering on its promises of the 6% to 7% growth, on the other hand, we would like to see the share price coming somewhat down to have a higher margin of safety.

Now we look at the valuation from a different point of view to see whether it tells a similar story or not.

Price multiples

The following table summarises a set of traditional price multiples, which can help us gauge whether the firm is fairly valued or not and can complement our previous analysis.

Valuation metrics (Seeking Alpha)

The table above indicates that AEP's valuation metrics are fairly close to that of the utilities sector median. On the other hand, when we compare the current valuation to the firm's historic valuation, AEP's stock appears to be selling at a slight discount, according to most metrics.

When we narrow down the peer group to some of AEP's closest competitors in the electric utilities industry, we can see that AEP appears to be slightly more expensive than most of them.

Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

While the premium is not necessarily significant, we believe it is not justified for several reasons. First of all, the firm's growth is not outstanding compared to that of its peers. Even if we take into account the 6% to 7% that the firm has recently reaffirmed as their long-term growth target, it is still not particularly appealing.

Growth (Seeking Alpha)

Further, the company's liquidity ratios are significantly worse than those of its peers.

Balance sheet (Seeking Alpha)

All in all, based on this valuation method, we also do not see a significant upside potential from the current price levels.

Conclusion

In today's article we have adjusted our previously established fair value range upwards, to $58 to $115, based on a single stage dividend discount model, assuming a required rate of return of 9.25% and a dividend growth rate of 3% to 6% in perpetuity. As the firm's shares are trading around $92 now, and the company has been issuing significant amounts of shares in the past year, we believe that the margin of safety is not yet sufficient for us.

Looking at a set of price multiples also does not indicate an attractive investment opportunity.

For these reasons, we believe that an upgrade from hold to buy is not yet justified. We reiterate our hold rating.