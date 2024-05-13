A view of a pipeline construction site. black_shogun

One of my favorite sayings is that money is freedom. I take a nuanced approach to this mantra, however.

Although it is helpful, money can't provide freedom in the literal sense in every aspect of life. Allow me to expand on what I mean.

As one example, some financially wealthy people are terminally ill right now. Their lives on Earth as they know it will soon be over. Money can help treat many conditions, but no amount can change the fact that death is the great equalizer.

As another example, some folks are very wealthy and spiritually destitute. There is an unmistakable feeling of emptiness and nihilism that can't seem to be shaken. No monetary sum can replace that yearning for an experience of something greater. Something that transcends us.

Finally, some people have lots of wealth on paper but very little control over how they spend their time. Sometimes, folks are trapped at jobs they can't stand working with co-workers they don't particularly like. Even if this isn't the case, spending too much time at the office deprives these individuals of spending time on things that matter to them the most.

I'm doing reasonably well for my age, but I have a ways to go before I'm going to feel financially comfortable. For me, several aspects of my life are already ideal.

I'm incrementally improving my physical fitness. My immediate family is great. I'm also in a career I never would have expected before I began writing here on Seeking Alpha. Interacting with my colleagues and readers is generally a delight.

Upon eventually reaching the crossover point (e.g., passive income greater than expenses), my life won't be radically different. My routine will remain the same, but I will just have that peace of mind knowing that money isn't a concern anymore.

In the meantime, I'm going to just keep plugging away and building out my dividend growth stock portfolio brick by brick. The progress toward financial independence is beginning to feel tangible.

On that note, Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) is going to be one of the dividend stocks that will play a role in getting me to the financial promised land. When I last covered the company with a buy rating in March, I held the belief that oil and gas would remain essential to global economic growth.

A couple of weeks later, I initiated my position in the stock. It currently accounts for 0.9% of my portfolio and is my portfolio's 46th-biggest holding. When the company shared its financial results for the first quarter yesterday (May 10), I felt as though my bullish thesis had once again been vindicated.

Briefly, Enbridge's adjusted EBITDA and DCF grew at healthy rates. The company's $25 billion secured growth backlog provides plenty of future growth opportunities (unless otherwise stated, all figures are in Canadian Dollars). Enbridge's leverage is fine for the current circumstances. The 7.1% dividend yield also remains well-covered by DCF. Lastly, shares could still be priced at a discount to my fair value estimate.

Enbridge's Growth Story Is Far From Over

Enbridge Q1 2024 Earnings Presentation

Judging by Enbridge's first-quarter operating results for the quarter ended March 31, continued demand for oil and natural gas was quite apparent. The midstream operator delivered solid results throughout its business.

The Liquids Pipeline business grew, with adjusted EBITDA rising by 5% year-over-year to nearly $2.5 billion in the first quarter. This was underpinned by Enbridge's Mainline volumes remaining at 3.1 million barrels per day during the quarter, which was in line with the year-ago period. Higher volumes from the company's Flanagan South Pipeline also contributed to this growth.

In the Gas Transmission business, adjusted EBITDA grew by 7.1% year-over-year to almost $1.3 billion for the first quarter. This was mostly the result of the acquisitions of Tres Palacios in the second quarter of 2023, Aitken Creek in Q4 2023, and Tomorrow RNG during the period.

Moving to the Gas Distribution and Storage business, adjusted EBITDA moved 6.8% higher over the year-ago period to $765 million for the first quarter. This growth was driven by the acquisition of EOG completed on March 6 and higher rates/customer base growth. The unfavorable effect of warmer weather than in the year-ago quarter only partially countered those tailwinds.

Enbridge's Renewable Power Generation business more than doubled its adjusted EBITDA to $279 million in the first quarter. That was powered by greater contributions from Hohe See and Albatros Offshore Wind Facilities from an additional 24.45% interest acquired in these assets last November.

The Eliminations and Other business chipped in the remaining $176 million in adjusted EBITDA during the first quarter.

All told, Enbridge's consolidated adjusted EBITDA climbed by 10.9% year-over-year to just shy of $5 billion. The company's distributable cash flow increased by 8.9% over the year-ago period to nearly $3.5 billion. Even accounting for shares issued to fund the acquisitions of Dominion Energy's (D) natural gas utility businesses, DCF per share rose by 3.8% to $1.63.

Enbridge Q1 2024 Earnings Presentation

Moving forward, Enbridge's DCF per share growth should remain in the 4% to 5% range. This is because the company has a $25 billion backlog of projects that it plans to invest in between now and 2028. That includes expanding its Canadian and U.S. utility operations. Per CEO Greg Ebel's opening remarks during the Q1 2024 Earning Call, Enbridge also expects the Rio Bravo natural gas pipeline to come into service in 2026. These projects to expand the company's network are expected to generate 3% annual growth.

On the optimization/cost savings side of the equation, modernization programs to realize supply chain efficiencies and enhance productivity could add another 1% to 2% to annual growth. This is the realistic math behind Enbridge's forecast that it can grow by 4% to 5% annually for the foreseeable future.

Enbridge Q1 2024 Earnings Presentation

Enbridge's leverage ratio of 4.7x in the first quarter was higher than many midstream peers. However, context is important.

For one, this was still in the company's targeted range of between 4.5x and 5x. Secondly, when filtering for the base business, the leverage ratio was slightly better at 4.6. Now that Enbridge closed on its sales of Alliance and Aux Sable last month, this will also help to reduce debt. As the company's U.S. gas utilities acquisitions generate EBITDA, that too should improve its financial positioning.

In the meantime, Enbridge has a profile that can sustain such a leverage ratio. That is because 98% of earnings are generated from cost of service or take or pay contracted assets. More than 95% of the company's total customer base was investment-grade, which limits counterparty risk (unless otherwise sourced or hyperlinked, all details in this subhead were according to Enbridge's Q1 2024 Earnings Press Release, Enbridge's Q1 2023 Earnings Press Release, and Enbridge's Q1 2024 Earnings Presentation).

Management Is Committed To Future Dividend Growth

The Dividend Kings' Zen Research Terminal

Clocking in at twice the energy sector median of 3.6%, Enbridge's 7.1% forward dividend yield is enticing. The company's dividend is also quite safe, with the DCF payout ratio of 69% coming in below the 83% DCF payout ratio that rating agencies want to see.

Since Enbridge reaffirmed its guidance for 2024, the DCF payout ratio for this year should register at around 65%. That would be right in the center of the company's targeted DCF payout ratio of 60% to 70%.

In the last five years, Ebel noted that Enbridge returned $34 billion to shareholders. Working off the $40 billion that he expects to be sent back to shareholders in the coming five years, that would be a compound annual growth rate of nearly 3.5%. This is what drives my expectation of long-term annual dividend growth in that ballpark.

A $40+ Fair Value Estimate

Investopedia

Since my previous article, shares of Enbridge have gained 5% versus the 2% gains of the S&P 500 (SP500). Yet, I think shares are still priced below fair value.

I'll be using the dividend discount model to value Enbridge. I believe this is a valid valuation method for the company because dividends will almost certainly make up the majority of the total returns that it generates in the years ahead.

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share. At current exchange rates, Enbridge currently pays an annualized dividend per share of USD 2.68.

The next input for the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is another term for the required annual total return rate. My preference is for at least 10% annual total returns, so that's what my assumption will be for this input.

Finally, I will use an annual dividend growth rate of 3.5%. This is in line with the rate that is being targeted by management over the next five years.

Plugging these variables into the DDM, I arrive at a fair value of $41.23 a share. Compared to the $37.80 share price (as of May 11, 2024), this is an approximately 8% discount to fair value.

Risks To Consider

Each quarter, Enbridge keeps posting respectable results. However, the company does have risks that must be contemplated before making an investment decision.

In the midstream industry, counterparty risk is one of the more notable risks. Enbridge does keep this greatly in check with a mostly investment-grade customer base. If there is another significant downturn in energy markets like in 2015/2016, though, even some investment-grade customers could fail to pay contractual obligations. That could weigh on Enbridge's financial results.

Another risk to the company is the potential for key growth projects to experience cost overages and/or in-service delays. This could happen through regulatory snags or from the opposition of environmental activist groups. If it did occur, it could harm Enbridge's growth prospects.

Summary: I'll Likely Be Adding More Enbridge In 2024

Enbridge is an investment holding in which I wouldn't mind boosting my weight to between 1.5% and 2% of my portfolio. The company has nearly three decades of dividend growth under its belt. The 7.1% yield is firmly covered by DCF. Enbridge also has numerous projects in the pipeline to drive future growth. Last but not least, shares are still valued modestly below my fair value estimate. That's why I'm maintaining my buy rating as of now.