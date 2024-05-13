halbergman/E+ via Getty Images

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD), incorporated in 1983 and headquartered in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, primarily provides commercial and retail banking services through its two wholly-owned bank subsidiaries.

The market appears to be overstating the potential losses of the loan portfolio, as well as the temporary headwinds the business could face as interest rates get lower. The credit quality of the loans is very high compared to what I usually observe with regional banks these days, and the discount to tangible equity is absurdly large. In this article, I want to touch on these and a few other key points.

Business & Portfolio

Although the holding company was organized in 1983, its bank subsidiaries have a longer history. The Jersey Shore State Bank, which Penns Woods acquired when it was incorporated, traces its roots back to 1934. Similarly, Luzerne Bank, which was acquired by the holding company in 2013, first opened for business in 1907.

Here are a few other key facts about Penns Woods:

Beyond the two banks, it also owns three subsidiaries that diversify its offerings even more; Woods Real Estate Development Company, Inc., Woods Investment Company, Inc., and United Insurance Solutions, LLC.

The two banks operate in the Lycoming, Clinton, Centre, Montour, Union, Blair, and Luzerne Counties of Pennsylvania.

The company's total assets were worth $2.2 billion on March 31, 2024.

Its deposits amounted to $1.6 billion as of the last quarter.

Its loan portfolio was recorded at $1.85 billion before provisions for 1Q24.

Its market capitalization is $143.5 million as of 5/12/2024.

Now, with 83.3% of revenue coming from the interest and fees on loans, we will now take a look at the composition of the loan portfolio. As of December 31, 2023, 43.4% of total loans were residential mortgages:

10-K

While residential mortgages are usually more predictable and, therefore, of a higher credit quality than commercial ones enjoy, we can let the numbers speak for themselves here:

Only 0.36% of total loans were rated as Special Mention as of year-end 2023.

Just 0.43% of all the loans were Substandard at year-end 2023.

The NPL ratio was 0.43% by the end of the last quarter.

During 2023, there were no charge-offs; instead, the company recorded net recoveries that amounted to 0.03% of the average loans.

On March 31, 2024, the reserve coverage ratio (ACL to total loans) was at 0.62%, well above the size of the non-performing loans.

Therefore, the composition of the portfolio reflects that high credit quality with relevant ratios well below what you usually see in other regional banks these days. Additionally, although there is a great leap from Special Mention and Substandard rated loans to non-performing ones, I appreciate that the overwhelming majority of loans currently show no signs of credit quality deterioration.

Performance

By examining the long-term performance of the company, it's obvious that growth has been very slow in the past decade:

Data by YCharts

That is, of course, usual for bank-holding companies that don't put great emphasis on expanding through acquisitions. The organic growth is also reflected in the YoY increases of the deposit base in the last 10 years:

Seeking Alpha

As a side note, after deposits decreased in 2022, some of that loss has been offset by the expansion of the base during 2023.

Similarly, the long-term growth of the loan portfolio has been slow:

Seeking Alpha

But at the same time, it's admirable that the company managed to grow its loans so much in the last two years.

Coming to more recent results, net interest income came in at $13.7 million in the last quarter, 3.86% lower YoY. The decrease is attributed to the significantly higher interest expenses the company incurred as a result of the rate increases by the FOMC.

Similarly, NIM declined from 3.1% in the first quarter of 2023 to 2.69% in the last quarter, for which the higher interest rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities was the driver. Nevertheless, we should note that although the cost of total deposits increased significantly from 0.85% in 1Q23 to 2.01% in 1Q24, it's still quite low for those familiar with what regional banks generally pay today.

Although these results are usually reflective of a higher sensitivity to liability interest rates, the current gap position of the company is asset-sensitive as the current loans and investments have a relatively low duration (according to the last 10-K). Here is the most recent rate shock forecast of Penns Woods for the twelve months ending December 31, 2024:

10-K

The implication here is that if we have indeed reached the peak of interest rates and cuts start as early as 2024, NII is going to decline further from here.

Liquidity

Turning to liquidity, the company is adequately capitalized with capital ratios exceeding minimum regulatory requirements:

10-K

It was also compliant with the liquidity measures you see below, except for DLR which was 115% at year-end 2023:

10-K

For this reason, something shareholders should periodically examine is this ratio to keep up with the liquidity status.

Dividend & Valuation

PWOD currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share, resulting in a forward yield of 6.7%. This attractive yield is accompanied by an equally attractive payout ratio of 55.17%. The only issue I have here is that the company hasn't been increasing the dividend much in the last decade:

Seeking Alpha

But the absence of cuts and the high yield make up for it. By the way, the yield is as illustrative of the value here as the current low earnings multiple, which is also well below the 10-year mean:

Data by YCharts

The P/B ratio also highlights good value, both because of the discount that is present and how much lower than the 10-year mean it is:

Data by YCharts

Moreover, there is an 18.7% discount to tangible book value per share here, providing a good margin of safety. For context, consider that if the non-performing loans are charged off, then TBV per share is going to decrease by 4.21%, so the current discount definitely exaggerates the risks associated with the loan portfolio.

Risks

A couple of risks you should know if you're considering adding PWOD to your portfolio:

Credit Risk: Even though the credit quality here seems good, periodic monitoring of key metrics may help shareholders understand where things stand with this business and not get emotionally affected by changes in broader credit conditions.

Interest Rate Risk: Be aware that profitability can face short-term challenges if the Federal Funds rate is cut within a year, as the company is asset-sensitive at the moment. Regardless, this would matter little to long-term holders who are ready for a potential drawdown that PWOD can experience in such a scenario.

Verdict

Because the significant upside and margin of safety outweigh the risks, I am rating PWOD a buy. Also, the dividend yield is high and safe enough to provide enough offsetting power in an opportunity-cost scenario after you look at how other bank stocks have performed.

What do you think about this one? Do you own shares or intend to? Let me know below and I'll get back to you soon. Thank you for reading.