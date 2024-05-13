Lowe's Companies will announce Its 63rd year of dividend growth in the second half of May. JHVEPhoto

This is the latest in my series of articles where I provide predictions of annual dividend increases for long-term dividend growth companies. At the end of April, I provided predictions for 14 dividend growth companies that have historically announced annual payout increases in the first half of May. In this article, I'll look at another 9 dividend growth companies that I expect will announce their annual dividend increases in the second half of May.

Here are the results from my predictions from the first half of May (the original predictions are available here), followed by my predictions for the dividend increases that I'm expecting to be announced in the second half of May:

(All yields are based on stock prices at the market close on Friday, May 10th.)

Results for Dividend Increase Announcements from the First Half of May

Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS) - 25 years

Prediction: 0 - 5.2% increase to $0.76 - $0.80

Actual: Deferred to 3rd week of May

The financial company should begin its 2nd quarter century of dividend growth in the latter half of the month.

American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) - 17 years

Prediction: 6.7 - 8.8% increase to $3.02 - $3.08

Actual: 8.1% increase to $3.06

Forward yield: 2.26%

Utility American Water Works continues its pattern of 8% dividend growth.

CNO Financial Group (CNO) - 12 years

Prediction: 6.7% increase to $0.64

Actual: 6.7% increase to $0.64

Forward yield: 2.26%

As expected, the insurer continued its history of 4-cent annual dividend growth.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) - 21 years

Prediction: 4.2% - 5.9% increase to $2.46 - $2.50

Actual: 8.5% increase to $2.56

Forward yield: 2.29%

Despite slowing earnings growth due to a recent acquisition, the utility continues to grow its dividend at 8 - 10% annually.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) - 30 years

Prediction: 1.4% - 2.9% increase to $1.40 - $1.42

Actual: 5.8% increase to $1.46

Forward yield: 1.23%

The shipping and logistics company beat my expectations despite slowing earnings growth.

FactSet Research Systems, Inc. (FDS) - 26 years

Prediction: 8.2% - 10.2% increase to $4.24 - $4.32

Actual: 6.1% increase to $4.16

Forward yield: 0.95%

Dividend growth is slowing at the financial information company.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) - 13 years

Prediction: 5.6 - 8.3% increase to $0.76 - $0.78

Actual: 0% increase to $0.72

Forward yield: 2.33%

The regional bank decided to hold its dividend steady as earnings slip.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) - 29 years

Prediction: 0.6 - 1.2% increase to $6.68 - $6.72

Actual: 0.6% increase to $6.68

Forward yield: 4.00%

It's another year of 4-cent dividend growth from the technology company.

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) - Dividend growth record ends at 52 years

Prediction: 0% - 2.2% increase to $1.84 - $1.88

Actual: 89.1% decrease to $0.20

Forward yield: 1.57%

It's unusual for a company with a half century of dividend growth to slash its payout but falling earnings and a slowing business forced the Leggett & Platt to give up its status as a dividend growth company.

MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) - 53 years

Prediction: 4.3% - 6.4% increase to $1.96 - $2.00

Actual: 8.5% increase to $2.04

Forward yield: 1.07%

After hitting a low of 2% last year, dividend growth is picking up again at MSA.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) - 20 years

Prediction: 8.0% - 9.1% increase to $8.08 - $8.16

Actual: Deferred to second half of May

The defense contractor should announce its latest dividend increase before Memorial Day.

Pool Corporation (POOL) - 14 years

Prediction: 7.3% - 9.1% increase to $4.72 - $4.80

Actual: 9.1% increase to $4.80

Forward yield: 1.28%

Dividend growth continues to slow at Pool Corporation but the company continues to reward investors with decent size increases.

RTX Corporation (RTX) - 31 years

Prediction: 4.2 - 6.8% increase to $2.46 - $2.52

Actual: 6.8% increase to $2.52

Forward yield: 2.37%

The defense contractor met expectations as it begins its 4th decade of dividend growth.

Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) - 10 years

Prediction: 13.5% - 17.3% increase to $1.18 - $1.22

Actual: 11.5% increase to $1.16

Forward yield: 0.54%

While still rewarding investors with good payout increases, the law of large numbers is catching up with the environmental engineering company as dividend growth slows.

UGI Corporation (UGI) - 36 years

Prediction: 2.7 - 5.3% increase to $1.54 - $1.58

Actual: 0% increase to $1.50

Forward yield: 6.02%

The utility chose to hold off on its regular dividend increase. The company has until the 4th quarter of 2025 to maintain its annual dividend growth.

Predictions for Dividend Increases in Second Half of May

There are 9 long-term dividend growth companies I expect to announce their annual increases in the second half of May. First, here is my prediction for two featured companies:

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) - 62 years of dividend growth

Home retailer Lowe's Companies has both one of the longest dividend growth histories and an outstanding compounded growth rate. Over the last decade, the company has compounded its payout at more than 20% a year - which is quite unusual for a company that's as large as Lowe's. (The company has a market cap of $135 billion and annual sales of more than $86 billion.) Along with boosting its dividend, the company returns free cash flow to investors through stock buybacks; since 2019, the company has repurchased 25% of its outstanding shares.

But of course, continued dividend growth depends on growing earnings and free cash flow and Lowe's has dealt with a couple of tough years. EPS fell in 2022 as increasing interest rates hit home buying and improvement projects. In 2023, EPS rebounded nicely but mostly due to the reduction in share count as earnings grew slowly and Lowe's bought back more than 7% of its shares. While the company isn't struggling, the EPS growth isn't going to support 20% dividend growth going forward. This is reflected in last year's 5% dividend increase, one of the smallest announced by Lowe's in recent memory. Going forward, Lowe's is guiding 2024 numbers to a small drop in sales and an 8% drop in EPS. This means that investors will have to wait for a return to double-digit dividend growth and can expect another increase around 5%.

Prediction: 3.8 - 5.7% increase to $4.36 - $4.44

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.86 - 1.89%

Medtronic plc (MDT) - 46 years

Health care company Medtronic has four primary business segments: Cardiovascular, Neuroscience, Medical Surgical, and Diabetes. The Diabetes Segment is the smallest of the four, providing roughly 7% of total company revenues, while the remaining revenues are split mostly evenly between the remaining three business segments. The company is very diversified, with growth coming from all business segments and geographical regions, usually in the mid-single digit percentages.

Medtronic generates a large amount of free cash flow. However, as an Irish company with the majority of its sales in the United States, earnings are impacted by foreign exchange effects, ranging from 4% in fiscal 2023 to 7% in the first 9 months of fiscal 2024. In fact, fiscal 2023 revenues were down by about 1%, almost exclusively due to currency effects.

While revenues were down in 2023, Medtronic is guiding to 5% revenue growth in 2024. Unfortunately, this isn't translating into earnings growth, as the company provided fiscal 2024 guidance of a drop in 2% in adjusted EPS year-over-year. The company's dividend compounded growth rate took a hit last year as the 1.5% boost was well below the 9% average rate over the last decade. Until earnings growth returns, investors can expect more increases like last years.

Prediction: 1.4 - 2.9% increase to $2.80 - $2.84

Predicted Forward Yield: 3.38 - 3.43%

Here are my predictions for 7 other long-term dividend growth companies which should announce annual increases in the second half of May:

Company # Yrs Industry Prediction (%) New Annual Rate Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) 5 Materials - Specialty Chemicals 0 - 2.6% $1.54 - $1.58 The specialty chemical company has only just started its dividend growth record, meaning that its status as a dividend growth company is very fragile - during tough times, cutting or eliminating the dividend would not impact how Ashland is perceived by investors. Investors are not necessarily jumping into the stock to capture growing payouts. Adjusted EPS were down nearly 40%, a trend which is continuing into the first half of fiscal 2024. I suppose it's good that investors aren't necessarily in Ashland for dividend growth, since the company may decide to skip its boost this year. At best, investors will see a small boost. Predicted Forward Yield: 1.57 - 1.58% Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) 37 Industrials - Specialty Industrial Machinery 8.0% - 10.0% $1.08 - $1.10 With fiscal 2023 EPS up 9% and fiscal 2024 EPS projected to be up more than 10% - guidance which has been adjusted upwards over the course of the year - investors can expect a good dividend boost in late May from the filtration company. Although Donaldson traditionally increases its annual dividend by 4 - 8 cents, I think there's a chance of a slightly larger increase this year. Predicted Forward Yield: 1.44 - 1.46% Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) 21 Consumer Defensive - Packaged Foods 2.2% - 4.3% $0.94 - $0.96 The owner of bakery brands including Wonder Bread and Nature's Own saw adjusted EPS fall by 9% in FY 2023. Going forward, the company is projecting a small 3 - 4% rebound in adjusted EPS for FY 2024. With minimal earnings growth, Flowers Foods is likely to reward investors with an eight straight year of 4-cent annual dividend growth; the company's payout ratio of nearly 80% might push the company to slow the dividend growth further. Predicted Forward Yield: 3.70 - 3.78% Lennox International Inc. (LII) 14 Industrials - Building Products & Equipment 15.0% - 16.8% $5.06 - $5.14 After posting 19% EPS growth in FY 2023, the heating, ventilation and air conditioner manufacturer is guiding to another 18% EPS growth in FY 2024. While Lennox has a high (360%) debt-to-equity ratio, the company's continued earnings growth and stock buyback program means there's plenty of free cash flow for the company to resume its pattern of 10%+ dividend growth. Investors can look forward to an increase in the mid-teens. Predicted Forward Yield: 1.02 - 1.04% LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) 12 Materials - Specialty Chemicals 4.0% - 5.6% $5.20 - $5.28 Earnings per share fell 30% last year at the specialty chemical company; EPS fell another 40% year-over-year in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, as demand for the company's products fell and the conflict in the Red Sea increased company costs. LyondellBasell's recent dividend boosts have been in the 5% range and, despite the drop in EPS, investors expect another increase in that range. Predicted Forward Yield: 5.13 - 5.21% Insperity, Inc. (NSP) 13 Industrials - Staffing & Employment Services 8.8% - 11.4% $2.48 - $2.54 The HR company has built a good dividend record, with a compounded growth rate of more than 20% over the last decade. The company hit a speed bump in 2023, as adjusted EPS fell by nearly 2%. While Insperity's payout ratio of 50% leaves room for a 14th year of dividend growth, investors can expect the rate to slow. Look for a boost around 10% as the company works to get back to growing its earnings. Predicted Forward Yield: 2.36 - 2.42% TowneBank (TOWN) 12 Financial - Regional Banks 4.0% - 8.0% $1.04 - $1.08 Rising interest rates hit banks, and particularly smaller banks, hard. And with the Federal Reserve's moves over the last couple of years to increase rates, and growing belief that rates won't be coming down soon, TowneBank's earnings have fallen. 2023 EPS were down 18%, followed by another 22% drop in the first quarter of 2024. The drop in EPS have driven the company's payout ratio to nearly 50%. Sporting a low level of debt, the company will still announce its annual payout boost this month, but investors can expect no more than an 8-cent annual increase. Predicted Forward Yield: 3.79 - 3.93% Click to enlarge

Summary

Results were mixed in the first half of May, with a nice 11% dividend increase from engineering company Tetra Tech, but with most increases in the mid-to-high single digit percentages. Included in this group are 8% increases from utilities Chesapeake Utilities and American Water Works. Tech giant IBM announced another sub-1% increase, while utility UGI and regional bank First Financial skipped their annual boost. Most shocking, if not surprising, was Leggett & Platt's announcement of an 89% reduction in its payout. The announcement ends a 52 year dividend growth streak from the furniture and bedding company.

The dividend increases tend to slow down in the latter half of May as people look to the upcoming summer vacation season. Aside from the two featured companies - Lowe's and Medtronic - most of the companies that announce annual increases aren't very well known or followed. Investors can look forward to a good boost from HVAC company Lennox, but most of the other increases will be in the mid-single digits, with a chance that chemical company Ashland skips its increase entirely.