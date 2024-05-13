D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.7K Followers

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 13, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kevin Hunt - Investor Relations
Alan Baratz - Chief Executive Officer
John Markovich - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Harsh Kumar - Piper Sandler
Quinn Bolton - Needham
David Williams - Benchmark
Richard Shannon - Craig-Hallum
Suji Desilva - ROTH MKM
Kevin Garrigan - Westpark Capital
Craig Ellis - B. Riley Securities

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the D-Wave First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, you will have the opportunity to ask questions during the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this call may be recorded and I will be standing by should you need any assistance.

It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Kevin Hunt, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Kevin Hunt

Thank you, and good morning.

With me today are Dr. Alan Baratz, our Chief Executive Officer, and John Markovich, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that this call may contain forward-looking statements and should be considered in conjunction with cautionary statements contained in our earnings release and the company's most recent periodic SEC report.

During today's call, management will provide certain information that will constitute non-GAAP financial and operational measures under SEC rules, such as non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating expenses, adjusted EBITDA and bookings. Reconciliations to GAAP financial measures and certain additional information are also included in today's earnings release, which is available at the Investor Relations section of our company website at www.dwavequantum.com.

I will now hand over -- the call to Alan.

Alan Baratz

Thank you, Kevin. Good morning, everyone, and thank you all for joining us today.

It feels like we were

Recommended For You

About QBTS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on QBTS

Trending Analysis

Trending News