FDL: Yield And Valuation Are Attractive, But Not Quality

William_Potter

This article series aims to evaluate ETFs (exchange-traded funds) based on their past performance and portfolio metrics. Reviews with updated data will be posted when necessary.

FDL strategy

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:FDL) started investing operations on 3/9/2006 and tracks the Morningstar® Dividend Leaders IndexSM. It has a portfolio of 90 stocks, a 3-day SEC yield of 4.64% and an expense ratio of 0.45%. Distributions are paid quarterly.

As described by First Trust, eligible stocks must be listed in the U.S., pay qualifying income dividends (REITs are excluded), have a positive 5-year dividend growth, and a projected payout ratio below 100%. Eligible stocks are ranked by dividend yield, and the top 100 are selected in the index. Constituents are weighted based on the dollar value of indicated dividends, with a limit of 10% by constituent, and 50% in aggregate for constituents above 5%. The index is rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted annually. The portfolio turnover rate for the most recent fiscal year was 46%.

FDL portfolio

The fund is mostly invested in large companies (about 69% of asset value). This article will use as a benchmark the Russell 1000 index, represented by iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

The heaviest sector is financials, with 22.9% of assets (including 17% in banks). It is followed by energy (17.4%), healthcare (15%) and consumer staples (13%). Other sectors weigh no more than 10%. Compared to the Russell 1000, FDL overweights energy, consumer staples, utilities, and to a lesser extent financials and healthcare. It massively underweights technology, consumer discretionary, industrials, and ignores real estate (by definition of the strategy).

Sector breakdown (chart: author; data: First Trust, iShares)

The portfolio is concentrated and exposure to risks related to the heaviest constituents is significant. The top 10 holdings, listed in the next table with some fundamental data, have an aggregate weight of 59.3%, and the top 6 are between 5% and 11%.

Ticker Name Weight EPS growth %ttm P/E ttm P/E fwd Yield% CVX Chevron Corp. 10.36% -41.25 15.26 12.84 3.93 VZ Verizon Communications Inc. 8.69% -47.75 15.07 8.81 6.58 PFE Pfizer Inc. 7.50% -101.19 N/A 11.99 6.00 ABBV AbbVie Inc. 7.46% -20.92 47.86 14.31 3.86 PM Philip Morris International Inc. 6.77% -8.67 19.50 15.81 5.22 MO Altria Group, Inc. 5.77% 53.35 9.40 8.82 8.73 IBM International Business Machines Corp. 3.97% 349.87 18.93 16.82 4.00 C Citigroup Inc. 3.43% -52.76 18.77 10.97 3.34 MMM 3M Co. 2.74% -231.86 N/A 13.16 6.11 DUK Duke Energy Corp. 2.65% 26.81 24.84 17.20 3.99 Click to enlarge

Ratios from Portfolio123.

Fundamentals

FDL is much cheaper than the Russell 1000 regarding valuation ratios, as reported in the next table. Nevertheless, fundamentals are skewed by the weight of financials, where these ratios are lower and less reliable than in other sectors. Fundamental growth rates are inferior to the benchmark.

FDL IWB Price/Earnings TTM 16.05 23.91 Price/Book 1.75 4.08 Price/Sales 1.53 2.65 Price/Cash Flow 8.3 16.45 Earnings growth 14.76% 21.43% Sales growth 3.40% 8.63% Cash flow growth -4.09% 8.50% Click to enlarge

Source: Fidelity.

In my ETF reviews, risky holdings are companies with at least two red flags among bad Piotroski score, negative ROA, unsustainable payout ratio, bad or dubious Altman Z-score, excluding financials for which these metrics are unreliable. Based on this assumption, risky stocks weigh 21% of asset value, which is a bad point. Moreover, my calculations of aggregate quality metrics, reported in the next table, point to a portfolio quality significantly inferior to the benchmark.

FDL IWB Atman Z-score 1.87 3.79 Piotroski F-score 4.79 5.94 ROA % TTM 4.36 6 Click to enlarge

Performance

FDL has underperformed IWB by 2.2% in annualized return since 4/1/2006. The risk measured in drawdown and standard deviation of monthly returns (“volatility” in the table below) is significantly higher.

Total Return Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility FDL 287.08% 7.76% -65.93% 0.44 16.53% IWB 458.44% 9.96% -55.38% 0.58 15.87% Click to enlarge

Data calculated with Portfolio123.

The annual sum of distributions has increased from $0.69 per share in 2013 to $1.64 in 2023. This 138% growth in 10 years beats by far the cumulative inflation in the same period (about 32%, based on CPI).

FDL distribution history (Seeking Alpha)

In previous articles, I have shown how three factors may help cut the risk in a dividend portfolio: Return on Assets, Piotroski F-score, and Altman Z-score.

The next table compares FDL since 4/1/2006 with a subset of the S&P 500: stocks with an above-average dividend yield, an above-average ROA, a good Altman Z-score, a good Piotroski F-score and a sustainable payout ratio. The subset is rebalanced annually to make it comparable to a passive index.

Total Return Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility FDL 287.08% 7.76% -65.93% 0.44 16.53% Dividend quality subset 557.60% 10.96% -43.41% 0.66 15.35% Click to enlarge

Past performance is not a guarantee of future returns. Data Source: Portfolio123.

FDL lags the dividend quality subset by 3.2% in annualized return, and shows a much deeper maximum drawdown. A note of caution: ETF performance is real, and this subset is simulated. My core portfolio holds 14 stocks selected in this subset (more info at the end of this post).

FDL vs. competitors

The next tables compare characteristics of FDL and four popular U.S. large cap dividend funds:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD).

FDL SDY SCHD DVY FVD Inception 3/9/2006 11/8/2005 10/20/2011 11/3/2003 8/19/2003 Expense Ratio 0.45% 0.35% 0.06% 0.38% 0.60% AUM $4.02B $20.71B $55.69B $18.82B $9.82B Avg Daily Volume $29.73M $41.03M $266.85M $65.39M $47.25M Holdings 91 138 103 106 181 Top 10 59.30% 19.04% 41.05% 18.27% 6.26% Turnover 46.00% 29.00% 28.00% 15.00% 57.00% Yield TTM 4.33% 2.51% 3.37% 3.60% 2.21% Div. Growth 5 Yr CAGR 8.96% 6.32% 11.80% 6.33% 4.68% Click to enlarge

FDL has the highest trailing yield and the most concentrated portfolio. It is inferior to SCHD regarding liquidity and the 5-year dividend growth rate, and has a materially higher expense ratio. The next chart plots total returns, starting on 10/24/2011 to match all inception dates. FDL is almost on par with DVY and FVD, but far behind SCHD.

FDL vs competitors, total return since 10/24/2011 (Seeking Alpha)

However, FDL has been leading for 3 years:

FDL vs competitors, 3-year total return (Seeking Alpha)

Takeaway

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund ETF holds 90 stocks with high yields and 5-year dividend growth, weighted based on total dividend. FDL is well diversified across sectors, although it is quite heavy in financials and concentrated in its top holdings. Valuation ratios are cheap, but growth, quality and performance metrics are inferior to the benchmark. FDL also shows a higher risk in drawdown and volatility. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF is more attractive regarding long-term return, dividend growth, fees and liquidity. However, FDL has outperformed SCHD over the last 3 years.