FDL: Yield And Valuation Are Attractive, But Not Quality

Summary

  • First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund ETF holds 90 stocks of companies with higher yields and 5-year dividend growth.
  • The FDL ETF is well diversified across sectors, but quite concentrated in financials and its top holdings.
  • FDL is inferior to the Russell 1000 Index in terms of performance, quality, and growth metrics, but has outperformed competitors for 3 years.
This article series aims to evaluate ETFs (exchange-traded funds) based on their past performance and portfolio metrics. Reviews with updated data will be posted when necessary.

FDL strategy

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund ETF (

