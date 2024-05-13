Nikola Stojadinovic/E+ via Getty Images

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) is advancing a drug by the name of DNL-310 [tividenofusp alfa] for the treatment of patients with MSP II [Hunter Syndrome]. It had been able to report positive results from an ongoing phase 1/2 study, using this drug to treat these patients, at the 20th Annual WORLD Symposium.

In essence, this highlights positive two-year data that patients achieved improvements in terms of both biomarkers and other clinical outcome measures. This lead program sets about two major reasons why investors should consider this biotech for now. The first reason is that dialog with the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research [CDER] division of the FDA, might allow for a path forward with in terms of receiving accelerated approval for DNL310 for MPSII.

Regardless, it is already conducting the phase 2/3 COMPASS study, where enrollment completion is expected by the end of 2024. The second reason why investors should care is that another batch of biomarker and safety data is expected to be released from a phase 1/2 study targeting another closely similar indication. That is, the development of DNL126 for the treatment of patients with MPS IIIA [Sanfilippo Syndrome Type A]. Such data is expected to be released by the end of 2024 and, if positive, would reaffirm Denali's ability to advance drugs capable of treating MPS disease.

DNL310 Continues With Remarkable Progress For Patients

As I alluded to above, Denali Therapeutics is advancing the use of DNL-310 [tividenofusp alfa] for the treatment of patients with MPS II in a few studies. Before going over these studies, plus what catalysts they might bring about, it is first important to note what MPS II is and what the possible market opportunity might be for it. MPS disease is a rare type of genetic disorder characterized as the body's inability to break down long chains of sugar molecules called glycosaminoglycans. Why does this happen? It all has to do with these patients missing an important enzyme, known as iduronate-2-sulfatase [IDS], which is responsible for breaking down glycosaminoglycans.

The goal of DNL-310 is to be given as an enzyme replacement therapy to allow these patients to be able to break down these sugar molecules. MPS II is closely similar to MPS I [hurler syndrome], but share some differences. Primarily in patients with MPS II, they have normal development until the ages of 3 or 4 and then have a plateau, followed with a rapid decline. Whereas, those with MPS I have a progressive cognitive decline beginning at age 6 to 15 months, with normal development until then.

Also, with MPS II [hunter syndrome] the cognitive decline that occurs is less severe compared to that seen in MPS I. Both MPS I and MPS II are lysosomal storage diseases that occur due to the body's inability to break down glycosaminoglycans. The global mucopolysaccharidosis [MPS] treatment market is expected to be valued at $4.45 billion in 2030. While the goal of the company is to first target MPS, the goal is to eventually advance other enzyme replacement therapies targeting other MPS disease types.

Denali is currently evaluating the use of DNL-310 for the treatment of patients with MPS II in the ongoing phase 2/3 COMPASS study. This particular trial is expected to recruit up to 54 patients with this disorder. Speaking of which, it is expected that enrollment for this trial will be completed in 2024. The primary endpoint will be the evaluation of the percentage change from baseline in cerebrospinal fluid [CSF] heparan sulfate concentration over a 24-week period.

Why is it important to measure heparan sulfate? That's because it is a polysaccharide found on the cell surface and extracellular matrix. The advancement of this clinical program brings about two possible catalyst opportunities for investors to look forward to. The first catalyst being that there is an ongoing discussion with a division of the FDA, which I noted above in the beginning. This would be regarding the talks with the CDER to see if Denali can obtain an Accelerated Approval pathway for DNL-310 for the treatment of this MPS II patient population. I believe that if it is announced that this division agrees that this drug should have an Accelerated Approval pathway, the stock price should trade higher because of it.

It remains to be seen whether this program ends up being successful, but two-year data released thus far shows that the company is on the right track thus far. Such data showed both sustained normalization of CSF heparan sulfate and sustained reduction of neurofilament light chain [NfL]. Why is NfL a good biomarker regarding this data? That's because patients with MPS II and other types of this disease suffer from cognitive issues as well. NfL is an important biomarker that is responsible for keeping axons in the brain at a certain size and functioning correctly. Thus, this biomarker being reduced in turn should show an improvement in terms of cognition for these patients.

A second catalyst would be regarding the targeting of another closely similar MPS disease type. The biotech has already been able to initiate a phase 1/2 study using DNL-126 to treat patients with MPS IIIA. In this case, the goal is to deploy a working N-sulfoglucosamine sulfohydrolase [SSGH] enzyme to degrade heparan sulfates in patients with this specific disease type. It is expected that biomarker and safety data from this ongoing phase 1/2 study is expected to be released by the end of 2024.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Denali Therapeutics had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $1.43 billion as of March 31st of 2024. The reason for the cash on hand is that in February 2024, it completed a private investment in public equity [PIPE] financing, which helped it to raise approximately $500 million.

Its cash burn is approximately $132.2 million per quarter. Despite the cash on hand, the 10-Q SEC filing notes the constant need to raise cash to keep its operations going. Assuming cash on hand, plus the cash burn each quarter, its estimated cash runway won't last long. Thus, I believe it is going to need to enact another cash raise in the next several months.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors should be aware of before investing in Denali Therapeutics. The first risk to consider would be regarding the ongoing phase 2/3 COMPASS study, using DNL-310 for the treatment of patients with MPS II. For starters, there is no assurance that it will be able to obtain an Accelerated Approval pathway for this program. If such an event doesn't happen, then it would take longer period to possibly obtain approval for it. In addition, upon the release of data from this phase 2/3 study, there is no assurance that the data will be positive, nor that the primary endpoint will be met with statistical significance.

A second risk to consider would be regarding the expansion opportunity of targeting patients with MPS IIIA. Data from the phase 1/2 study, using DNL-126 targeting these patients, is expected by the end of 2024. There is no guarantee that this other candidate will be able to help these MPS IIIA patients, nor that it will be able to match the type of data seen thus far with DNL-310 targeting MPS II patients.

A third risk to consider would be regarding the development of DNL-343, which is being advanced in the phase 2/3 HEALEY ALS Platform trial. This particular study is using this drug to treat patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis [ALS]. Despite a huge potential need for new ALS therapies, there is no guarantee that results from it will be positive, nor that the primary endpoint will be met with statistical significance.

The fourth and final risk to consider would be regarding the financial position it is in. It doesn't anticipate that its cash on hand will be able to fund the company for an extended period, especially since it burns about $132.2 million per quarter. Thus, I believe it is going to need to raise additional cash in the next several months, which would dilute shareholders.

Conclusion

Denali Therapeutics Inc. has done well to advance its MPS disease treatment program. Especially, since it has already been able to initiate the late-stage phase 2/3 COMPASS study using DNL-310 for the treatment of patients with MPS II. The potential here with this program is that the FDA may allow for an Accelerated Approval pathway. Of course, this just depends on how well discussions with the CDER go. In addition, there is the development of DNL-126 as an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of patients with MPS IIIA. It is expected that phase 1/2 biomarker and safety data from this study is expected to be released by the end of 2024. I believe that this could provide further proof-of-concept for the ability of it to adequately develop enzymes capable of helping these MPS disorder patients.