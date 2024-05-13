piranka

Xometry's (NASDAQ:XMTR) Q1 results came in ahead of expectations but were still relatively soft. The question for investors at this point is how much of this is due to the macro environment and how much is the result of company-specific issues. Of particular concern is the poor performance of the Supplier Services side of the business.

I previously suggested that Xometry's Q1 guidance was overly conservative and that the share price decline post Q4 2023 earnings was excessive as a result. While Q1 earnings did beat guidance, performance was softer than I expected. In addition, manufacturing data has remained soft in recent months. Given current expectations for inflation and interest rates, a recovery in manufacturing conditions may take time. Xometry's soft full-year guidance is probably reflective of this fact.

Xometry's valuation potentially positions the stock to perform well going forward, but this is dependent on both the evolution of the demand environment and Xometry's ability to improve its profit margins.

Market Conditions

Earlier in 2024, manufacturing business conditions appeared to be in the process of stabilizing, potentially setting companies like Xometry up for a better year. With several months of hot inflation data and a consequent rise in long-term interest rates, this is now less clear. Xometry has suggested that market conditions remain difficult and that this has been taken into account in its guidance.

Figure 1: Manufacturing Survey Data (Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

While parts of Xometry's business appear to be struggling, which could be due to company-specific issues, most of its problems appear to be a result of the demand environment. This is supported by the soft first-quarter performance of companies like Proto Labs (PRLB). Despite its declining growth rate, Xometry believes that it is still taking market share.

Xometry's Business Updates

Xometry's growth initiatives in 2024 include:

Expanding its marketplace menu

Enhancing supplier services

Expanding its buyer and supplier networks

Driving deeper enterprise engagement

Growing internationally

Xometry continues to expand its supplier network, both domestically and internationally, including adding new partners in India, China, and Turkey. The company's global supplier base grew 36% in 2023.

The company also has a focus on reducing friction in the ordering process, including expanding the offerings available through its Instant Quoting Engine. Xometry has partnered with Google's Vertex AI team to expand the processes available. Progress has reportedly been encouraging, with Xometry expecting to test multiple new auto quoting models in Q3.

Xometry is currently focused on driving deeper engagement with its larger customers. While Xometry is expanding its sales force in support of this, much of the focus appears to be on Teamspace. Teamspace is a cloud-based collaboration tool that enables customers to manage projects and streamline order management, supporting the needs of procurement teams managing programs rather than just individual buyers. Xometry integrated Teamspace into its platform in the fourth quarter of 2023. Early feedback has reportedly been positive, with Teamspace now having over 2,300 teams, around a 50% increase over the prior quarter.

Xometry is trying to grow its Supplier business by enhancing its services. Xometry Supplies was introduced in the US in 2019, enabling suppliers to access tools, materials, and supplies through Xometry. The company also introduced financial services in 2020 to help support the capital needs of suppliers. Xometry acquired Thomas Publishing and Fusiform in 2021, expanding its supplier services to digital marketing and data solutions.

Xometry is also trying to modernize the Thomas advertising platform, which appears to be a genuine weak spot in the business. The acquisition of Thomas Publishing was supposed to improve the monetization of suppliers by helping them generate leads. There is little evidence of progress in this area so far, although this may just be due to market conditions. Xometry is now beta testing new self-serve advertising creation tools, with early signs of engagement reportedly positive.

Financial Analysis

Xometry generated $123 million revenue in Q1, a 16% increase YoY. Marketplace revenue was up 24%, with semiconductors and industrial equipment, electronics, aerospace and defense, and automotive areas of strength. Large order activity has picked up from the low levels observed in January, although Marketplace revenue growth decelerated meaningfully in the quarter and is expected to decline further going forward.

Supplier services revenue declined 17% YoY in Q1, driven by the discontinuation of tools and materials. Service revenue comps will get easier in the second half of the year, but this part of the business appears to be genuinely struggling.

Xometry's international business grew 69% YoY in the first quarter, driven by Europe, and now accounts for 18% of total marketplace revenue. Czech was recently added as a language on Xometry's EU site, with the company now supporting 15 languages and six currencies. Xometry believes that its international business can eventually contribute 30-40% of marketplace revenue.

Figure 2: Xometry Revenue (Created by author using data from Xometry)

Xometry has over 58,000 active buyers on its platform, up 32% YoY. Net active buyer adds has fallen off substantially in the past two quarters, though, which points toward weaker revenue growth going forward. While Xometry is trying to drive adoption amongst larger customers, growth in large accounts was modest and revenue per active buyer declined YoY.

The number of active paying suppliers was 7,159 in Q1, a decrease of 6% YoY.

Figure 3: Xometry Active Buyers (Created by author using data from Xometry)

Xometry's gross profit margin has been relatively stable in recent quarters due to a combination of improving Marketplace margins and an unfavorable revenue mix shift. Marketplace gross profit margin was 32% in Q1 and is expected to continue increasing in 2024. Supplier Services gross profit margin was 87.9% in the first quarter, driven by contribution from Thomas marketing and advertising services.

Figure 4: Xometry Gross Profit Margin (Created by author using data from Xometry)

Xometry's non-GAAP operating expenses increased 9% YoY in the first quarter to $55.5 million, driven by a 21% increase in sales and marketing expenses. The increase in sales and marketing expenses was attributed to headcount growth in support of enterprise customers and international expansion. Ad spend was up 2% YoY in Q1 and as a percentage of marketplace revenue has stabilized at a bit over 7%. Operating expenses were higher than expected, which was attributed to general inflationary pressures.

Xometry's operating profit margin was approximately -15% in the first quarter, up modestly YoY. Further margin improvements in 2024 may be muted by the soft demand environment and sales team growth investments.

The company is targeting adjusted EBITDA breakeven at a $600 million annual revenue run rate, which appears reasonable based on current trends. This probably puts breakeven at least 12 months away. This isn't particularly problematic given that Xometry still has $254 million of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities on its balance sheet. It will continue to be viewed unfavorably by investors while financial conditions remain tight, though.

Figure 5: Xometry Operating Expenses (Created by author using data from Xometry)

Xometry is guiding to $127-$129 million revenue in the second quarter, representing 14-16% YoY growth, or 15% to 17% adjusting for the discontinuation of the tools and materials business. Marketplace growth is anticipated to be approximately 20% YoY in Q2, with Supplier Services revenue declining 15%.

Marketplace revenue growth is expected to be in excess of 20% YoY in 2024, while Supplier Services are expected to decline approximately 10% YoY.

Conclusion

Xometry potentially presents an attractive investment opportunity over a 5+ year time frame, as there appears to be too much pessimism baked into the company's valuation. Given international growth and Xometry's expanding portfolio of solutions, revenue growth should ideally be expected to improve later in the year. Particularly as Xometry laps, the exit of the supplier tools and materials business. Assuming a typical revenue guidance beat, Xometry's revenue growth should pick up in Q2 and will likely accelerate further in the second half of the year.

It should be noted that valuations are depressed across most manufacturing technology companies, though, particularly those that are not currently generating strong cash flows. There are also near-term risks to Xometry's business. The demand environment remains weak and macro uncertainty is elevated. Xometry's Supplier Services business is also struggling.