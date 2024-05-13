DieterMeyrl

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) is a leading producer of iron ore, leader in low-carbon Aluminium, major producer of copper, and produces other minerals. It is easy to see how this business operating in 35 countries with 57k employees and having 150 years of history must be having an economic moat. How is RIO positioning for future and does it represent good value?

Short-Term Outlook

Majority of RIO's revenue comes from iron ore and RIO's biggest customer is China :

Product destination & Product breakdown (RIO Annual Report)

With the economic slowdown of China, it is natural to worry about RIO's future performance.

Metal prices have been lowering in response to slower demand, specially post-pandemic and in places compounded by oversupply. Only copper has had a late rally, which can be attributed to relatively temporary supply fears & factors.

Iron, Aluminium, Copper, Lithium trending down (tradingeconomics)

However, RIO has been able to withstand the cycle to an extent with limited hit to EBITDA, thanks to the volume gains and favourable exchange rates.

Weaker prices vs Volume gains (RIO IR)

As short-term performance is exposed to the Iron Ore demand from China, a closer look is needed here. China's steel demand drivers are reshaping from property sector to manufacturing and infrastructure.

China steel drivers (RIO IR)

This in turn means some of the property sector related demand drop, although correlated, does not necessarily translate into overall reduced Iron Ore demand. Indeed, Iron Ore imports Q1 24 are at +5.5% with steel exports at 8-year high.

China Iron Ore imports robust (RIO IR)

Q1 24 report from RIO confirms the unchanged status of production for the 2024 guidance. Overall, the short-term iron ore outlook for RIO is unchanged from Q4 23.

Q1 based 2024 guidance is unchanged (RIO Q1 operations review)

Volume aside, iron ore price has shown a 16% recovery in April. Even with this positive volume and price narrative, I would still be cautious, but no immediate downgrades for RIO.

Long-Term Outlook

Iron Ore

In the long term, Iron Ore will see structural (not cyclical) changes in China as demand tails off (move to service industry) and global steelmakers move to green steel. This favours suppliers of high-grade low-impurity ores. The prices of high-grade pellet per Wood Mackenzie's forecast is to rise over 20%

Iron Ore demand (Wood Mackenzie)

Simandou project in Guinea will be the most significant addition to the high-grade iron ore. RIO has positioned itself for Simandou and this structural iron ore shift.

Simandou high-grade iron ore (RIO IR)

RIO iron ore plan (RIO IR)

Copper, Aluminium & Minerals

Copper is key to sustainable low-carbon world with applications in EV and electrification across all aspects of daily life.

copper demand (internationalcopper.org)

Some more recent reports show EV-innovations may actually mean the copper demand may not be as high. Lithium, another key ingredient in battery technology, is also expected to see increased demand, although new reports tune this down due to recent aggressive manufacturing.

Kennecott, Oyu Tolgoi and Simandou projects will see Capex from RIO to position for Copper and Lithium demand. Nuton, a copper recovery technology also looks promising.

RIO growth capex (RIO IR)

Nuton (RIO IR)

Aluminium is also a metal that will be in demand due to its lightweight nature and applications in transmission lines, jet engines, electric vehicles, packaging and construction. RIO is already is low-carbon leader in Aluminium and is well positioned to salvage this demand growth.

Aluminium demand growth (international-aluminium.org)

Exploration pipeline

CEO says the exploration pipeline is strongest in years, which is another sign of growth possibilities.

Exploration pipeline (RIO IR)

Dividend durability & Balance Sheet Strength

RIO has a dividend policy of payout of 40-60% of earnings.

Dividend policy (RIO IR)

In practice, this means the dividends will vary with earnings:

dividend history (RIO IR)

Investors can expect the dividend to vary with the economic cycle and specially the commodity cycle. In practice, this means ups and downs but, if history is any guide, the yield has been consistently above 5%. Currently, the forward yield is 7%+

Dividend Yield (SA)

SA puts dividend growth and dividend yield in green but points to the variability as a safety of D.

Dividend Grades (SA)

Balance sheet and cashflow remains strong to support the dividends.

strong balance sheet (RIO IR)

Given the long-term growth investment in strategic in-demand commodities that the world is going to need for a sustainable future, I see the dividend prospects at desirable levels.

Risks

RIO is subject to economic cycle & commodity cycle risks. A drop in demand or reduced prices of the commodities can see a drop in revenue. Iron Ore, the majority product, has upcoming business's transition to meet green steel demand. Failing to execute this plan could see other competitors take market share. Not meeting the growth projects per expectation could mean RIO's strategy of aligning with the low-carbon future of world may fail. Again, the demand in such a future will be up for grabs by new competitors.

Geopolitical instability could cause falling commodity prices, tariffs, and sanctions. Governments could exert more control over their natural resources by changing contractual, regulatory or tax measures. All this can cause decreased cashflows and dent profitability.

Valuation

Considering the iron ore risks in the short and long term, I see RIO's valuation at a c. 10X P/E forward as correct value. It receives an A valuation grade.

Valuation grade (SA)

Wall St is optimistic with a strong buy and a 14% upside target. I do note that the growth capex could have potential for price return, but probably over the next 2 to 3 years.

Wall St rating (SA)

Wall St price target (SA)

Conclusion

RIO has an economic moat and it knows how to maintain it. Over the next decade, there will be sustainable low-carbon opportunities that RIO is positioning for. There is a plan and capex in place to transition to high-grade iron ore for the future demand. RIO's dividend policy will ensure decent levels of dividend. RIO is a buy for dividend seeking investors willing to have exposure to the low-carbon transition.