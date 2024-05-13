Rio Tinto: A Long-Term Dividend Play

May 13, 2024 12:37 PM ETRio Tinto Group (RIO) Stock
Subrato Roy profile picture
Subrato Roy
23 Followers

Summary

  • Rio Tinto is a leading producer of iron ore, copper, and other minerals, with a strong economic moat.
  • Short-term outlook for iron ore is stable so far, with the guidance for 2024 unchanged as of Q1.
  • Long-term outlook is positive, with Capex towards low-carbon transition related demand.
  • Dividend policy dictates a 40-60% payout for decent levels of dividend yield.
Open Pit Panorama Erzberg, Styria - Aerial view

DieterMeyrl

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) is a leading producer of iron ore, leader in low-carbon Aluminium, major producer of copper, and produces other minerals. It is easy to see how this business operating in 35 countries with 57k employees and

This article was written by

Subrato Roy profile picture
Subrato Roy
23 Followers
A financial risk professional with 15 years of experience in large financial organisations. Interest in technology and product management. By education a graduate in engineering and completed 2 levels of CFA. I have an interest in markets and a pipe dream of investing my way into FIRE.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RIO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RIO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RIO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News