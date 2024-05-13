CHUNYIP WONG

Investment Thesis

Pershing Square, run by renowned investor Bill Ackman "purchased an additional 3.0 million shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH) in 2023 at an average price of $72 per share and now owns 38% of the company" according to his fund letter. In his letter, he details a brief overview of why he believes the company is well positioned to accelerate fundamental performance and free cash flow over the next few years. Given the stock price is actually lower than Ackman's purchase at $72 per share, I believe investors can buy into the growth story at cheap prices. Free cash flow should grow as management unlocks value through ambitious growth opportunities by optimizing its operating assets intelligently.

Company Overview

Howard Hughes Holdings is a real estate company that "owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S" according to its website. They develop what's called "master planned communities", which is designed to offer a "large custom-built residential community" that is often meant for retirees in a specific location. So basically, it's a real estate holding company that has a lot of income-producing assets spread out among MPCs, condos, multi-family units, and office space. Its well diversified portfolio is attractive to me, and the cash flows these properties generate seem to be relatively stable.

The company reports revenues in 4 segments: MPCs, Strategic Developments, Operating Assets, and Seaport. Seaport is meant to be spun-off soon in 2024, as a recent news says, "The spinoff also will include the company’s ownership stake in Jean-Georges Restaurants. Howard Hughes aims to complete the spinoff of Seaport Entertainment as a publicly traded company by the end of 2024". So going forward, I expect there to be only 3 reportable segments after the Seaport spinoff.

MPCs according to their annual report refers to "Our MPC segment includes the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale, long-term projects". By developing and fostering real estate assets in attractive regions with stable population growth and rising disposable income, this MPC segment has been a core strength in my opinion as many of these neighborhoods have seen real estate values appreciate over the past few years. The annual report suggests that the communities and designs have been a positive contribution both for society and shareholders, as "our MPCs have won numerous awards for design excellence and for community contribution".

Strategic Development in their annual report means their "18 development or redevelopment projects, including developments within our MPCs that will transition to Operating Assets upon completion and condominium towers at Ward Village". These are the work-in-progress assets that are being built to create value for shareholders, like planting seeds in a garden.

Operating Assets is defined in their annual report as their "73 Operating Assets, including our investments in unconsolidated ventures, consisting of 11 retail properties, 34 office properties, 17 multi-family properties, and 11 other operating properties or investments". Investors can see these properties are spread out in terms of property type, location, values, and age.

Investor presentation

Overall, I like the track record and the fact that Bill Ackman's Pershing Square has a major investment in the company. The assets look attractive, and management seems incredibly motivated to unlock value for shareholders. The business seems pretty strong and has reasonable advantages in its local markets due to their reputation and experience in building strong communities.

Q1 Earnings Review

Howard Hughes released Q1 earnings 2024 on May 8, 2024. Here's the brief summary:

Full-year 2024 guidance is unchanged with segment mid-point projections for MPC EBT of $300 million, Operating Asset NOI of $250 million, and condo sales of $700 million with gross margins of 29%

Total Operating Assets NOI of $63 million increased 7% year-over-year with improved performance in office and multi-family

New home sales in HHH’s communities increased to 654 units—a 24% sequential increase compared to the 2023 fourth quarter—signifying strong demand for residential land sales in the coming quarters

To me, the quarter looks pretty strong, as the main KPIs I like is operating assets NOI increasing 7% YoY. Despite some trouble in the office sector, I'm glad to see that the quarter noted an "improved performance in office" so concerns about commercial real estate don't seem too problematic for Howard Hughes.

New home sales are trending up, as the quarter indicates "new home sales climbed to 654 homes—the highest quarterly total across HHH’s communities in three years—". I'm very pleased by this trend, as I think this will continue to accelerate the performance of their MPC segment. Mortgage rates continue to be rather high, hovering around 7% at the time of writing. Still, despite high rates, the business continues to climb in terms of people buying new homes.

The Seaport spin-off is expected to happen "in the coming months" so I think that may serve as a potential investment opportunity to get shares of a newly spun-off business that has a brand new CEO (Anton Nikodemus) and a more focused strategy. Spin-offs can create unusually attractive situations as the independence and lack of a track record can create mispricing in my opinion. Investors should note the coming spin-off as a potential buying opportunity. I view the spin-off favorably as it creates value for shareholders, gives more choice on what people want to buy, and gives Seaport the autonomy and focus to pursue their own growth strategies without interfering Howard Hughes.

Exciting new developments in the quarter are a significant amount of pre-sales in newly built communities,

Pre-sales at The Ritz Carlton Residences, The Woodlands—a new 111-unit luxury condominium development on the shores of Lake Woodlands—commenced in late March. At quarter end, 56 units, or 50% of available residences, were pre-sold at prices that exceeded expectations.

Based off recent news, I see that management has experience in churning out attractive real estate assets that are sold at very high prices. This makes me confident in the business strategy as the growth stays intact. In the coming months, I expect more residences to be sold as new home sales continue to accelerate. Then, management can use the cash flow to reinvest, pay down debt, and continue to focus on building a solid pipeline of real estate assets.

Growth Prospects Are Strong

I believe that going forward, the MPCs that Howard Hughes owns in the Sunbelt region will drive revenues and cash flows. The Sunbelt region of the United States continues to see attractive inflows of people, jobs, and opportunity. According to Howard Hughes annual report, "Our MPCs are located in and around Houston, Texas; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Phoenix, Arizona". My take is that many of these MPCs are in attractive locations in the Sunbelt, which is seeing growth as the real estate there is much more affordable compared to other parts in the USA.

With recent inflationary trends, I also think inflation happens to be a tailwind for Howard Hughes because the real estate assets go up in value and management can raise rents to hedge against inflation. Although on paper inflation might spell trouble for a real estate developer as assets become unaffordable and economic weakness may hurt household income, I am surprised to see that Howard Hughes fundamentals have been resilient despite inflationary trends in the USA. Guidance for 2024 remains unchanged, and total operating assets NOI increased 7% compared to prior year's quarter. So far, inflation does not seem to hinder the growth story at Howard Hughes as the strategic developments pipeline continue to churn out distinctive real estate assets.

Thinking long-term, I believe the quarter to quarter volatility in fundamentals is overshadowing the overarching growth that will push the company forward. As a future pure-play real estate company, I think management said it best in their earnings call,

With strong demand for our unmatched land bank, premier operating assets, and upscale condo developments, as well as our solid pipeline of future opportunities, we are uniquely positioned to grow net asset value and drive strong returns in the future.

I am convinced that Ackman's 38% stake in HHH shows he is committed to driving shareholder value, and management seems to have the track record necessary to execute properly. He mentions in his letter about the decade long free cash flow opportunity, and I believe he is right due to the attractive strategic developments in good locations and overall increase in new home sales.

Valuation - $80+ Fair Value

Valuing Howard Hughes is rather difficult because it reports earnings, as the ups and downs create a lot of noise from year to year and quarter to quarter. Nonetheless, I will try to show why I think the stock is undervalued using management's own guidance for 2024,

Full-year 2024 guidance is unchanged with segment mid-point projections for MPC EBT of $300 million, Operating Asset NOI of $250 million, and condo sales of $700 million with gross margins of 29%

If investors add EBT of $300 million and NOI of $250 million, there's roughly $550 million of profits before tax in 2024 based on guidance. So, applying an effective tax rate of 25% (similar to 2023's effective tax rate of 23%) gets me earnings after tax of $412.5 million. Divide by shares outstanding to get 50 million to get $8 FFO rounded down. Based on my back of the napkin calculations, I think FFO of $8 is reasonable and matches earnings estimates from Wall Street.

Apply a 10x FFO multiple to $8 gets me $80 fair value. I think 10x FFO is conservative because the sector median is 13x. Of course, this is assuming no growth in FFO, as the strategic developments plus rising real estate values can push this fair value estimate higher. However, for simplicity and conservatism sakes, I think $80 fair value is accurate for now.

A final clue is the insider buying of the stock shows the stock may be undervalued. Bill Ackman has bought as recently as of Q4 2023, according to DataRoma.

DataRoma

Today shares trade at below what Ackman bought in 2023, so I feel comfortable that Ackman knows the value of what he owns, so if I'm buying cheaper than him, it's probably a safe bet.

Risks

Real estate is very much affected by the US economy, so any recessions or economic downturns could slow home sales, real estate values, and overall buying and selling activity in the real estate market. Rising mortgage rates could negatively hurt home affordability, which would slow sales for Howard Hughes. As a real estate company, its fortunes are tied to the broader economic growth of the USA.

Surprisingly enough, oil prices affects demand for real estate in Texas, as the annual report lays out on page 13,

The Woodlands, The Woodlands Hills, and Bridgeland in the Houston, Texas region depend significantly on the energy sector. Our success depends to a large extent upon the business activity, population, income levels, employment trends, and real estate activity in and around Houston, Texas. In the event that oil prices fall and remain depressed for a sustained period, demand may decrease for housing and commercial space in The Woodlands, Bridgeland, and The Woodlands Hills.

Given much of my thesis depends on the growth in the Sunbelt region, a drop in oil prices actually would decrease the earnings of many MPCs, so investors should note that the oil market can cause ripple effects to Howard Hughes. High oil prices can stimulate jobs, raise incomes, and make the region more attractive as a whole, so if oil drops investors should brace for impact.

Buy Howard Hughes

Now is a chance to follow a renowned investor with a strong track record into a company that he has significant ownership of. If Ackman's buying, I'm buying too, as I feel he knows the company better than anyone, even me. Given attractive tailwinds in the Sunbelt and a motivated management team, Howard Hughes looks like a buy.