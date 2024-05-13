Baloncici/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

You may recall that I cover many Swedish industrial businesses, including the company Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKY), on a relatively regular basis. The reason is that I do not want to miss out on this company if and when it becomes cheap. Sandvik is a leading mining and equipment company with good long-term growth indicators and profitability. Its active segments sales and areas are very attractive indeed, but like many Swedish quality businesses with good historical profitability, Sandvik has encountered a bit of a growth and premium problem. To that end, here are the comparative results from my previous article, where the company was a "HOLD" for me, and compared to which, the investment continues to actually underperform.

Seeking Alpha Sandvik RoR (Seeking Alpha Sandvik RoR)

If you're interested, you can find that article here.

Taking small victories like this - and a 4-month underperformance in line with my thesis and expectations is indeed a "small" victory, is only relevant to the bigger picture if I can say that my thesis and my stance still make sense.

We do have quarterly results here - and those are the ones we'll look closer at here, to make sure that this thesis actually still does make sense.

Sandvik - Looking at the 1Q24 and where to expect the company to go from here

So, some of the continued pressure materialized during 1Q24 as well. In short, the company performed as I expected and did not materially improve or expand operations in a way that would justify continued and high premiumization. That is not to say that the results were bad - they were as expected.

I expected revenue to decline. The company's revenue declined by over 4% YoY, and the company's margin decreased by over 150 bps. Also, EBITA was down 14% on an adjusted basis.

Sandvik is going through a restructuring program, as you might expect companies to do when normalizing out of a high-activity period, and here the company saved about 128M, which was about as expected - with an adjusted profit for the 1Q period that was down from 3.9B SEK to less than 3.4B SEK.

On a more granular level, several company segments saw quite exceptional overall growth - including rotary drilling. The company saw major orders for its new and innovative AutoMine solutions and continues to grow inorganically through M&As.

Sandvik IR (Sandvik IR)

However, despite some segments doing well, the overall picture for the markets that Sandvik operates in is a negative one. Most of the areas, with the exception of APAC engineering and NA Automotive and Aerospace, saw declining trends. The company's quarterly orderly intake fell for every single geographic segment, except South America - and in South America, the company is only in two segments - mining and infrastructure.

So to say that this was a positive quarter would quite obviously be wrong. Order intakes and revenues have "petered out" for several quarters, and despite a high book-to-bill ratio, it doesn't take much to see the flat development that we're in the middle of here - even slightly negative.

Sandvik IR (Sandvik IR)

Remember, I am in no way claiming that Sandvik is a bad company or a poor performer. I have owned Sandvik in the past, and will likely continue to buy Sandvik once it gets cheaper again. My argument is against paying a premium for a company that has, in my opinion, no business trading at that specific premium given the current results.

Profitability in terms of EBITA peaked back in early 2023, like with many industrials, and with the mix of cost pressures, inflation, FX, labor cost increase, and other factors, I do not see an easy way for even a huge company such as Sandvik to move beyond this. In fact, it's even harder for Sandvik or companies similar to it to grow beyond this, because they're already at such a huge scale - this is part of the reason the company is trying to grow inorganically - because in terms of organic growth, there's less potential.

This can be expressed with the company's by far the largest segment, Mining, and Rock Solutions, and the trends experienced during the first quarter here.

Sandvik IR (Sandvik IR)

On the other hand, Sandvik continues to innovate - and there is that to like about the business. The company recently released the new fully electric machine - the UJ443, a heavy Jaw crusher for the rock processing/mining segment. It has lower running costs, service intervals, emissions, and noise levels than legacy rock crushers, with a fuel consumption reduction of 30% while increasing overall throughput. The company confirms, once again as I see it, that it's a leader in innovation in its segments - and this is of course a positive. I don't yet know if these more EV-oriented machines will become part of the regular lineup - but time will tell how this will go.

Still, I believe it both relevant and important to clearly point out that this company's growth has now "stalled", and that every single segment in the company is seeing both declining order intakes and declining margins in a fairly big way, meaning at or above 100 bps on a year-over-year basis.

However, with a very solid sort of leverage and a very solid set of fundamentals, there isn't much to be fundamentally worried about when it comes to Sandvik. These trends of decline of which I am speaking do not matter as much as the fundamental qualities of the company, which are good.

A clear problem arises when valuation does not correspond to what's going on in the company's order and profit trends - and this is where I believe the company still presents a problem.

While 1Q24 was mostly in line with my expectations for the company, it seemed to have caught some analysts by surprise with the degree of decline. That's why we also saw a fairly powerful reaction to that Q1. The company's share price dropped fairly significantly in fairly quick succession, only to now have recovered somewhat.

Sandvik bulls or proponents expect the company to grow significantly. Not this year, but the next year or 2026.

I take a different stance on the company, and because I do not see these things as materializing, I currently consider the company to be a "HOLD".

Sandvik - Risks & Upside

In terms of company risks, we have a number of significant ones that you should be aware of before investing at this price. I believe that the company's history of successful integration, while positive, coupled with a good balance sheet, can lead to the company overpaying for inorganic/tacked-on growth in a way that harms the bottom line.

This has to do with the fact that I expect overall lower global growth rates going forward - and if you expect something different, I'd love to hear your rationale on this and why you think things are set to grow.

One of the reasons Sandvik continues to be so adamant about growing inorganically is also the company's legacy exposure to a changing market - specifically electric adoption, where it does not yet have a similar market dominance/expertise as in other segments.

Also, any shift to a new market paradigm with an EV-heavy mix will require less steel, which means there's a downside to Sandvik, which provides cutting tools. Those won't be needed in the same amount as before, which once again changes the company's mix and approach - and potentially of course profits.

Given that Sandvik is an A-rated, very solid, low-leverage fundamentally appealing business, the improvement potential here from an internal point of view is also limited. So whatever cost-saving programs the company is executing are likely to bring about only very small changes and improvements.

The combination of these factors means that I remain in a position where I view the investment risks for Sandvik as more prominent than the upsides, which in this context means the company's market-leading position and share, aftermarket appeal, digitalization of the company's installed base, and the company's superb fundamentals - all of which are top tier. Don't let anyone tell you differently - and if you have the impression that I do not view Sandvik as qualitative - well, I do.

Let's look at the crux of the matter, the valuation.

Sandvik Valuation - the company remains too expensive for me

The main problem with Sandvik lies in pricing. It goes without saying that a <25% leveraged A-rated company is going to be favored by conservative investors, even at just a 2.36% yield, but I still want to clarify to you where I see the risks.

Sandvik Analyst Accuracy (F.A.S.T graphs)

Note here that what I am saying is that historically speaking, especially in the last 5 years, the company has been significantly missing its marks by double-digits negatively. Forecast accuracy for a cyclical industrial like Sandvik tends to be not that great - and this is something that can get lost in the "noise" of how qualitative this company, and those like it, can be.

So, when we account for the forecast of around 10% annualized EPS growth until 2026, but with a decline expectation of almost 5% this year, we can estimate the company at 15x P/E and get annualized dividend-inclusive returns of less than 2.5%. That is "possible", I believe.

F.A.S.T graphs Sandvik Upside (F.A.S.T graphs)

But, you may say, shouldn't Sandvik be traded far higher than that? A 15x P/E doesn't after all reflect this company's qualities -to which I would respond that you have a point, but it shouldn't be premiumized as much as you may think.

Because I see that we're moving into years that could be characterized by lackluster growth, I believe that we should use the longer-term averages rather than the shorter-term ones.

Does that make sense - and what is the difference?

The 20-year P/E average is at 17x P/E. The 5-year is at 22x P/E. That's a marked difference. The question you as an investor should be asking yourself are the next 5 years going to be like the last 5, or perhaps on average more like the last 20? Also, keep in mind, that less than half a year ago, analysts expected Sandvik to come out of 2024E with an EPS increase of 11% (Paywalled F.A.S.T graphs link). This is a difference of over 15% in less than 6 months, now expect a significant decline.

My answer is the latter, and because of the above, I would go for the 20-year average.

The upside, if that is the case, is less than 8% per year at this time.

I have my price target for Sandvik at 185/share. That's when I can see a conservative 15% annualized upside for the company, and when I will add more. It's also where I put my options and similar trading with Sandvik.

At anything over 200 SEK, I consider this company not buyable, and call it a "HOLD".

Here is my updated thesis for Sandvik.

Thesis

Sandvik is a leading mining and equipment company out of Sweden, with global operations and market-leading positions in key markets. It's A-rated, has a very solid dividend, and has good growth prospects.

However, due to a somewhat stretched valuation, the company isn't all that attractive at this time, and I would consider it more appealing if around 17-18x normalized P/E, given the growth challenges the company seems likely to face on a forward basis.

My price target for Sandvik is 185 SEK/share - and that's the high point given the risk that I see in the company's operations over the next few years.

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansions/reversions.

Sandvik fulfills 3 out of 5 criteria that I follow otherwise and could become attractive quickly if it dropped but is a "HOLD" here.

