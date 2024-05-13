4 Utilities Duke, NextEra, WEC And Xcel Energy: Review To Buy

Leestat/iStock via Getty Images

Utilities with good yield are not always easy to find, and if higher dividend growth is included, the field is narrowed even more.

The utilities in the chart below reveal 3 that are near 4% yield and 1 that is 2.8% but is included secondary to its high dividend growth.

The abbreviations used in the chart below are:

Curr Price = Current $ price on May 12th, 2024

Yrly Div = total dividend payment estimated for 2024

Divi Yld % = yearly dividend / current price

Last Paymt = the last dividend payment given

5yr DGR = the 5-year dividend growth rate

C# = Chowder# = divi yld% + 5yr DGR

Statistics used in the chart are from FAST Graphs "FG" a paid subscription service I use.

Ticker Company Curr Yrly Divi Last 5 yr Name Price Div Yld% Paymt DGR C# (DUK) Duke 102.67 4.1 3.99% 1.025 2.2 6.2 (NEE) NextEra 73.79 2.06 2.79% 0.515 11 13.8 (WEC) WEC Energy 85.43 3.34 3.91% 0.835 7.1 11 (XEL) Xcel 55.46 2.16 3.89% 0.5475 6.5 10.4 Click to enlarge

The passing Chowder # of 8 is suggested for a utility.

Duke Energy Corporation

Duke operates in the U.S. as a regulated gas and electric utility. It was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

It has a BBB+ SP credit rating.

Dividend

It is a reliable and quality investment with rising dividend payments for 19 years.

The next raise is due in September, with the last one being ~2%. It has a 5-year DGR of 2.2%. Giving it a dividend yield of 4%.

The dividend payout is 73% which is precisely where it has been for 5 years, meaning raises most likely are not in the future unless earnings rise hugely.

C#

The Chowder number of 6.2 is a helpful measure of total return which, in this case, is not encouraging. As mentioned, a C# of 8 is desired for a utility.

Earnings

2023 had earnings of $5.56 and 2024 “FG” estimates suggest a rise by 6-8% which is more than the 1-2% level for the previous 2 years. The current P/E is 18 and the 5-year P/E is almost the same at 18.4 suggesting it is probably at a Goldilocks price. Higher earnings and perhaps a higher raise secondary to better earnings may offer some positive news for the C# as well.

Rose Take and recommendation

The price has risen recently, with investors anticipating the higher earnings. It did hit a nice valuation last year around $83. My shares were bought years ago when it had a 5% yield, which would mean now a price near that $83 again. If it gives a nice raise, the price will not need to get that low. Watch and wait as it sometimes retreats to a 5% yield, which would then make it a good, strong buy.

NextEra Energy, Inc.

NextEra operates as a regulated electric utility, founded in 1925 was first known as FPL Group, changed its name in 2010 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

It has a quality A- S&P credit rating.

Dividend

NextEra has raised the dividend for 30 years and has a fantastic 5 yr. dividend growth of 11. It also has a quite nice lowish payout of 59%.

C#

That 5yr DGR of 11 which makes it pass the C# all on its own. Add in the lower yield of 2.8% it has the highest C# for all the utilities in the chart at 13.8.

Earnings

Past earnings generally were rising, usually 10- 14% through 2022 where it was $2.90. 2023 was $3.17 or up 9%. Beyond that, its estimated earnings look to increase 7- 8% until 2026. Lower, but still very acceptable. The current P/E is 22.7 with a 5yr P/E of 28.4 suggesting it is undervalued now.

Rose Take and Recommendation:

It was a buy near $50 just last year, gosh, I missed getting some, but I do have the sector covered quite well with owning the other 3 utilities discussed in this article. I will watch the price, if it falls again with a better yield, I would be tempted to just get some anyway.

WEC Energy Group, Inc.

WEC is a regulated electric and natural gas utility founded in 1896 under the name of Wisconsin Energy Corporation, changing its name to WEC Energy Group in 2015 and remains headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

It has a quality A- S&P credit rating.

Dividend

It has 21 years of raising the dividend.

The yield now is an outstanding 3.9% and was 4% earlier this year. It just raised the dividend in March by 7.1% which fits exactly with the 5yr DGR. It has a respectable payout of 67.4%.

C#

The Chowder # is a healthy happy 11 with the 3.9% yield and 7.1% 5yr DGR.

Earnings

The current P/E is 18.1 and the 5 year is 22.4. The earnings were $4.45 in 2022 and rose only 4% in 2023 to $4.63. It is estimated to rise 5% in 2024 and then 7- 8% more in the following years. The dip over the last 2 years might be the reason the price has declined other than just being a utility in a sector that is out of favor. It could also be that it was costly over the last 5 years, or just a combination of both.

Rose Take and Recommendation

The price recently fell earlier this year under $50 when I added to my position. Looking back, perhaps I should have gotten a bit more. I do have a full utility sector, but especially enjoy this one as I grew up in Wisconsin.

Xcel Energy Inc.

Xcel Energy Inc. is a regulated electric utility that generates energy through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar sources along with coal, natural gas, oil, wood and refuse derived fuels. It serves 3.8 million electric and 2.1 million natural gas customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and the southern U.S. states of Texas and New Mexico. It also has a growing clientele demand for data centers in the southern states mentioned using its Southwest Public Service. The company was incorporated in 1909, and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Xcel Energy stock price is down secondary to higher interest rates unleashed on the rate-sensitive utility, but also due to the company's role in the recent Texas Panhandle wildfires. It has acknowledged that its equipment had a part in igniting what's being called the Smokehouse Creek fire, but it does not believe its equipment had a part in any of the other contiguous wildfires. The price was down nearly 25%, but as the fires have become contained and liabilities reasonably assessed, Xcel shares have started to recover. However, they are still down 13% year to date. There is some doubt that this particular unfortunate disaster will result in claims that exceed Xcel's $560 million of liability insurance.

The Marshall Wildfire litigation scene in Colorado is still in litigation and has been consolidated into a single case involving two deaths and nearly 1,100 structures in that December 2021 fire with estimated damages of nearly $2 billion. The liability insurance coverage is sadly lower at $560 million for that incident, with a trial most likely taking place in 2025. Management strongly disputes the findings of Colorado officials regarding Xcel's equipment being a source of ignition.

In more positive news, the company most recently won a federal grant of $925 million for a regional Midwest hydrogen network with plans to eliminate coal usage by 2030, and be 100% carbon free by 2050 if it gets continued regulatory support for doing so.

Headwinds include challenging regulatory activity in CO and MN, lower energy costs for wind and solar, but the demands could lead to increased rates along with negatively higher borrowing rates. However, with it being regulated, it has the right to charge customers rates that allow for fair earnings and returns on capital while they build networks to minimize customer costs.

It has a respectable investible BBB+ S&P credit rating, recently lowered from A- secondary to the wildfires.

Dividend

This company is very consistent and reliable with delivering increases to shareholders for 21 years.

The dividend was raised 5.3% in April from 52c, which seems in line with difficulties from the wildfires. The payout is still relatively low at 62.1%.

C#

3.9% yield and a 5-year dividend growth rate of 6.5% gives it a nice C# of 10.4.

Earnings

The more recent price declines seem overdone, but over the near term some decline was warranted. The shares in the long term should offer significant recovery potential for investors with patience.

The current P/E is 16.2, and it has a 5 year P/E of 22.2 making it undervalued by that metric.

“FG” has current earnings estimated at $3.57 for 2024 and $3.84 for 2025. Very encouraging, along with maintaining a 6- 8% growth. In addition, management has mentioned a $539 billion capital investment plan to aid with growing the revenues.

Rose Take and Recommendation

Xcel has special meaning to me as it was a gift from my grandmother when I married. It became one of the first stocks I ever owned and dripped it from the beginning of time or for about 40 years until my retirement. The dividends now just empty into a taxable account, where they get used mostly to pay taxes on capital gains from other investments.

Beyond my special interest, this is a quality investment, with a C# right up there with the other quality utilities. It's definitely a buy at this 3.9- 4% yield if you don’t own it.

Summary/ Conclusion

All four of these regulated electric utilities are quality reliable dividend payers.

1- Earnings are growing.

2- They all have S&P credit ratings of BBB+ to A-, which is very investible.

3- Utilities usually only present with a Chowder # of 8 and the only one that disappoints in that regard is Duke. It's a "watch and wait" for a better price.

Patience and time will reward any investor, and I enjoy owning 3 of these utilities and will consider getting the 4th when the price is right.