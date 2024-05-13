4 Utilities Duke, NextEra, WEC And Xcel Energy: Review To Buy

May 13, 2024 12:55 PM ETDUK, NEE, WEC, XEL2 Comments
RoseNose profile picture
RoseNose
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Utilities with good yield and dividend growth are difficult to find.
  • Duke, NextEra Energy, WEC Energy Group, and Xcel Energy are quality utilities with growing earnings and reliable dividends.
  • Duke falls short in terms of the Chowder #, while the other three utilities meet the criteria for a good value buy investment.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Macro Trading Factory. Learn More »

Electric costs increasing. Power bills going up. Energy prices increasing. Background with copy space for text.

Leestat/iStock via Getty Images

Utilities with good yield are not always easy to find, and if higher dividend growth is included, the field is narrowed even more.

The utilities in the chart below reveal 3 that are near 4% yield

Macro Trading Factory is a macro-driven service, run by a team of experienced investment managers.

The service offers two portfolios: “Funds Macro Portfolio” & “Rose's Income Garden”; both aim to outperform the SPY on a risk-adjusted basis, in a relaxed manner.

Suitable for those who either have little time/knowledge/desire to manage a portfolio on their own, and/or wish to get exposed to the market in a simple, though more risk-oriented (less volatile), way.

Each of our portfolios, spanning across all sectors, offers you a hassle-free, easy to understand and execute, solution.

Macro Trading Factory for an Upward Trajectory!

This article was written by

RoseNose profile picture
RoseNose
14.53K Followers

Rosenose is a retired healthcare professional and she has been managing her own investments for nearly 2 decades. She writes about stocks with growing dividends targeting a yield of 4+%.

She is a contributing author to the investing group Macro Trading Factory where she manages the Rose's Income Garden portfolio - a diversified portfolio with 80+ stocks from all 11 sectors which targets rising safe income and capital maintenance. The service also has the Funds Macro Portfolio managed by the Macro Teller which aims to outperform the SPY market on a risk-adjusted basis. Both portfolios are easy to follow and have a focus on quality investments, risk management, and diversification. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XEL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Rose owns DUK, WEC and XEL in the Rose Income Garden Portfolio of 85 stocks found at The Macro Trading Factory.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DUK--
Duke Energy Corporation
NEE--
NextEra Energy, Inc.
WEC--
WEC Energy Group, Inc.
XEL--
Xcel Energy Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News