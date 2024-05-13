Weekly Market Pulse: Question Time

Joseph Calhoun profile picture
Joseph Calhoun
2.34K Followers

Summary

  • While Japanese stocks have gotten a lot of press, it is Europe and EM stocks leading the international markets.
  • In the US over the last three months, it is value stocks, including small and mid cap, that are outperforming.
  • The dollar and interest rates have done absolutely nothing over the last six months.

Candlestick chart and data of financial market.

tadamichi

Question Time

It’s question time again. I ask myself questions all the time about the economy and markets. I don’t have all the answers, but I think it’s important to know what you don’t know and be alert when the markets

This article was written by

Joseph Calhoun profile picture
Joseph Calhoun
2.34K Followers
Joe has worked in the financial services industry since 1992 in various capacities, including Operations Manager, Compliance Manager, Registered Representative and Portfolio Manager. From 1997 to 2006, when he founded Alhambra Investment Management, Mr. Calhoun was a Director of Investments at Oppenheimer & Co. Mr. Calhoun holds the Series 63 (Uniform Securities Agent State Law) and 65 (Uniform Investment Advisor Law) securities licenses. He has previously taken and passed the Series 7 (General Securities Representative) and Series 9/10 (General Securities Sales Supervisor) securities exams. Joe proudly served in the U.S. Navy’s nuclear submarine service for 8 years (1983-1990) and was awarded several commendations including the Navy Achievement Medal in 1987. He studied engineering at the University of South Carolina and is a graduate of the U.S. Navy’s Nuclear Propulsion School. He founded Alhambra Investment Management as a registered investment advisory to address the needs of the individual investor. His market commentaries are widely read and published at various online outlets. He has appeared on Larry Kudlow’s program on CNBC and various radio programs. He is also an editor of the website RealClearMarkets.com.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News