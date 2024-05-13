S&P 500 Rises As Expectations Firm For Rate Cuts Later In 2024

The S&P 500 (SPX) rose a little over 1.8% largely as expectations the Federal Reserve will start a series of rate cuts in September 2023 firmed. The index closed out the trading week ending on Friday, 10 May 2024 at 5,222.68, just 0.6% below its 28 March 2024 record high.
Those expectations firmed despite the comments of Federal Reserve officials, whose pronouncements during the week were all over the map. Several see inflation running too high, prompting them to suggest they will continue to hold rates where they're at. Some are worried enough about inflation they're suggesting they would be okay with seeing economic growth slow and weaken. Others are saying they already see slowing growth, so they're looking ahead to having to cut rates to stimulate the economy, although they're unsure of their timing.
With that kind of shotgun spread from Fed officials about how they'll be setting monetary policy during 2024, investors continued focusing on September 2023 as the likely timing for when the Fed will start cutting U.S. interest rates. The CME Group's FedWatch Tool continued holding steady in anticipating the Fed will hold the Federal Funds Rate steady in a target range of 5.25-5.50% until 18 September (2024-Q3) for the fourth week in a row. For the second week in a row, the tool anticipates the Fed will start a series of 0.25% rate cuts on that date, which will proceed well into 2025 at 12-week intervals.
The latest update for the alternative futures chart shows the trajectory rejoining the dividend futures-based model's projections as expected, with investors focusing their foward-looking attention on 2024-Q3.
The market-moving headlines document the Fed officials' various statements and provide more context for the information investors absorbed during the week that was.
Monday, 6 May 2024
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed officials signal rate cuts are more likely than not, thinking a recession might help them end inflation:
- Bigger trouble developing in China:
- ECB officials say they're going to confidently cut Eurozone interest rates:
- Nasdaq, S&P, and Dow ended higher as investors hope for rate cuts
Tuesday, 7 May 2024
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed officials say they won't hike rates, but maybe won't cut them either:
- BOJ officials see growth signs, threaten to intervene to prop up yen again:
- ECB officials say they won't be "lenient" with Eurozone inflation:
- S&P, Dow end slightly up, extend closing streaks despite Disney drag
Wednesday, 8 May 2024
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed officials say they know how to measure market liquidity, think they might need a recession to contain inflation, say all is well:
- BOJ officials keep threatening to do more interventions to prop up yen:
- ECB official gives green light to Eurozone interest rate cuts, wants to think about monetary policy:
- Dow notches best daily win streak since December; S&P ends flat, while Nasdaq slips
Thursday, 9 May 2024
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed officials falling behind for cutting interest rates:
- Growth signs, bigger stimulus developing in China:
- BOJ officials saying they're really going to hike rates if they have to fight inflation:
- BOE planning rate cut in June 2024:
- Dow posts seven-day win streak, Nasdaq and S&P 500 also rise on rate cut bets
Friday, 10 May 2024
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed officials think U.S. economic growth is sliding, wonder if U.S. interest rates are high enough to fight jump in inflation expectations:
- Mixed growth signs developing in China:
- BOJ officials see signs of recession in Japan, might use to avoid rate hikes:
- ECB officials gearing up for rate cut in June 2024:
- Nasdaq, S&P, Dow end solidly higher for the week as investors eye CPI data
The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tool is projecting an annualized real GDP growth rate of +4.2% in 2024-Q2, sharply up from the previous week’s forecast for 3.3% growth.
