Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (DDL) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Changlin Liang - Founder, Chief Executive Officer

Song Wang - Chief Financial Officer

Nicky Zheng - Director of Investor Relations

Thomas Chong - Jeffries

Robin Leung - Daiwa

Xinyi (Jean) Chen - CIBC

Thank you. Hello, everyone, and welcome to Dingdong's first quarter 2024 earnings call. With me today are Mr. Changlin Liang, our Founder and CEO; and Mr. Song Wang, our CFO. You can refer to our first quarter 2024 financial results on our IR website at ir.100.me. You can also access a replay of this call on our IR website when it becomes available a few hours after its conclusion.

For today's call, management will go through their prepared remarks, which will be followed by a question and answer session. Before we continue, I would like to refer you to our Safe Harbor Statement in our earnings press release, which also applies to this call.

As we will be making forward-looking statements, please note that all numbers stated in the following management’s prepared remarks are in RMB terms, and we will discuss non-GAAP measures today, which are more thoroughly explained and reconciled to the most comparable measures reported in our earnings release and the filings with the SEC.

I will now turn the call to our first speaker today, the Founder and CEO of Dingdong, Mr. Liang.

Good morning and good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Dingdong's first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. In the first quarter of 2024, we achieved non-GAAP profitability for the sixth consecutive quarter. Notably, we recorded a substantial increase in our net profit margin and revenue growth in March 2024.

This success can be largely attributed to Dingdong's world-leading fresh grocery supply chain capabilities. These capabilities will not only contribute to Dingdong's continued expansion and profitability within the domestic market, but also position the company to make a substantial impact on the overseas market, generating greater and lasting value.

My remarks today will be divided into three sessions. First, I will review our Q1 performance, then I will introduce Dingdong's capabilities and advantages in the fresh grocery supply chain. Finally, I will provide a brief overlook on our future development and performance.

Let's begin with a quick rundown of our performance in Q1 2024. The company managed to achieve a GMV of RMB 5.53 billion and a non-GAAP net profit of RMB 41.482 million. Both increased year-over-year, though it's worthwhile to note that the performance of Q1 2023 was heavily impacted by the pandemic, which only ended in January and February of last year.

Taking that into account, it wouldn't be meaningful to make a direct comparison of those months, so we'll only compare the performance of March 2023 with March 2024. In March 2024, GMV reached RMB 1.97 billion, an increase of 6.5% year-over-year. Non-GAAP net profit was RMB 41.45 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 76.8%. The non-GAAP net profit margin increased 2.3%.

If we look at the figures coming out of Shanghai, Zhejiang and Jiangsu regions, we can see that in Shanghai, the order volume per station increased by 10.5% year-over-year. In Zhejiang, it increased by 11.6% and in Jiangsu by 14.5%. In Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Beijing area, the company has been experiencing a rapid reduction in losses.

Our world-leading fresh grocery supply chain capabilities have proven to be instrumental in driving Dingdong's robust growth and profitability. I'll now provide a thorough introduction to our strengths in this area.

At Dingdong, we have been studying the fresh grocery industry and its unique features since day one. We've identified two intrinsic factors that set it apart from traditional retail. Firstly, the first principle of traditional retail is achieving scale by offering low prices, which then allows for further reductions in purchase prices. However, fresh groceries, being primarily agricultural products, are limited by supply and demand dynamics, as well as seasonality, and so do not benefit significantly from economies of scale.

Secondly, in traditional retail, increasing scale can help reduce operating costs. However, our frontline fulfillment grid model requires a delivery fee that will not decrease substantially as scale increases. We have realized that the first principle of traditional retailing that has been successful since the Walmart era is not complementary to the fresh grocery industry.

In our industry, the first principle for success is to continuously enhance end-to-end efficiency. To achieve growth at scale, seek profitability, and bolster competitiveness. It is crucial that we focus on consistently improving our supply chain capabilities. With these capabilities, we'll be able to serve a larger customer base and meet their evolving needs.

Over the past seven years, we have strived to improve the quality, efficiency, and stability of our Procurement Processing. To drive this, we have focused on direct sourcing and order-based farming from production areas. We've also invested in food R&D, as well as Production & Processing capabilities to give our products a more competitive edge.

Our self-developed D.GAP standards, WMS, TMS, Intelligent Forecasting and Operation Systems, and Warehousing Automation Systems have enabled us to improve the efficiency and flexibility of our Agricultural Product Procurement and Central Warehouse Production & Processing.

As a result of these efforts, we've successfully established world-leading fresh grocery supply chain capabilities, evident in the following three areas. First, we ensure a high caliber of product quality through our supply chain capabilities. Dingdong's primary goal is to make high-quality food as accessible to everyone as tap water. We've taken this mission to heart and have invested in our own Production & Processing facilities, as well as regional processing centers, to ensure that our supply chain is efficiently organized.

To guarantee that the food we provide is of the highest quality, we've implemented a 7 plus 1 quality control system. Our investigations have shown that 29 types of ingredients are prone to quality issues, like chemical residues and excessive heavy metals. We've addressed these very concerns by fine-tuning our technological processes and implementing more methodical and safer cultivation practices.

Since we're involved in every aspect of the food supply chain, from production to delivery, we can guarantee that our fresh products are consistently of the highest quality. We're proud to say that upholding such proactive measures has paid off, given that we've substantially reduced customer complaints and boosted user loyalty at Dingdong.

Second, through our supply chain capabilities, we've improved end-to-end efficiency and increased gross profit margin. Our current turnover period for fresh groceries is around five days with an end-to-end loss of 1.5%. By utilizing intelligent forecasting and scheduling systems, we've been able to maintain a steady balance between out-of-stock rates and loss rates, while ensuring a quality-price ratio. This has resulted in a higher gross profit margin.

Additionally, our credit periods are very short, with a 7 plus 7 payment model utilized for fresh groceries. We're actively focused on enhancing our supply chain capabilities to foster a stronger ecosystem together with our upstream partners.

Third, our innovative supply chain capabilities broaden the scope of our development potential. Our high-quality products are now available not only on our app, but also through various other channels. Some of our competitors have also begun purchasing our products.

Moreover, our cutting-edge digital supply chain system can support traditional retail, trade, agriculture, and a multitude of food industries. It is evident that the development of our supply chain capabilities has and will continue to contribute to our growth potential, creating substantial opportunities for scaling our operations and driving profit growth.

Looking ahead to the remaining months of 2024, and based on the growth we have already observed, we forecast a tangible, sustained improvement in our performance. We think that the strategic advantages of our supply chain capabilities will only become more apparent and will play a crucial role in boosting our profits and scale.

With this in mind, we've raised our expectations for both net profit and scale and are anticipating considerable year-over-year growth for Q2 and this year. We're looking to achieve both non-GAAP and GAAP profits in Q2 and for the entire year of 2024.

Thanks a lot for listening. Now, I would like to invite our CFO, Wang Song, to go over the company's financials.

Thank you, Mr. Liang, and hello everyone. Before I review our financial performance, please note that all our figures are in RMB. In the first quarter of 2024, Dingdong achieved revenue of RMB 5.02 billion, marking a year-over-year increase of 0.5%. The company's non-GAAP net profit margin rose to 0.8%, with a year-over-year increase of 0.7 percentage points, while its non-GAAP net profit surged 6.8 times year-over-year.

Dingdong also accomplished GAAP profitability in the same period, posting a net profit margin of 0.2%, up by 1.3 percentage points year-over-year, with a net profit growth of RMB 64.666 million. Besides that, the company's operating cash flow, net inflow was RMB 95 million, marking its third consecutive quarter of net operating cash inflow.

After deducting short-term borrowings at the end of Q1, Dingdong's actual self-owned fund balance reached RMB 2.09 billion, a net increase for the third consecutive quarter. These results show that the company has entered a new stage of growth after consolidating its competitive advantages, with simultaneous growth in revenue and profit, and a continuous net inflow of operating cash flow.

We have been focusing on improving our product development capabilities, quality control, and end-to-end supply chain capabilities for the cold chain of fresh groceries. Our aim is to provide consumers with fresh groceries of the highest quality. We have also been fine-tuning our product structure, notably in categories like food, dairy drinks, convenience goods, and bakery products.

In March, the total sales of these categories increased by approximately 8% year-over-year. We are also actively working on improving our private label product development capabilities. In doing so, we will continue to provide users with better quality products with cost benefits. Our ultimate objective is to engage a wider consumer base and expand our user reach.

In Q1 our GMV reached RMB 5.53 billion marking a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. After accounting for the impact of store closures in Sichuan, Chongqing, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, we saw a 4.4% year-over-year increase in existing stores.

Our revenue also grew to RMB 5.02 billion, a yearly increase of 0.5%. This growth may be mainly attributed to the rise in the number of orders by 3.5% year-over-year. Emerging from the pandemic's aftermath, our Shanghai market rebounded and achieved a year-over-year growth of 2.7%, in Q1 GMV almost 10% year-over-year growth in March.

Furthermore, growth in Jiangsu and Zhejiang continued to lead, with GMV achieving year-over-year growth of 16.6% and 14.8% respectively. This year, we plan to expand our coverage and increase the density of our frontline fulfillment stations in Shanghai, Zhejiang and Jiangsu regions. As of the end of Q1, we've added 15 new frontline stations in Jiangsu and Zhejiang. The average daily order volume of these new stations has quickly ramped up to more than 650.

Additionally, we've significantly reduced regional losses in the Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Beijing areas. Dingdong has been consistently achieving balanced development across multiple regions.

Gross profit margin was 30.6%, 0.1% points lower than last year. Going deeper into each aspect of the supply chain, including procurement, production, processing, warehousing, fulfillment, and distribution increases our gross profit margin. We're committed to maintaining price competitiveness while providing consumers with high value products.

Our fulfillment expense rate improved by 1.1% year-over-year to 22.8%. Thanks to an increased order volume, which boosted operational efficiency. The average daily order volume at the frontline fulfillment station rose by 16% year-over-year. In addition, we optimized the layout of the regional processing centers in the second half of last year, a development which will undoubtedly continue to improve operational efficiency this year.

Our marketing expense rate increased by 0.4 percentage points year-over-year and reached 2.2%. Because of our strong financial performance and sufficient cash reserve, we have decided to increase our marketing investment on the user side. We aim to expand our user base in key areas and drive growth at scale.

Our administrative expense and R&D expense rate remained at similar levels as the previous year. As always, we remain committed to research and development in the fields of food, agricultural, technology and technical data algorithms. Non-GAAP net profit margin was 0.8% with a profit of RMB 41.48 million, which marked our 6th consecutive quarter of non-GAAP profit. We also had a GAAP net profit margin of 0.2% this quarter.

In the first quarter, our company achieved a net operating cash inflow of RMB 95 million, despite incurring costs and expenses by staying open during the Chinese New Year holiday. This is the third consecutive quarter during which we've maintained a net operating cash inflow. As of the end of Q1, we had RMB 4.51 billion in cash and cash equivalent, short-term restricted cash, and a short-term investment.

We've been working diligently to optimize our capital usage and financing structure, and our actual self-owned fund balance, after deducting the balance of our short-term borrowing, is RMB 2.09 billion. Our financial performance is improving, with simultaneous growth in revenue and profit. We have sufficient financial reserves. With all of this in mind, we are confident that we'll achieve this year’s growth and profit targets.

Finally, I would like to share an update on our recent performance. During the Labor Day holiday, our GMVs increased by 17% year-over-year. When we exclude the impact of Sichuan and Chongqing the GMV increased by 20%. By region, GMV in Shanghai, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu regions increased by 24% year-over-year, and GMV in Beijing also increased by 5%. These results are remarkable considering that during the holiday, Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shanghai saw a year-over-year increase in outbound tourists.

In addition, as of yesterday, during the eight days of this year's May 5th Shopping Festival and Mother's Day, our GMV increased by 20% year-over-year and our order volume increased by 21% year-over-year. When we exclude Sichuan and Chongqing GMV increased by 24% year-over-year and our order volume increased by 26% year-over-year, among which, the GMV of convenience goods increased by approximately 35% year-over-year, and the GMV of aquatic products increased by nearly 30% year-over-year.

On Mother's Day, GMV increased by 26% year-over-year and order volume increased by 24%. Again, when excluding Sichuan and Chongqing GMV increased by 30% and order volume increased by 29%. Among them, the flowers that we mainly push on festivals have increased by about 45% in GMV, and fruits have increased by about 40% in GMV.

This concludes our speech today. Operator, we can now start the Q&A session.

Thomas Chong

Let me translate myself. A few days ago on May 8, Dingdong celebrated its 7thanniversary. Congratulations to Dingdong on its successful development over the past eight years, achieving growth in both scale and profit. Mr. Liang, I'm curious to know, as you reflect on the past seven years, what have been some of the biggest lessons and accomplishments for you and your team? Thanks.

Changlin Liang

Thank you for acknowledging Dingdong's 7thanniversary. As we look back on the past seven years, we humbly admit that we have not achieved any significant accomplishments. However, we would like to share with you some principles that we have always adhered to.

It’s important to stick to doing what’s right, even when it’s challenging. For instance it’s easy to grow our business by offering low prices, but it’s tough to build and strengthen your supply chain. It’s also easy to attract new users through the marketing campaigns, but it’s difficult to keep them engaged and loyal. Simply copying industry practices is easy, but it’s hard to analyze and then adapt to changes in the market. Over the past seven years, we've learned that the right things are always harder to do, and subsequently we've made it a point to always do what's right, even when it's hard.

Over the past seven years, we have given swift responses to various challenges, including the three years comprising the pandemic. During the pandemic, we fulfilled our responsibilities and maintained a reliable supply, while also achieving our own growth despite headwinds. We have adapted to changes in the capital market, shifting from a focus on expansion to prioritizing efficiency while still keeping scale at top of the mind.

As a result, we have attained substantial profits for six consecutive quarters and have ample cash flow. We've also successfully navigated challenging situations like Chinese New Year or severe weather conditions such as typhoons, heavy rain and snow storms. Our ability to deliver rapid responses has ultimately strengthened our supply chain capabilities and is a testament to our adaptability.

As mentioned earlier, our primary goal is to make quality food as accessible as tap water. To achieve this, we focus on creating value for consumers instead of engaging in zero-sum gains or price wars with our peers. We continuously strive to improve the end-to-end efficiency of our supply chain and develop better, more cost-effective food products for the public. Our commitment to creating value for our customers remains steadfast.

It's important to have a long-term perspective. The business of fresh groceries is challenging and time-consuming, and we're only at the beginning of our journey. So, no matter what obstacles come our way, we're committed to seeing this journey through. Thank you.

Robin Leung

I recall that Dingdong had difficult grocery element last year. Can you provide an update on the progress since Q1? Additionally, do you have any insights to share? Thank you.

Changlin Liang

We have launched a new service model with these physical fresh grocery outlets to cater to the evolving times and offer to meet the shopping needs of the elderly in China. We’ve observed that China is becoming an aging society and the elderly tend to prefer offline shopping and they value cost effectiveness more. Therefore we’ve opened fresh grocery outlets to provide them with healthy and delicious fresh groceries right in their neighborhood.

Currently we have four stores, each covering an area of about 350 square meters. The daily sales first store are more than RMB 40,000 and the sales are still increasing. These orders – I mean this store serves to expand our consumer groups to meet the needs of a broader range of consumers and reflect our supply chain capabilities. With a robust supply chain, we can expand our reach, serve more customers and fuel growth. Thank you.

Xinyi (Jean) Chen

Hi Mr. Liang, congratulations for outperforming results this quarter. Could you please tell us, why have the company’s cash balance decreased compared to the last quarter. Thank you.

Changlin Liang

Thank you for your question. Our CFO, Wang Song is better suited to answer your question. I’ll defer it to him.

Song Wang

Thank you, Mr. Liang. We want to update you on our financial status. As of the end of Q1, we had a balance of cash and cash equivalent short term restricted cash and short term investment amounting to RMB 4.51 billion. This is approximately RMB800 million lower than our balance at the end of the previous quarter.

First and foremost, the decrease in our balance sheet is not due to our operational activities. Instead, we took proactive measures to adjust our balance sheet structure. Despite costs and expenses incurred in the first quarter to stay open during the Chinese New Year, we still achieved a positive operating cash flow and a net inflow of around RMB100 million. It's worth noting that this is our third consecutive quarter with a net inflow. Moreover, we're thrilled to report that our scale and profits are growing and we've now become a continuously profit-making and self-generating enterprise.

During the quarter, we took the initiative to optimize our financing structure, improve capital efficiency, and use our own funds to repay some of our short-term borrowings. We worked with banks to repay the notes payable and reverse factoring arrangements, which is supply chain finance loans, resulting in a decrease of RMB880 million in our net short-term borrowings. After deducting these short-term borrowings, our actual self-owned fund balance increased by approximately RMB80 million from the end of the previous quarter to a total of RMB2.09 billion.

We've been actively working towards building a very strong relationship with our suppliers by providing them with more support and empowering them. As the original supplier's credit period is relatively short in the industry, we've further optimized the credit period since the start of 2024. This has yielded positive results as seen in Q1, where our account payable turnover days accelerated by 2.6 days compared to the previous quarter, and by 7.9 days compared to Q1 in 2023. Additionally, after deducting short-term borrowings and accounts payable, our own funds have increased by RMB190million compared to the end of the previous quarter.

In summary, with a series of financial resource integrations, our operating cash recorded a net inflow of approximately RMB100 million. This combined with our scale and profit growth is a clear indication that our financial and capital structures are becoming more stable. As we continue to become financially healthier, we'll have access to more funds to support our growth throughout the year, and the necessary capital expenditure to build new stations in Shanghai, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu regions. Thank you.

Nicky Zheng

Thank you again for joining our call today. If you have any further questions, please feel free to contact us or request through our website. We look forward to speaking with everyone in our next earnings call. Have a good day.

