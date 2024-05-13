Monty Rakusen

In April 2022, I called SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) a very semi, semi play after investors had seen one disappointment after the other, in the year after which the business went public.

Revenue declines and increased operating losses made investors rightfully cautious. Fast forwarding in time, the company has seen sales growth, and while some operating leverage is seen, the company still posts operating losses.

However, the company is on the verge of becoming profitable, as the company furthermore focuses on a low-capital intensity business model, creating some green shoots, although investors have been disappointed many times as well.

On SkyWater

SkyWater is a U.S.-owned and independent semiconductor company with a fabrication laboratory in Minnesota and packing locations in Florida. This means that the business provides manufacturing and related packing services to customers, while it offers engineering services as well. The company touts its distinctive approach as it focuses on co-developed technology with its clients, but more important is the U.S. "angle," key in obtaining contracts from the Department of Defense, among others.

The company actually was once part of Cypress, which divested these activities in 2017, after which SkyWater went public at $14 per share in 2021. The resulting half a billion dollar valuation at the offer price was awarded to a business which generated $137 million in sales in 2019, on which a GAAP operating loss of $9 million was reported. Revenues were largely unchanged in 2020, with operating losses reported at $6 million.

The lack of earnings and growth did not really rhyme with comments that the company caters to high margin segments, certainly not as gross margins came in around 15% of sales. Despite this non-inspiring picture, shares actually rose to the $35 mark in the fall of 2021 as the company saw stronger quarterly momentum, while investors were pricing in the impact of chip shortages and preference for U.S. purchases as well.

By the spring of 2022, shares were down 80% from the highs, as quarterly sales fell to just $38.5 million while large losses were reported, and more so, some net debt was incurred as well. The lack of operating performance far outweighed the potential promise, making that I shied away from the shares in a huge way.

Expectations Come Down Again

An $8 stock in the spring of 2022 has largely traded in a $5-$20 range ever since, now trading at $7 and change. The results for the fiscal year 2022 (which ended in January 2023) revealed that revenues recovered to $213 million, as operating losses were reported at $30 million.

Early this year, the company posted an impressive near 35% increase in full-year sales to $287 million, with GAAP operating losses cut in half to just below $15 million. Fourth quarter sales rose by 21% to $79 million and change, comfortably coming in ahead of a $300 million run rate, although that an $6 operating loss was reported (for the quarter).

These losses were mostly financed by issuance of shares, as the share tally has risen to 47 million shares, while the company has taken on some net debt as well.

In May, the company posted a 20% increase in first quarter sales to $79 million and change. Operating losses came down to $2.2 million, but this actually marks a deterioration from a million dollars in losses in the same period a year ago. The company claims that growth has been held back by delays in equipment deliveries, as growth otherwise would have come in stronger.

That, however, only tells one part of the story, as gross margins have fallen more than 800 basis points to 16% and change of sales. This came amidst an $8 million charge to reflect for additional costs estimated to be incurred to complete certain development milestones for some of its development programs. Adjusted for these, it appears that real profitability came in sight this quarter.

That is needed as the company now operates with $50 million in net debt, as the 47 million shares grant the company a $350 million equity valuation at $7 and change. The resulting $400 million enterprise valuation looks modest in relation to a >$300 million revenue base, certainly if profitable growth is on the verge of becoming a reality.

What Now?

Given the discussion above, some green shoots are emerging, but investors have been burned many times before. It really is the co-investments made by customers which could drive appeal, still to be seen in the actual result, of course. The company claims a total of $300 million in funding from customers between 2020 and 2026, the vast majority of which is expected to be received in 2024-2026.

This is also seen in the second quarter outlook, a quarter in which sales are largely seen between $80 and $85 million, marking modest sequential growth, notably in the tools segment (which stands for the co-development programs with customers).

The reality is that SkyWater Technology, Inc. remains a battleground stock, with shares down from $10 and change to $7 and change upon the release of the first quarter results. On the one hand, it appears that real operating profitability might be within reach, absent the gross margin charge, which clearly would be beneficial, also in light of further sequential revenue growth seen.

On the other hand, the lack of profitability for years and older facilities (with much capital spending laid down with clients) mean that the competitive and technology positioning over time can weaken as well. This suggests less of a moat, but the all-American component and CHIPS Act can function as potential drivers for the business.

Given all this, the proof is in the eating of the pudding. While some greens shoots are seen, SkyWater Technology, Inc. investors have been disappointed time and time again, making me cautious to buy the dip here.