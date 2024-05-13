Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Summary

Following my coverage of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) in Feb’24, which I recommended a hold rating as I wanted to see more signs of recovery before adjusting my recommendation to a buy, this post is to provide an update on my thoughts on the business and stock. I shift my rating from hold to buy as I see clearer signs of recovery ahead, and the market should start to upgrade MHK valuation as it continues to print sequential improvements in sales.

Investment thesis

Just a couple of weeks ago, MHK released its 1Q24 earnings, which saw an adj. EPS of $1.86, above consensus of $1.68. While EPS beat consensus expectations, revenues saw a decline of 5% due to ongoing weakness in demand and price/mix headwinds given the global macro and US housing backdrops. The beat was largely driven by the benefits of company-specific restructuring, productivity, and efficiency efforts. While MHK 1Q24 results were not the most ideal, they were good enough to convince me that a demand turnaround is near the corner. Relative to 1Q23, 1Q24 y/y sales growth saw a 240 bps improvement, which could have been better if not for the bad US weather in January. This is a huge step-up, in my opinion. From a volume perspective, the improvement was much more apparent, where 1Q24 saw a volume decline of 3.2% vs. ~11% in 1Q23. If we adjust for bad weather, volume decline could very well be within 1 or 2 percentage points from 0%. A notable aspect was Flooring rest of world [ROW] which saw volume growth of 7.5%. Although the growth was off a low base, I believe it is a very encouraging sign of improving trends. Management also noted that they were beginning to see signs of increasing volumes. Below, I discuss further the Global Ceramic and Flooring ROW segment.

For Global Ceramic, 1Q24 sales were down 1% on a reported basis and 5% on a constant currency basis. Sales were impacted by price/mix down 4.1% and volume down 0.8%. I think the bad weather in the US was a major drag on growth because it caused many factories and service centers to shut down in January, which affected both revenue and costs. In a normalized weather environment, I think the segment is operating very close to flattish growth, which is a positive sign for the upcoming quarters. Two indicators of positive demand can be seen in Europe, where porcelain panels saw robust growth after capacity expansion and sales benefited from new premium product launches. There are a couple of catalysts ahead that I believe will drive this segment's growth back to positive regions. Firstly, pricing in the US should see a positive uplift as the US ceramic tile industry has filed a petition against India in response to the dumping of ceramic tile in the US market (tariffs expected to be between 400 and 800% plus additional duties for subsidies). Secondly, European energy prices have declined, which I expect to benefit consumers directly and MHK indirectly as consumers have more disposable income.

For the Flooring ROW segment, sales fell 7% on a reported basis and 6% on a constant currency basis, despite 7.5% growth in volume. Due primarily to MHK passing through reduced costs in extremely competitive marketplaces, a price/mix decline of 13% was the main reason for the sales decline. Management has already announced price hikes in the panels and insulation businesses to account for increased material costs, so I don't expect to see a repeat of the 13% price/mix decline. Additionally, MHK's residential luxury vinyl tile [LVT] program has been restructured and is now producing significant growth in rigid LVT. This should help with both pricing and volume. In addition, connecting back to my point on European energy prices above, higher disposable income should also continue to support volume growth.

We've completed the restructuring of our residential LVT program and are beginning to see the savings we anticipated. The change is delivering substantial growth in our residential rigid LVT, which is replacing our discontinued flexible products. 1Q24 earnings results call

Lastly, on the margin outlook, I continue to expand expansion ahead, as 1Q24 showed that management efforts to drive up margin have worked out well; EBIT margin expanded 30bps despite revenue down vs. last year. Notably, productivity contributed $47 million to the expansion. MHK should see another $60 million of restructuring cost savings in the coming quarters ($90 million already realized out of the $150 million expected annual cost savings expected from restructuring). A lower cost structure combined with volume potentially inflecting upwards in the next few quarters paints a positive outlook for MHK profit margins. There should be no need for further reinvestment in capacity since MHK is currently operating with utilization rates in the 75–80% range, which means it has the capability to service the incremental demand quickly. Management expects MHK to achieve an EBIT margin of around 10% in the coming years as demand improves, thanks to operational leverage, the company's recent cost-out initiatives, and enhanced productivity.

Valuation

Own calculation

My target price for MHK based on my model is ~$143.50, a 5% downward revision from my previous price target. I believe that the outlook is clearer today for MHK after the 1Q24 results, but the results have also convinced me that the strength of recovery is not going to be as great as I thought previously. Hence, the downward revision. My model assumptions are that revenue will see 0.5% growth in FY24 and 1.5% growth in FY25 (half the magnitude of my previous assumption). I still expect EBITDA margin to improve due to the recovery in volume and cost savings, but at a lower magnitude than my previous model due to the lower growth rate. Although my updated view on MHK’s recovery strength is weaker, having a clearer view towards the recovery is much more important, in my opinion, and I think the market will come to appreciate this as MHK continues to show recovery in volume, thereby prompting a valuation upgrade. As expected, growth is still below MHK’s long-term (from FY01 to FY23) growth rate of 6% (i.e., growth has yet to reach a normalized level), I still think MHK should trade at a discount to its historical average of 8x forward EBITDA. Hence, I value MHK at 7x forward EBITDA (1x discount).

Risk

The outcome of the US petition against India is variable. If the investigation finds that there are no “dumping” actions by Indian competitors, it could shift the market’s narrative on the US ceramics growth outlook, as it means that pricing may remain weak in the near term. EBITDA margin may not expand as much as I believed if the cost savings from the restructuring come in slower than expected.

Conclusion

In conclusion, my rating for MHK is a buy. While 1Q24 results weren't perfect, they showed a clear trajectory towards recovery. Sales declines narrowed significantly y/y, with volume improvements and encouraging signs from Flooring ROW. Margin expansion demonstrates the effectiveness of cost-cutting measures. Despite revising my growth estimates downward, a clearer picture of the recovery path is notable. As MHK delivers on volume growth, I believe the market will likely upgrade its valuation.