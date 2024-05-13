CGMS: A Promising Active Income Bond Play

AndrewJohnson

Investor sentiment always has pendulum swings. Sometimes investors want things with high capital appreciation. Sometimes they want things with high income. In reality? You can have a balance of both. That's where the Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) comes into play. This ETF looks like a viable option for those wanting to enhance their portfolio's income potential while navigating the complexities of the bond market.

CGMS is designed for investors seeking a high level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It achieves this by investing in a diversified portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated income-generating assets. The exchange-traded fund is characterized by its income-oriented strategy that spans across high yield, investment grade, and securitized sectors. By leveraging fundamental analysis and a rigorous relative value approach to sector allocation, CGMS aims to generate high income across market cycles with lower downside risk and volatility.

ETF Holdings

This is a fairly well diversified fund. No single issuer makes up more than 1.8% of the fund. The largest corporate issuer at 1.3% is Charter Communications (CHTR), followed by Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA).

It's worth noting that the positions clearly indicate it does have some foreign issuers. While it's just a 5.4% allocation, the European part of the holdings is something I prefer, as it just adds another layer of opportunities for the fund.

Sector Composition and Weightings

The breakdown of holdings clearly shows a bias towards corporate bonds at a 71% allocation, followed mortgage-backed obligations at 13.8%. The important thing to pay attention to here is the maturity profile and credit quality side of the fund. The majority of the fund has bonds that mature in the 0-10 year range.

As to credit quality, it's a good mix, with about 24% of the fund rated as BB. I get it - if you want yield, you have to go down the quality scale for higher yielding securities. Given the screening nature of the fund, the hope, of course, is that the lower quality bonds are undervalued, and less susceptible to credit spread widening during periods of corporate bond market stress. Overall, a good mix, I think.

Peer Comparison

When compared to other similar ETFs in the multi-sector income space, CGMS is unique in its active management approach and focus on relative value credit investing. Unlike passive ETFs that seek to replicate a specific index, CGMS's active management allows for dynamic adjustments to the portfolio in response to changing market conditions. This can potentially offer better risk-adjusted returns compared to peers that are more static in their investment approach.

If we compare CGMS to the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade ETF (LQD), it's clear that the fund is outperforming. More evidence that the approach is seemingly working for now.

Pros and Cons of Investing in CGMS

I like the fact that the fund has a diversified portfolio of income-generating assets managed by experienced professionals. The fund's active management approach and focus on fundamental analysis can (hopefully) navigate market cycles more effectively, potentially leading to higher income and capital appreciation. Additionally, the multi-sector strategy lowers concentration risk. All this results in a fairly attractive yield profile.

However, there are also considerations to bear in mind. The active management approach comes with a higher expense ratio compared to passive ETFs at 0.39%. Moreover, investments in bond markets are subject to interest rate, credit, and liquidity risks. The fund's exposure to high-yield bonds, while beneficial for income, also introduces higher volatility and credit risk.

Conclusion

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF looks like a good fund as a diversified, actively managed bond fund. Its broad exposure across various sectors and asset classes, coupled with a strategic focus on relative value investing, positions it well to generate high income across market cycles. However, as with any investment, it is crucial to weigh the benefits against the risks and costs. The question will be how the fund performs during a period of heightened credit market stress from an active perspective. Overall, though, I'd say there's good promise here.