I doubled my position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last month on the back of the experiential properties owner dipping to form a new 52-week low. This aggressive price action followed a consumer inflation release that disrupted the prior dovish timeline for Fed rate cuts in 2024. I remain bullish on EPR and also added a significant position in its 5.75% Series C convertible preferreds (NYSE:EPR.PR.C) to my portfolio. I last covered the ticker with a buy rating in March with fiscal 2024 first-quarter earnings since deepening the bullish case. The REIT last declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.285 per share, kept unchanged from the prior month, and $3.42 per share annualized for an 8.2% dividend yield.

The REIT's $6.8 billion investment portfolio generated first-quarter revenue of $167.23 million, down 2.4% over its year-ago comp but beating consensus estimates by $18.38 million. Rental revenue dipped by $9.3 million versus the prior year-ago period due to the out-of-period deferred rent collections in 2023. EPR gave substantial rent deferrals to its theatre tenants during the initial outbreak of the pandemic. This was progressively paid back to render year-over-year comps more difficult. The REIT has collected all deferred receivables from accrual basis tenants, hence, the positive impact of net investment spending is set to drive revenue growth in future years.

Dividend Coverage, FFO Growth, And The Low Multiple

EPR generated first quarter FFO as adjusted ("FFOAA") of $1.13 per share, missing consensus and down from $1.26 in the year-ago period. Critically, out-of-period deferral collections from cash basis customers in the year-ago period at $6.5 million meant a decline of FFOAA by $0.08 versus the first quarter. What's important is EPR's full-year 2024 FFOAA per share guidance of $4.76 to $4.96, growth of 3.2% at the midpoint over 2023.

The REIT is set to invest $200 million to $300 million through the year and is guiding for $50 million to $75 million in dispositions. FFOAA guidance means EPR is covering its current dividend by at least 142%, a roughly 70.4% payout ratio. I'm getting a near-record 8.2% dividend yield from a triple-net lease experiential property REIT whose occupancy rate has seen a sustained rise since the pandemic to end the first quarter at 99%.

Future FFOAA growth will come from rent escalators on its leases, returns from investment spending, and pending Fed rate cuts which should reduce the cost burden on a consolidated debt balance of $2.8 billion at the end of the first quarter. This balance had a blended coupon of 4.3% and came with a weighted average consolidated debt maturity of four years. The REIT faces $136.6 million of debt maturing later this year in August which management stated during their first-quarter earnings call will be addressed through their line of credit. EPR held $59.5 million of cash on hand at the quarter end and no balance drawn on its $1 billion revolver.

The REIT is changing hands for 8.5x times the midpoint of its 2024 FFOAA guidance range and its dividend yield at 8.2% is substantially above its pre-pandemic average of around 6%. This comes as the REIT's free cash flow per quarter now broadly sits above its pre-pandemic level and looks primed to surpass its peak once the Fed starts cutting rates and on continued investment spending.

An Attractive Experiential Property Portfolio

I first covered EPR in the immediate aftermath of the pandemic and held the stock for years before selling in 2023 on concerns around theatres. The current drawdown of the commons is overextended and the risk-and-reward pendulum has now solidly swung to the reward side. EPR's prudent balance sheet management, continued investment spending, high occupancy triple net lease property portfolio, and FFOAA growth guidance set within a near record low multiple all look set to underpin strong future returns for bulls. The Fed will form a core catalyst here with the CME FedWatch Tool pricing in a 48.6% chance of 25 basis points cut at the September FOMC meeting.

I think EPR should be trading at the $50 per share level at a minimum for a dividend yield that's lower than 7%. Market concerns around AMC Entertainment (AMC) are fair, with the theatre operator a key risk factor as it formed 14% of total revenue during the first quarter. However, continued investment spending across other experiential property types is set to drive the dilution of AMC's contribution. AMC also held cash of $624 million, with its lenders currently set to extend the operator's debt maturities beyond the current 2026 date. I expect EPR to recover more markedly from its current multiple, with a move above $50 likely in the summer in response to Fed rate cuts. Shareholders earn an 8.2% dividend yield in the interim.