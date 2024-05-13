lupovich/iStock via Getty Images

In September 2023, I initiated coverage for Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) with a Hold rating, as I believed there was no compelling investment case as the stock had run up significantly due to increased demand driven by the war in Europe. What I could not have known at the time is that Israel, Elbit System’s home ground, would be in armed conflict less than a month later. In this report, I will discuss the double-edged sword that the war is to Elbit Systems, assess the most recent earnings, and evaluate the stock price target and rating.

Swords of Iron War Is A Double Edged Sword For Elbit Systems

The war in the Middle East is a double-edged sword for Elbit Systems and that is something that investors should be aware of. The situation in the Middle East opens up opportunities for Elbit Systems to support the IDF, and they also have done so by acceleration development of certain products and fielding those capabilities in a time frame of days and weeks rather than months or years. So, undoubtedly, there is an increase in demand that Elbit Systems could capitalize on.

There, however, is also a drawback. Due to the mobilization of reservists, Elbit Systems has uncompensated labor costs. In Q4, the company recorded $6.1 million in operating costs and $4.3 million in gross profit pressure that exceeded the statutory ceiling for refund. Apart from that, some production has been shifted to other facilities due to the conflict and logistics are disrupted and rerouting has been required. So, there is a substantial increase in demand, but there is also a substantial pressure on labor and logistics.

Elbit Systems

The backlog already provides some indication that Elbit System has not been able to keep up with demand. With demand now increasing substantially and labor pressure, the gap between revenues and backlog growth might widen even more, despite some acceleration in near-term demand.

Elbit Systems: Flat Operating Income, Significant Growth In Adjusted Income

Elbit Systems

The multi-year results for Elbit Systems show strong growth in backlog. Backlog grew from $10 billion in 2019 to $17.8 billion by the end of 2023. Sales grew from $4.5 billion to nearly $6 billion. However, what we also see is that the adjusted operating margins of around 8.5% in 2019-2021 have been weakening on higher net R&D and marketing expenses. Adjusted margins have also been weaker in the multi-year view but expanded from 6.7% to 7.5%. So, we see flat operating income but 22% growth in adjusted operating income. The growth is driven by revenue growth of 8.4% and stripping the capital gains on building sales last year as well as non-recurring gains partially offset by higher restructuring costs, stock-based compensation, and uncompensated labor costs related to the mobilization.

Furthermore, there was a $34 million write-off related to a discontinued project that has not been adjusted for. Adjusting for this as well, the adjusted margins would have been 8.1%, which is much closer to what we saw before. So, I wouldn’t say that things are looking awful for Elbit Systems.

What Are The Risks For Elbit Systems?

What I would be watching are future recordings of excess labor costs. About 15% of the workforce had been mobilized by the end of 2023, but by March this had been reduced to 7%. So, what is clear is that near-term excess labor costs and near-term demand will be driven by the Swords of Iron War. However, what should also be kept in mind is that 80% of Elbit’s business is from customers outside of Israel. That should serve as a strong indication that even if near-term demand driven by Israel for some reason evaporates rather than increases, Elbit System can still lean on the long-term global demand trends.

Is Elbit Systems A Good Stock To Buy?

The Aerospace Forum

Based on an industry median EV/EBITDA valuation, Elbit Systems remains a hold. There is around 14% upside in my view for 2024, so it is not a completely unattractive stock to hold, but there are some labor and supply risks as well as some risk on near-term demand. That the stock is not unattractive can also be derived from our price target lift for 2024. The price target went from $197 to $226 driven by near-term opportunities.

Currently, the near-term demand favors Elbit Systems, but all things considered, my stock valuation model marks the stock as a hold. That is driven by the fact that the stock is trading above its median EV/EBITDA valuation, even though I believe the stock will trade more in line with peers going forward.

Conclusion: Elbit Systems Remains A Stock To Hold

There is significant near-term demand for Elbit Systems Ltd. products and services, and the company can also capitalize on the more global and longer-term demand trends. However, there are also some labor and logistics risks which do affect Elbit Systems. As a result, I continue to mark the stock a hold, with 14% upside.