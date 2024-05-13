wildpixel

Today, we are putting Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) in the spotlight. The stock of this small biopharma name fell some 16% on Friday after the company posted Q1 results that slightly missed both top and bottom-line expectations. The company also announced it was replacing its CEO. However, there were some positives from these results and disclosure. The sell-off might have some elements of a knee-jerk reaction. We take a more in-depth look at Friday's news items below.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. is headquartered in just outside of Boston in Stoughton, MA. The stock currently trades at just under $32.00 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of just over $1 billion

The company's two key products on the market are Belbuca and XtampzaER.

Diving Into First Quarter Results:

The company posted a non-GAAP profit of $1.45 a share, two pennies below expectations. Revenue was flat on a year-over-year basis at $144.9 million, this was also $2 million below expectations. Investors sold off the stock on the "miss." However, there were some positives within the quarterly update.

Management reaffirmed FY2024 revenues and Adjusted EBITDA

Belbuca net revenues rose 15% on a year-over-year basis

The company announced a $35 million accelerated share repurchase program that will reduce float by just over three percent at current trading levels.

Collegium also plans to call all $26.4 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 2.625% Convertible Senior Notes due in 2026 in mid-June.

Operating expenses fell by 20% from the same period a year ago to $42 million.

This helped Adjusted EBITDA rise five percent to $92.4 million.

The company's founder, former CEO and Chairman of the Board is stepping in to lead Collegium until a new CEO is hired.

Analyst Firm Reaction & Balance Sheet:

The company ended the first quarter with a healthy balance sheet with some $318 million in cash and marketable securities, and the company continues to rapidly pay down its debt load.

Not surprisingly, the miss did bring a notable analyst firm downgrade. Piper Sandler downgraded the shares to Neutral from a Buy on Friday but kept its $39 price target on the stock and noted

'that the shares had risen around 64% over the past 12 months (prior to Friday's sell-off), which it sees as reflecting the cumulative cash generation from Collegium's Nucynta franchise, Xtampza ER and Belbuca.'

Needham also downgraded the stock to a Hold on Friday, while Truist Financial maintained its Buy rating on the equity.

Conclusion:

Collegium Pharmaceuticals made $1.29 a share on just under $567 million in revenue in FY2023. The current analyst firm consensus has profits surging to $3.75 a share on $583 million in revenues in FY2024 and to $5.37 a share in FY2025 on two percent sales growth.

With Friday's decline bringing the share valuation down to a bit over eight times FY2024E EPS, I added some exposure to COLL in my portfolio. I did so via covered call orders. Liquidity is not great, but the orders did fill late in the day.

While Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. stock is now cheap, shares may remain somewhat range bound until the company has a chance to meet or beat second quarter expectations in three months. It should be noted that Collegium easily beat top and bottom-line expectations when it posted its Q4 results this February.