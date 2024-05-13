SweetBabeeJay

Introduction

First of all, I would like to point out that this analysis does not seek to dissect the structural aspects of Chuy's (NASDAQ:CHUY), since my last analysis of the company was dedicated to this task. Therefore, if you haven't read it yet and are interested, especially in the long-term trends of this company, I recommend reading it.

That said, our present analysis seeks to highlight some developments that occurred during the first quarter of 2024 . I will focus here on medium/short term patterns, in order to identify some trends and update my rating of the company accordingly. with the observed developments.

Let's remember some intrinsic characteristics of Chuy's that must be taken into consideration:

Chuy's is one of the only publicly traded companies in the industry that has a preponderance of equity capital over debt capital in its financing policy. Remember, an optimized financing policy is materialized from an optimization of the cost of capital determined by the quantity and cost of each source of capital raised. In the case of using third-party capital, the leverage of the profitability of equity capital must always be equal to the remuneration of this third-party capital (in the form of interest paid on the debt).

Considering the nature of Chuy's financing policy, we can say that it is quite conservative, and, in my opinion, it is precisely because of this lack of boldness that the company tends to inertia. Even more so when we take into account its leveraged competitors, many of which are in the process of expanding. BJ's (BJRI), for example, plans to double the number of units across the country, while Portillo's (PTLO) is committed to increasing the number of units at a level of around 15% per year. All of these companies are using financial and operational leverage to increase their influence and presence in the American market.

We need to take into perspective that Chuy's Cost of Equity is approximately 8.12%, and as this is the company's only source of capital, its WACC ends up being equal to its Cost of Equity. It is a fairly large capital cost, even more so when compared to other players in the industry. BJ's has a cost of capital of approximately 7.99%, Pollo Loco (LOCO) 7.76%, Dutch Bros (BROS) 7.94%. All of these companies use third-party capital to reduce their weighted cost of capital. We can contrast this with the fact that Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) does not use this subterfuge to reduce its cost of capital, as it has a very conservative financing policy. It turns out that Texas, unlike Chuy's, effectively monetizes shareholder at levels higher than the cost of obtaining this capital, and this is not the case with Chuy's.

Another characteristic of Chuy's, when compared to other companies in the industry, is the presence of net working capital. You must remember from my previous analyzes that a very interesting paradigm for the immobilization of restaurant chains is the optimization of the cash cycle in order to immobilize current resources. This administrative maneuver requires primacy of control over inventory renewal, payments and receipts. As a reward, the company that is successful in maintaining a negative cash cycle is able to immobilize current resources, as it has enough liquidity to do so by simply increasing the gap between the operating cycle and the average payment term. Basically, it is the optimized use of commercial credit in order to maintain liquidity without the need to pay large amounts of interest on debts, only using short-term credit lines when necessary.

But if the company has no debt, how does it use non-current resources for immobilization? Simple, the company uses capital leases. These are non-current resources that are intrinsically linked to a fixed asset. Instead of interest, the company remunerates its use through payments for the corresponding year that can be observed in current liabilities, gradually amortizing the principal value. In 2023, for example, Chuy's paid approximately 7.50% as amortization of the principal amount of its capital leases and interest on that principal.

Therefore, when we consider the huge amount of equity capital, discounting fixed assets, we have the value of around -$146.4 million. This is the equity capital discounted from fixed assets. Now, when we consider capital leases, which are intrinsically linked to this immobilization, in addition to other long-term liabilities, we have an amount of capital equivalent to $178 million. Therefore, non-current resources that were not immobilized amount to US$31.6 million. Basically, this amount of capital is available in current assets (thus, they are resources that can be readily liquidated or liquidated in the short term) and not required in the short term.

But do Chuy's have the same characteristics seen as almost unanimous in the industry? Let's check in practice before we actually analyze the developments of the first quarter:

Author

Author

Despite having a shorter cash cycle than other players in the industry, Chuy's maintains a negative cash cycle. This is very positive, and means (in theory) that it could immobilize all its non-current resources. But Chuy appears reluctant to do so.

I believe that, due to the lack of a robust credit history, Chuy's is unable to extend its payment terms to suppliers as much. Without this volubility, even though it has a very fast operating cycle, Chuy's prefers to maintain a part of its non-current resources to finance its current assets, and most importantly, maintain all of its fixed assets from these resources, maintaining current resources more flexible. And this is in accordance with the orthodoxy of static financial analysis, although, according to dynamic financial analysis, Chuy's is keeping more resources idle than it should. I explained more about the difference between these two aspects of financial analysis in my Portillo's article. Therefore, if you want to understand more about these two aspects, I recommend reading this article.

That said, let's formulate the Chuy's immobilization model using a scheme you already know. I think it's easier to understand:

Author

Without going any further into the prolegomena, let's start monitoring Chuy's developments in the first quarter of 2024. I'm already saying that the market didn't like what it saw. At the time of writing this article, the share price is falling 6.66% intraday (is the market trying to tell us to stay away from the stock?). Jokes aside, this is a very clear sign of market agents adapting to the company's growth expectations.

First Quarter 2024 Developments

Chuy's had revenue of $110.5 million in the first quarter of 2024, approximately 1.78% lower than in the same period of 2023 and almost 5% lower than the last quarter of 2022. According to the company itself, the factors that culminated in the anomie presented by sales in Q1 2024 were:

One-week calendar change due to the 53rd week in fiscal year 2023: According to Chuy's, revenue was negatively impacted by $1.8 million because a week of sales that would normally have been recorded at the beginning of fiscal year 2024 was included at the end of fiscal year 2023 due to the presence of the 53rd week. Even if we count this "53rd week" as part of Q1 2024 revenue, we still see a difference of -0.17% to Q1 2023 revenue and -3.43% to Q1 2023 revenue. It is important to mention here that this "53rd week" that was left out of the accounting for the first quarter of 2024 was the "Week of the Year", according to Chuy's. It's the interregnum week between Christmas and New Year.

Decrease in comparable restaurant sales by approximately 4.3% compared to the first quarter of 2023: And here you can see yet another restaurant reporting a drop in comparable sales in the first quarter of 2024 and yet another company blaming unfavorable weather. As I recall, both Portillo's and BJ's reported similar impacts to Chuy's on this metric in the first quarter. I really have no idea whether companies are using this subterfuge to avoid scaring shareholders too much regarding the drop in sales of comparable restaurants, only time can tell us. But unlike the last companies I mentioned, Chuy's measured the impact of weather on comparable restaurant sales, which was 115 basis points. In other words, even excluding the climate factor from this equation, Chuy's reported a drop of 3.15% in the aforementioned metric. It's still pretty bad. Added to these factors, in addition to a growth in the average check per customer of 2.6% which was due to an increase in menu prices, there was a 6.9% reduction in the number of weekly customers. For comparison purposes, even with a weather-impacted January, BJ's was able to turn around comparable sales from approximately 5% lower that month to a quarter with approximately 1.5% lower comparable restaurant sales.

Impact of New Restaurant Opening in New Braunfels, TX and Increased Off-Premises Sales: Factors that positively influenced Chuy's revenue in the first quarter were the opening of a new unit in New Braunfels and a 2% increase in off-premises sales. As off-site sales I include both sales through delivery apps, takeout sales and other similar models. To put it in perspective, Chuy's off-premise sales represent about 29% of its total sales in the first quarter of 2024. That represents approximately $32 million. In the first quarter of 2023, despite having higher revenue, off-premise sales represented $30.375 million. Even with off-premises sales increasing more and more, the company opened another unit in Austin at the end of the first quarter. Furthermore, since we mentioned these two open restaurants, it is also interesting to mention that during the first quarter the company closed a unit in Lakewood, CO. There are two restaurants open in the first half of the year and one closed in 2024 so far

Before graphically representing this situation, I would like to make an addendum about this last item. Even though, on the one hand, greater entry into different distribution channels is positive, when restaurants have a value proposition that materializes with greater presence when enjoyed in person by the customer on site, both the control of the value proposition and the quality cues are limited to merely reproducible factors. This can cause the company to lose differentiation in its value proposition, since this, in the case of restaurants and any other industry, must be developed from pre- to post-sales, encompassing the entire customer experience. When it is based on reproducible factors, I mean, replicable functional benefits, the company will always be at the mercy of extrinsic factors to stand out.

Yes, Chuy's may incorporate elements that differentiate it in off-premise sales, but it will never have the same impact when we talk about the customer journey as it does in on-premise sales. And if only extrinsic factors matter, why would a company develop its brand? Therefore, if Chuy's wants to increase its appeal to its customers, it must start paying attention to these factors.

Another important point that converges with what we are talking about here is the impact of the check per customer and margins. Do you know that when you enter a restaurant, you open the menu and start browsing, smelling the place and seeing the food passing through the room? Indirectly, your brain will be conditioned to experimentation. A restaurant chain that uses this to its advantage, and enhances these factors through promotions and items that increase the check per customer, will be acting like a champion. It is clear that full control of these variables can only be implemented when consumption occurs on site. Using this appeal, the company will be able to offer and promote specific products through quality channels that will achieve higher margins. Everything must be orchestrated by the company.

Factors other than these are also noticed when off-premise sales begin to increase in relation to on-premise sales. However, I can't dwell too much on this subject as we are here to evaluate Chuy's' first quarter as a whole and not just a section. But just to top it off, investors shouldn't buy into the idea that the increase in off-premise sales has no side effects, especially when sales in comparable restaurants fall.

That said, let's look at the graphical comparison of Chuy's revenues on a quarterly level:

Author

Note that revenue for the first quarter of 2024 was approximately 1.95% lower than the first quarter of 2023 and 9.95% higher than the first quarter of 2022. The revenue expected by analysts was $111.55 million, that is, weaker revenue was already in line with what we saw in the restaurant sector as a whole in this first quarter, however, what was presented was almost 1% lower.

But does this alone explain the drop in share value? In my opinion, no. The main issue here is the decline in comparable sales. As this metric showed a more pronounced reduction, we can assume that Chuy's already established restaurants had a weaker performance and, when we include the new units in this equation, the scenario becomes less cloudy.

Chuy's currently has 102 units (soon to be 103) spread geographically across the United States, with a greater concentration in the East and South of the country. This means that on average, each unit generated an amount of $4,613,000 in 2023 (when we exclude the last two restaurants opened in 2024). That's approximately $1,153,250 per quarter. In the first quarter of 2024, if we use the same metrics and also add one unit (remembering that one of the two units opened so far began to be effectively operational in the second quarter), we come to the conclusion that the average revenue per unit in the first quarter of 2024 was approximately $1,093,702.

I know this is not the time to say this now, but since we are analyzing the economic viability of the new units, the operating margin at the restaurant level (cash flow from restaurants before accounting for financial expenses and other non-operating items) is around 8% in the first quarter of 2024.

This represents an amount of $87,496 as operating profit per unit in a quarter. Therefore, using approximate values, this means an operating profit of $349,984 per year at each unit. We can use this as inflows to Chuy's at the unit level, as operating margin at the restaurant level represents operating income plus the sum of general and administrative expenses, restaurant pre-opening costs, impairment , closed restaurant and other costs and depreciation. For the initial investment, we will use the amount of $2,600,000. This amount was disclosed as the cost of the recently opened Hudson Oaks, TX unit.

Financial modeling of Chuy's new units (Author)

Note that in order to be successful in verifying the economic and financial viability of new units, I needed to make some assumptions about both the net inflows and the operating time of the asset in question. First, I considered the inputs already discounted from costs and expenses at the unit level, and, in order to compare with other projections from competing restaurant chains, I kept them stable throughout the analysis period. On the other hand, taking into account the principle of perpetuity, which presupposes the continued operation of the unit for an indefinite period of time, I calculated the present value of these flows based on a basal growth rate of 2.5%.

As you can see, when I bring the expected cash flows of each average unit to present value, I have a value of approximately $5,388,736. Remember that the initial disbursement for this project was $2,600.00. This indicates that the cost-benefit ratio (net cash inflows at present value divided by cash outflows) is approximately 2.07. This means that the importance of the cash flows expected from operating the unit exceeds by more than twice what Chuy's will pay to open this unit.

Considering the cash flows as they enter the company, we can conclude that the project payback occurs around the seventh year of operation. Once again, in a real environment, these cash flows will certainly not remain stable, so I would like to emphasize again that this study aims more at the comparability of the different expansion projects of companies in the industry than an actual forecast. .

The project's Internal Rate of Return (IRR) is approximately 14.1%. This means that when we apply a discount rate equal to 14.1%, the net present value of the cash flows equals zero. In other words, the present value of inputs equals that of outputs. When we analyze it from a general perspective, for the acceptance of a project, the cost of capital cannot exceed the IRR, since the applications would be yielding less than the amount paid for raising funds.

Internal Rate of Return (Author)

The image shows at what discount rate the net present value of the project equals the cash outflows. Taking into account the cost of the unit (represented by the initial cash disbursement) and the flows arising from the asset, we came to the conclusion that the unit model that Chuy's operates is more profitable than that of many of its competitors.

I don't know if you remember, but in my analysis of BJ's Restaurants I commented on the new unit model that will be implemented during the brand's expansion. In the case in question, $6 million would be disbursed to establish the unit (around 15% cheaper than the old model). Despite being $1 million cheaper than the traditional model, it is still 56% more expensive than the cost of the Chuy's unit. This allows the company to recover the money invested in the project more quickly. Let's make some comparisons:

Comparison of Chuy's and BJ's unit projects (Author)

So, we can say that yes, Chuy's expansion model is very profitable and enjoyable. What is still debatable is whether there is effective demand in the market that justifies such expansion and, if so, how to use third-party capital in order to effectively capture these funds and, based on this, how to integrate this financing policy with a reduction practice. of the cost of capital. These are questions that only company management can answer. The guidance for 2024 estimates the opening of approximately 6 new restaurants by the end of the year. This implies a growth rate of approximately 6% per year.

Let's turn to operating costs now. The following image is a comparison in which we compare Chuy's gross margin by sector, so that it is clear how much each subgroup of operating costs consumed from revenue:

Author

Author

Note that the gross margin remained practically the same when compared to the first quarter of 2024. Sales costs were contained in line with what we saw in the rest of the industry. Thus, the same movement of decreasing the total importance of the cost of sales of approximately 0.34% in relation to revenue at Chuy's, we saw at BJ's a change of approximately 1.4% in line with the deflation in agricultural commodities pointed out by Chuy's of approximately 1.3% . Portillo's, however, increased the importance of cost of sales by 0.02%. I see here the expected result when we put the macroeconomic environment into perspective, but it is evident that it is a positive sign.

Now, the labor category has increased in importance compared to revenue by approximately 0.06%. In absolute numbers, the category grew 1.62%. Chuy's highlights the inflation of the hourly labor rate of 3.6% as the reason for the increase. This is what we also evidenced in our analysis of Portillo's, where labor costs increased by more than 7%, with relative importance increasing by 0.19%. Unlike BJ's, which reduced its labor costs by an impressive 2.58%.

Now, talking about operating costs, we could see an increase of 0.22% in absolute terms and 0.29% in relative terms. Remember we talked about the increase in off-premise sales? So, in addition to the effects that we cannot see or measure that I mentioned earlier, here is the palpable and quantifiable effect of this phenomenon. The increase in operating costs concerns both fees involved in delivery services and packaging suitable for off-premise consumption. This increase was offset by a reduction in public service fees. In this category, BJ's managed to reduce operating costs by almost 3% and Portillo's showed an increase of more than 10%.

Occupancy costs, the least significant category of operational costs at Chuy's, showed a drop of 2.72% in absolute terms.

In summary, the increase in labor operating costs, delivery fees, catering and utilities were offset by a decrease in the cost of sales and occupancy. Given this development, gross margin was little affected during Q1 2024, standing out positively among its peers with a gross margin above 20%.

Chuy's also reduced its general and administrative expenses by 8.60% compared to the same quarter of 2023. This reduction was due to lower bonuses in relation to employee performance due to a quarter with lower turnover in restaurants. This decrease was partially offset by higher remuneration for management staff. This movement may indicate a strategy by Chuy's to retain key parts for the development of activities. Marketing expenses also fell by approximately 6.51% compared to the first quarter of 2023.

This indicates that the company is parameterizing its operating expenses according to the weak development of activities. I mean, SG&A expenses do not exceed the 50% mark of gross profit, no matter how weak revenue is. This indicates that the majority of the company's operating expenses are part of variable remuneration, that is, they are directly influenced by the results of the quarter in question. This serves as an anchor in weak quarters, and does not allow for complete deparameterization of expenses in the face of a bad quarter.

As the company is not indebted and does not incur debt interest expenses, there is no comment on this matter. That said, let's take a look at the net profit for the quarter:

Author

Sector net margin (Author)

Note that even with a lower net margin reduced when compared with the first quarter of 2023 (and we can go further, claiming that the basis for comparison is quite difficult, considering that Q1 2023 was the second best quarter of the last three years of operationalization), the net margin for Q1 2024 exceeds the annual net margin for 2023.

Conclusion

Therefore, I don't think the quarter was all bad. What worries me here is precisely the weakness in sales in comparable restaurants. The entire sector appears to be suffering some disruptions due to weak sales. Whether the weather or specific accounting aspects are to blame, the second quarter will tell us.

But what makes me reiterate my "Hold" rating on Chuy's this time? Firstly, I did not see any developments in terms of both scaling up operations and improving margins. Even with an expansion project that is cheaper and more accessible than its competitors, it lacks capital and appeal if it wants to play with the big guys. Furthermore, off-premise sales appear to be limiting Chuy's ability to present its value proposition in its entirety, making its customers easy prey for restaurant chains with greater appeal.

Take the case of BJ's, the company is undergoing a broad restructuring project and review of its operational procedures. They were successful in achieving better and more robust margins. Other competitors, such as Texas Roadhouse, continue to be the favorites of customers and investors.

What about Chuy's? Even if it continues to operate within its niche, there is always a limitation if the company is not willing to take advantage of investment opportunities when they appear. Even though it is the safest option, when a company does not use third-party capital in its capital sources, it is wasting investment in profitable opportunities when these appear for the simple fact that it does not immediately have a portion of retained profits or need to dilute its shareholders by raising equity capital.

Furthermore, this choice of financing by the company meant that its cost of capital remained at high levels. The company could use a sustainable mix between the two sources of capital in order to reduce its cost. Remember, maintaining a low capital cost without compromising operations is undoubtedly very important for any company. In fact, with an adequate mix between equity and third-party capital, it could make the expansion project much more attractive than it already is.

In short, despite taking the safest path, in my opinion this financial decision, which definitely ends up interfering with Chuy's investments, ends up limiting the scale and growth of its operations. But let's assume that the company is comfortable in this way and decides to remain in its niche.

So I would like to see improvements both in margins, including tangible proposals and signs that this is really happening, and a concern about the decrease in traffic combined with the sharp increase in off-premise sales. Niche companies will have to operate with primacy, as they have limited their growth in exchange for a more refined focus and stricter operational control, as their areas of operation have been voluntarily limited. In this way, I would see some kind of tangible competitive advantage in the use of intelligent capital, a continuous improvement in operational efficiency through projects aimed at expanding margins and a slightly greater concern for the customer experience through signaling quality lanes that bring customers back to the restaurant (and then make the magic happen).