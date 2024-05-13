Tim Robberts

DFH - What’s To Like

Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH) is a 15-year old homebuilder that specializes in the sale of single-family homes in terrains such as the Mid-west, the Mid-Atlantic, and the Southeast US. DFH is one of those rare companies that has always been profitable since its inception, and today it is amongst the top 15 builders in the country.

DFH management is also very selective about the markets and demographics they’d like to target, and this translates to efficient use of capital and solid returns.

Firstly note that DFH’s housing portfolio is predominantly oriented towards entry-level (the Dream Series homes) and first-time move-up homes (the Designer Series homes) thus putting it in an ideal position to cater to the home purchasing desires of millennials who would likely be embarking on their careers or hitting their prime working and spending years.

Then DFH does not attempt to spread its net wide and cover all the housing markets of the US, but rather, focuses on markets where metrics such as population growth, employment growth, home price appreciation are typically more robust than the US average. There’s also a desire to establish a presence in regions with relatively low taxes. All these factors typically drive greater migration; interestingly enough, you’d be interested to note that over 70% of US migration takes place in the regions where DFH is currently based.

Investor Presentation-May 2024

DFH’s operating model is also sufficiently de-risked in that they follow an asset-light policy and don’t devote a lot of CAPEX or get involved in the rigours of land development and direct land ownership. Rather, in their attempt to get access to finished lots, they dabble in third-party lot developer purchase or land bank contracts which give them a lot of flexibility and don’t require any onerous financial commitments at the start. For instance, if the market cycle turns for the worse, DFH can make quick adjustments to their lot acquisition strategy, and is typically not stuck with dollops of mispriced land. Rather, the only hit they’d take is a small deposit (typically 10% of the land purchase price) or the loss of the lot option fees in the case of land bank contracts.

Investor Presentation-May 2024

As a result of this strategy, DFH doesn’t have a bloated asset base, which enables them to ensure conversion to sales quite adroitly. Note that amongst the 23 odd homebuilding stocks around, DFH’s asset turnover ratio of over 1.5x is one of the best in the business and comfortably higher than the industry average of less than 1x!

Seeking Alpha

We also appreciate DFH for its consistent ability to grow its gross margins over time (in the recently concluded Q1, adjusted GMs were up by 200bps). This speaks to its ability to maintain a lean inventory, and not engage in undue promotions that dilute the ASPs.

YCharts

Is DFH Stock A Good Buy Now?

Structurally, there’s quite a bit to appreciate about the DFH story, but we feel quite conflicted about initiating a long position in the stock at this juncture.

Firstly, with mortgage rates at around the 7% mark, one has to continue to ask questions about a rebound in the appetite for home ownership any time soon. For example, under the current financial conditions, a $300k priced home (which is around where DFH’s Dream Series Homes are priced) with a down payment of 20% would call for monthly payments of $1611, around 60% more than what it would have cost for the same home three years back!

Fannie Mae

However, it’s worth noting that despite these adverse circumstances, the home purchase sentiment index looks like it's bottoming out, with a sub-index measuring home purchase intentions, trending up slightly from lower levels. It also looks like DFH could have a better H2, as management guided for the total home closings in FY24 to come in at 8250 units (that would represent 13% YoY growth). Given that the quarterly home closings in Q1 was only 1655 units, a simple extrapolation over suggest that the runrate will likely cross the 2k mark over the next three quarters.

Nonetheless, against the unfavorable backdrop of the last few periods, it's no surprise to discover that the price movements of the DFH stock have been quite weak, with no signs yet of a bottom.

Investing

Essentially from September to April, the DFH stock appeared to be forming a rising wedge pattern, which was always susceptible to a breakdown. We saw that play out in mid-April with the stock falling well below the lower boundary of the wedge, with selling persisting even after that. It also didn’t help that some key insiders, including the CEO ramped up the level of insider selling in March and April.

Now interestingly enough, the stock has dropped close to the psychologically crucial 200DMA. The bulls may be hopeful that the stock could take some support here, like it did back in October (area highlighted in blue). It’s also worth considering short-sellers appear to be showing reduced appetite at these lower levels; over the course of a month, the percentage of float that is short has dropped by over 500bps.

YCharts

YCharts

All that is very well, and may raise some hopes for a bottom, but note that against other home building offerings, the DFH stock is still trading at a slight premium (the relative strength ratio is still round 5% higher than its long-term average); it is questionable if rotational specialists will be too chuffed about rotating into DFH, particularly as the stock itself is still priced at almost 9x P/E (based on FY25 EPS), a 22% premium over the stock’s 5-year average of 7.25x.

YCharts

At 9x P/E you want to be getting earnings CAGR of at least 9% or above, so that one can justify paying a forward PEG ratio of 1x or lower, but consensus EPS estimates over the next two years point to medium term earnings CAGR of only 7%.

All things considered, we don’t see any compelling reasons to buy DFH now, and would rate it as a HOLD.