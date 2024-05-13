primeimages/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

USA Compression (NYSE:USAC) is one of the major suppliers of major compressor equipment to the natural gas industry. This equipment provides the motive force to push the molecules through the pipeline network to its destination. The compression industry is entering a bull cycle where compression equipment is becoming scarce, coincident with continued growth in natural gas production.

Instead of leaning into this bull cycle, USAC’s management appears to be taking their foot off the gas by reducing growth CAPEX spending to “focus internally” and address the balance sheet, which currently sits at a leverage ratio of 4.27x.

This sounds like a fiscally responsible move from a company that offers a juicy 8.5% yield. However, everything has its opportunity cost. USAC spends roughly 80% of its EBITDA on financing costs and unitholder distributions. With minimal discretionary FCF remaining, it will take several years to improve the financials of the company. Management has been very clear that increasing the distribution is not in the cards until this situation is resolved.

Despite the challenging circumstances, management is not sitting idle. The company is relying on growing EBITDA by efficiently deploying capital into idle units. In the near term this is a great strategy and should prove to generate solid levels of ROIC. However, once the idle unit capacity is exhausted, I believe USAC will find itself lagging behind peers due to lead times for new equipment extending between 10 and 12 months for delivery.

As a result, I view USAC as materially disadvantaged compared to competitor Archrock (AROC). AROC has a better balance sheet and is also deploying the largest amount of growth capital.

I have maintained my hold rating on USAC for two reasons. First, there are large tax consequences for long term unit holders to sell units of a master limited partnership. Secondly, there exists the potential to grow EBITDA via contracted rate growth on existing assets. The rising tide lifts all boats thesis rings true and can create additional cash flows.

This is a reiteration of my previous hold rating on the company from November 2023.

The Natural Gas Bull Cycle

Since 2017, natural gas production has steadily grown from roughly 75 BCF/d to over 100 BCF/D. While the Marcellus production has been more or less flat since 2020, the Permian continues to grow. Ironically, this growth out of the Permian Basin is fueled by continued production of oil.

The region pulls out significant amounts of natural gas that is entrained in the fluid stream. Natural gas typically accounts for 25% of the total volumes out of the Permian. Production in the Permian Basin is expected to continue to grow for the remainder of this decade, thus driving up associated natural gas production as well.

Despite the challenges to commodity prices, there are two dynamics that will continue to propel US natural gas production to record levels.

1. Permian natural gas is 'free'. The revenues generated by natural gas compared to oil makes NG almost irrelevant for producers from an economic standpoint. Natural gas take away is a problem that needs to be solved to prevent interferences with production.

2. LNG exports stand to increase the consumption of natural gas by 4–5 BCF/d in the next 12 months. A second wave of projects is slated to come online in 2026 and 2027 to more than double the current exported volume.

From this, we can see that there is momentum on both the supply and consumption ends of the natural gas ecosystem. USAC has the benefit of sitting in the middle between both of these drivers by being a part of the midstream sector.

LNG Export Timeline (AR Investor Presentation)

Ultimately, the compression segment is similar to many of the other midstream sectors, as long as the molecules keep moving down the pipe, they will continue to get paid, regardless of the commodity price.

Q1 Results

USAC reported Q1 earnings on May 7th and generated $139.4 million in EBITDA, which was a record for the company. The company also completed $105 million in growth CAPEX spending, which represents nearly 90% of the company’s planned growth CAPEX spending for the full year. This level of spend is down 57% from $275 million in 2023.

This large level of CAPEX spending resulted in negative free cash flow for the quarter, and the company assumed approximately $115 million in debt. Total debt levels now stand at approximately $2.5 billion, nearly equivalent to the entire market cap of the company.

Other highlights for the quarter included refinancing of 2026 debt maturities and maintaining the large distribution of $0.525/share, good for an 8.5% yield. This distribution makes up approximately 40% of the company's adjusted EBITDA, which is a rather large percentage, making for a payout ratio of 320%.

That number should have jumped out at you because it is extremely large. It's large enough that I believe it is actually taking from investors potential future growth opportunities. In Q1, the company spent $65.8 million and $46.7 million on distribution and interest expenses respectively. This works out to be 81% of EBITDA. This doesn't leave much cash left for other opportunities, which I will elaborate on later.

Full Year FCF Analysis

As previously noted, after the large spend in Q1, USAC is essentially complete from a growth CAPEX spending perspective for 2024. This will enable the company to be slightly FCF positive for the rest of the year. Assuming flat EBITDA generation for the year, the company will be able to generate approximately $15 million in FCF per quarter. While not significant, it’s a starting point to improve the balance sheet.

Quarterly Estimate (Q2-Q4) EBITDA $140M Interest Ex -$46.7M Tax Exp -$0.5M Maintenance CAPEX -$8.7M Preferred Distributions -$4.4M Common Distributions -$59M Growth CAPEX -$5M Net Cash Generation $15.7M Click to enlarge

During the Q1 conference call, the company indicated it had placed 52,500 horsepower into service that will begin to contribute to the company’s bottom line. This equates to roughly a 1.5% increase in capacity. In addition, the company plans to place another 100,000 horsepower of idle equipment into service this year. This will translate into a combined 4.3% increase in capacity by year end.

Both of these factors will provide additional earnings power and margin to achieving full year EBITDA guidance of $555 - $575 million. Therefore, the current trajectory indicates the company is positioned to achieve the top end of earning guidance.

USAC Will Likely Fall Behind the Competition

Despite the positive trend in EBITDA growth, I have concerns for USAC. For a company that is entering into the next phase of a bull market for natural gas production, I believe the combo effect of a large distribution with a large debt load makes USAC fundamentally disadvantaged compared to peers in the industry.

To capture this growth, the company will need new equipment to deploy to service customer demands. Management has indicated that its near-term capital allocation strategy will be to invest in its idle units rather than purchase new equipment. The goal being to be more capital efficient than buying new compressor units.

Following the 100,000-horsepower deployment in 2024, I estimate that USAC will have between 75,000 and 105,000 horsepower of remaining idle capacity by year end. In other words, this strategy can be pursued through 2025 before there aren't any idle units left to deploy.

Starting in 2026, USAC will encounter challenges to continue to grow EBITDA. In the absence of available idle capacity, USAC will have to turn to deploying new assets. However, orders for new units have delivery times approaching a full year in duration. Eric Scheller, Chief Operating Officer, laid out a general timeline for getting new units delivered in the Q4 conference call.

Lead times for Cat equipment now are exceeding 40 weeks to 45 weeks just to receive the engines. And then you still have packaging time that goes on top of that.

This puts USAC at a crossroad. For new equipment to be placed in service in 2026, orders will need to be placed in 2025 when FCF is still projected to be tight. If management elects to pursue growth, this will result in the assumption of more debt. To compound this cash flow crunch, 2026 is the first year that USAC has debt that comes due. Unfortunately for the unitholder, there are a few competing priorities here, none of which support a distribution increase.

USAC Debt Maturities (USAC Investor Presentation)

In contrast, competitor Archrock has a significantly healthier balance sheet, spending only a combined 41% on debt and dividend expenses. More importantly, AROC has the financial flexibility to support a much larger CAPEX program and plans to spend $190 million in 2024 on new units while also having a comparable inventory of idle units to pull from.

I previously presented my case as to why I believe these conflicting positions in balance sheet strength and CAPEX approach will lead to AROC becoming the dominant player in the natural gas compression market. I see USAC and AROC trending in opposite directions.

Future Valuation

USAC is unique in that it has always had a very large distribution, trading at yields north of 10% as recently as mid 2023. However, the distribution is the same today as it was in 2015. Despite the lack of distribution growth, the market has appeared willing to continue to pay up for the company's units as EBITDA has grown.

Since 2022, EBITDA has grown 25% while the share price has achieved gains of over 50% in the same time period. To continue this trend of unit appreciation, the company will need to sustain EBITDA growth. For 2024, USAC has guided for full year adjusted EBITDA to grow 10% to $565 million, which is a sizable step-down from the 20% growth exhibited from 2022 to 2023. This can directly be attributed to the pull back in CAPEX spending.

As discussed earlier, I believe the decision to pull back on investing in new equipment just prior to the next ramp in natural gas production will result in a stall in EBITDA growth. When excess idle capacity becomes exhausted, USAC will only be able to deliver growth from higher rates on contract renewals. This doesn't give USAC significant control over its own destiny in my view and is one of the major reasons I have rated the company as a HOLD.

USAC EBITDA Growth (USAC Investor Presentation)

With self-limiting EBITDA growth prospects, new investors could find themselves entering near top of the growth run on USAC units. Coupled with a stagnant distribution, I believe the stock will plateau. Over the last three years, the yield has steadily declined to the point that it is in line with other MLP's and thus lacks differentiation from other stocks.

Simply put, for investors looking to initiate a position, I believe there are better options out there in the midstream space that have better growth prospects and superior balance sheets.

Those who initiated a position several years ago have a significant yield on originally invested capital. I do not foresee any significant challenge to maintaining the distribution, and therefore also feel comfortable maintaining a HOLD recommendation for these investors.

Risks

I have largely outlined my thesis for a stalling growth trajectory with a flat but sustainable distribution. Given the supply chain constraints, a market imbalance could result in raising rates across the USAC fleet. This would result in excess FCF without the need for substantial CAPEX spending.

Given the commentary by CEO Eric Long, I would expect these funds to be deployed to debt reductions for a few quarters until a 4.0x leverage ratio is achieved. After that, the board could address the first distribution increase in over a decade.

Eric Long, USAC CEO

I am a believer that this industry and USA Compression in particular can readily support leverage in that 4.0x zip code range.

Should this scenario occur, investors will see improvements in both share price and income.

Summary

USAC is a stable business that is addressing the current supply constraints in the natural gas compression market through the overhaul and deployment of idle units. This serves to be an efficient form of capital deployment versus the purchase of new compression units.

I believe this tactic will be limited due to a finite supply of idle units. I expect idle capacity to be consumed by year end 2025. Starting in 2026, the company will be faced with a lack of new units due to lead times on new equipment reaching out to approximately one year. I believe this pull back as the industry heads into a growth cycle will allow competitors to gain an advantage on USAC.

After analyzing the FCF situation of USAC, there is insufficient excess FCF to rationalize a distribution increase in the near term. With other MLP's offering a comparable yield, I believe new investors would be better served investing elsewhere. Existing investors will have a significantly higher yield on investing capital, thus justifying my HOLD rating.