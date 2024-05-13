Medtronic Stock Looks Promising Before Fiscal Q4 2024 Release

May 13, 2024 3:51 PM ETMedtronic plc (MDT) Stock
Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Medtronic is a leading global medical technology company with diversified revenue streams across multiple segments.
  • Medtronic has made significant strides in bolstering its product portfolio and strategic initiatives, positioning it for long-term growth.
  • According to my DCF model, MDT is currently undervalued by around 26.4%. The development of EV/EBITDA confirms the result of my intrinsic value calculation.
  • I think that buying MDT stock ahead of the report for fiscal Q4 FY2024 may be risky, but in the long term, my bullish bias should be justified.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beyond the Wall Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Female engineer preparing operating theatre light in factory clean room

Monty Rakusen

Intro & Thesis

I initiated coverage of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) stock in October 2023, with only one subsequent update on January 10, 2024. Up to that point, my rating remained bullish, but unfortunately, following the latest update, the

Hold On! Can't find the equity research you've been looking for?

Now you can get access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of recent Wall Street buying and selling ideas with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! There is a free trial and a special discount of 10% for you. Join us today!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
9.55K Followers
Daniel Sereda is chief investment analyst at a family office whose investments span continents and diverse asset classes. This requires him to navigate through a plethora of information on a daily basis. His expertise is in filtering this wealth of data to extract the most critical ideas. He runs the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing in which he provides access to the same information that institutional market participants prioritize in their analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MDT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MDT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MDT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News