Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) is an embattled healthcare REIT that specializes in senior housing and medical office properties. After several quarters of free cash flow burn and deteriorating operating results, the company began loading up on debt and maxed out its line of credit during the pandemic. As the company dealt with loan covenant violations and a near term debt maturity, I wrote last year about how time was of the essence. Now that the company has addressed those maturities, there are some positive developments occurring, the short-term risks keep me on the sidelines.

DHC’s Earnings Were a Mixed Bag

Diversified Healthcare saw a healthy jump in revenue during the first quarter, from $346 million to $370 million. The company’s revenue rally was led by improvements in the senior housing segment. Unfortunately, the company’s expenses grew by slightly more than revenue to nearly $400 million. Additionally, Diversified Healthcare saw its interest expenses rise by $10 million due to higher interest rates on its debt combined with a slightly higher debt balance. The loss before income taxes ended up declining by $36 million to $88 million.

When it comes to the company’s balance sheet, the two largest components are real estate and debt. While Diversified Healthcare Trust did sell some assets in the first quarter, the book value of its real estate declined due to depreciation outpacing reinvestment. Long term debt grew slightly, reflecting the appreciation of the zero coupon notes due in 2026. Those notes will continue to appreciate until maturity and represent a headwind to building shareholder equity. Overall, shareholder equity declined by nearly $90 million to $2.25 billion.

Diversified Healthcare Trust’s cash flow statement is important as it gives investors an opportunity to see if the company can generate the cash needed to support capital expenditures, dividends, and principal reduction on debt. While operating cash flow improved by $22 million and free cash flow improved, the company still needed to burn $18 million in free cash flow to meet capital obligations in the first quarter. The company is making improvements, but during the earnings call management stated that capital expenditures were slow in the first quarter and will be accelerating into the year, meaning the company will either need to improve cash flow, rely on cash reserves, or borrow to meet those capital expenditure targets.

Upcoming Debt and Refinancing Strategy

Diversified Healthcare Trust has some looming debt maturities on the horizon. Next year, the company faces a $500 million maturity and in 2026, the current debt maturity is listed as $751 million, but it will grow to $940 million by 2026 as a part of a zero coupon bond that was underwritten late last year.

During the earnings call, management described a detailed refinancing strategy to cover the 2025 maturing debt and lower interest expenses. The company will be targeting CMBS financing in the second quarter, followed by secured fixed rate debt that will cover the repayment of the 2025 notes and refinance that debt at an interest rate of 200 basis points lower than current levels. Later, the company expects to turn to agency financing to generate an additional $500 million, which will either be used to complete the funding of the 2025 maturity or be used to fund capital expenditures.

Challenges Ahead for Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust has more challenges ahead in addition to refinancing its 2026 debt maturities. The company has seen improvement in its senior living occupancy, but the medical office and life science portfolio continues to decline. The company’s recent revenue growth will be challenged over the next three years as 26% of its square footage and 24% of its rental income comes due for lease renewal. Management did indicate in the conference call that medical office occupancy would improve this year, so investors can watch to see if that target is met and the corresponding revenues improve.

Should Investors Consider Shares or Debt?

Diversified Healthcare Trust has two long term exchange traded debt securities. These securities trade on a public exchange with ticker symbols and mature in 2042 (DHCNI) and 2046 (DHCNL). These securities and other bonds are currently trading at yields below their benchmark, implying higher prices than their peers. While that alone may steer investors away from investing in the company’s debt, I also want to caution against buying based on Diversified Healthcare moving towards secured debt as a form of refinancing. This class of debt will further subordinate unsecured creditors, lower recoveries in the event of a restructuring, and increase the likelihood of a distressed debt exchange if liquidity remains tight.

Conclusion

While Diversified Healthcare Trust is showing signs of growth, I’m not moved enough to buy either the shares or the debt. While senior housing occupancy has improved, expense growth has not come under control and medical office occupancy is declining. Additionally, the company is still free cash flow negative, putting pressure on liquidity to sustain operations. I’m concerned that once a secured class of creditor is established, the company may be incentivized towards debt exchanges on unsecured creditors to increase capital. Based on these reasons, I remain on the sidelines with Diversified Healthcare Trust shares and debt.