Newell Brands: Core Sales And Margins Moving In The Right Direction

May 13, 2024 4:32 PM ETNewell Brands Inc. (NWL) Stock
Redfox Capital Ideas profile picture
Redfox Capital Ideas
112 Followers

Summary

  • Newell Brands' 1Q24 core sales decline of 4.8% exceeded expectations, signaling a positive sales improvement.
  • I expect core sales to continue improving from here.
  • Gross margin performance was strong, and the margin outlook is healthier, supporting potential margin expansion in the future.

an asian chinese mother cooking preparing food at kitchen with her daughter cooking rice with rice cooker

Edwin Tan/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Summary

My previous investment thesis (published on 15-Feb-24) was a buy rating for Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) as I believed FY24 could see a turnaround for both revenue growth and margin expansion, especially since

This article was written by

Redfox Capital Ideas profile picture
Redfox Capital Ideas
112 Followers
I focus on long-term investments while incorporating short-term shorts to uncover alpha opportunities. My investment approach revolves around bottom-up analysis, delving into the fundamental strengths and weaknesses of individual companies. My investment duration is the medium to long-term. Ultimately, I aim to identify companies with solid fundamentals, sustainable competitive advantages, and growth potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NWL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NWL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NWL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News