Sitthipong Pengjan/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Kering (OTCPK:PPRUF), owner of Gucci, Balenciaga, Bottega Venetta, and other renowned luxury brands, has been struggling to keep up with the industry.

Driven by a mixed bag of inferior marketing, relatively high dependency on wholesale, lackluster designs, and complacent management, Kering has been underperforming luxury leaders and continues to bleed market share.

This is more than reflected in the company's valuation, which is severely discounted compared to the sector.

This begs the question, if a turnaround occurs, how can we be ahead in identifying it?

Let's dive in.

Introduction - Kering's Ugly Duckling Tale

I've been covering Kering on Seeking Alpha since July of last year. Throughout the period, I maintained a bearish stance, although I rated the stock a Hold, whereas I probably should have gone with a Sell.

The story of Kering is that of being the ugly duckling of the luxury industry. While there have been worse performers, I'd argue none of them was in as good of a position to succeed as Kering.

Led by the Pinault family, the company's story in luxury began in 1999, when they purchased a controlling stake in Gucci.

Data by YCharts

The conglomerate has been running pretty much at a similar timeframe with its arch nemesis, LVMH. However, LVMH's story has been much more successful, especially since the pandemic.

Today, LVMH has a market cap that's almost 10x the size of Kering, following a 10-year return of 420% compared to Kering's 119%.

This is more than justified by the companies' respective results during this timeframe, as LVMH grew revenues and EPS at 11.5% and 16% CAGRs, compared to Kering's 7.3% and 10.4%.

This difference in performance doesn't show any sign of ending, either. If anything, it's becoming even more significant.

Another Quarter Of Market Share Losses

In Q1'24, Kering saw revenues decline by 11% (10% c/c) to €4.5 billion. The decline was driven, according to the company, by a tough macro backdrop, weak traffic in company-owned stores, and wholesale being down.

So, to sum it up, everything was bad.

Kering Q1'24 Presentation

Looking at sales by segment, Gucci, which is the company's most important brand, declined 21% on a reported basis, and 18% organically. There were only two segments with positive growth, in Bottega Venetta and Eyewear, with the latter benefitting from the acquisition of Creed.

Kering Q1'24 Presentation

In terms of distribution, retail declined by 11%, led by declines in Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. Wholesale, which is typically underperforming for luxury companies, outperformed in Kering's case and declined by only 7%, although it benefitted from the Creed acquisition, as wholesale of luxury brands declined by 20%.

Kering Q1'24 Presentation

Specifically for Gucci, Wholesale outperformed, which reflects a big problem for the company. Simply put, it means that wholesalers are selling the brand better than the brand owner itself. Which means, either Gucci isn't popular enough to attract traffic to its stores and therefore benefits from the wholesale exposure, or, even worse, the wholesaler provides a better customer experience for the Gucci customer.

The bottom line is this was another quarter of significant underperformance from Kering, with LVMH outgrowing the Gucci owner by 13% on a consolidated organic basis.

Geographically, LVMH outgrew by 13% in the U.S., 16% in Japan, 13% in Asia Pacific, and 13% in Europe. From a business unit perspective, LVMH's Fashion & Leather, which mostly overlaps with Kering, grew by 2% organically, while Perfumes & Cosmetics grew by 7%.

Valuation - Significant Discount Relative To Sector

Kering is trading at 13x 2023 EPS, compared to LVMH's 25x and Richemont's (OTCPK:CFRHF) 22x.

Data by YCharts

On a forward basis, Kering is expected to generate EPS of €17.2 in 2024, reflecting a 30% decline, and a 19.3x P/E. Meanwhile, LVMH's EPS estimates sit at €32.16, reflecting a 6% increase, and a 24.5x multiple, and Richemont is at €6.1 and a 22.7x multiple.

On a trailing basis, Kering appears much cheaper than on a forward basis, and that's one of the reasons for the discount.

Hypothetically, if Kering had a Richemont multiple on 2023 earnings, that would result in a 70% upside.

Considering we know the company has an earnings power that reflects a 13x multiple, which is very cheap compared to peers, we should ask ourselves if Kering can recover and when.

How To Identify A Turnaround?

I've been in the wait-and-see camp when it comes to Kering for quite some time. As I showed above, I think there's sufficient upside in case of a turnaround, that I'm willing to stay on the sidelines and miss the initial rise in order to mitigate my risk.

It's been almost a year now since I first started hearing it's so cheap you should just buy and wait for the recovery, this strategy would result in a 50% loss.

With that said, I think it's important to detail out what would be the signs that it's time to pull the trigger.

First, let's discuss management and leadership changes. Back in August, Kering announced major leadership changes, which some investors viewed as a first step in improving the company. Back then, I said that this seemed more like a cosmetic makeover rather than a material one. As long as the Pinault family owns a controlling stake in the group, which it presumably will in our lifetimes, then no executive transition will truly change the culture of the company, and therefore doesn't qualify for me as any sign of improvement.

By the way, since that reorganization, Kering has spent billions on real estate, entered new categories through acquisitions, and its underperformance only accelerated.

Second, Gucci's new creative director, Sabato de Sarno, who was appointed in early 2023, is supposed to revive the brand. So far, I can't really say if he's capable of doing that or not. He's not a huge name in the fashion industry, and he left the role of a fashion director at Valentino to come to Gucci. At least in the first quarter of 2024, Gucci shows no signs of improvement. It's important to remember designs are only part of the equation, and when it comes to marketing, Gucci seems way behind (just look at their social media compared to LVMH brands).

Lastly, and this is where things get interesting and also quantifiable, I want to see Kering close the gap from LVMH in terms of organic growth, for at least one quarter.

Created by the author using data from LVMH & Kering financial reports

Since the pandemic, Kering has been trailing LVMH consistently, and by a growing margin. In Q1-22, Kering trailed by only 2 points (although it benefitted from a much easier comp). Since then, the gap has grown to the mid-teens, and it remains steady at these levels.

Even when the macro backdrop becomes more favorable, and aspirational customers return to shop, as long as Kering underperforms LVMH by such a huge margin, I won't declare the beginning of a turnaround.

Importantly, a common theme in my articles and my strategy in general is I never want to own an inferior company because it's cheap. Time and time again, the inferior company shows it has another hole to fall into. In luxury, this is even more important. Investors are willing to pay hefty multiples for successful brands, and disregard others, no matter the price. As such, I'm almost indifferent to Kering's valuation.

Until it shows it's turning things around, I'm not going to recommend investing in it.

Conclusion

Kering owns several world-renowned brands, with decades of heritage. Unfortunately, it hasn't been able to elevate these brands like its peers, specifically LVMH.

This has resulted in a decade of significant underperformance, both in the company's growth and its stock price, which accelerated after the pandemic.

Nothing the company has done gives me confidence in a turnaround in the near term, and waiting for the macro environment to improve is not a strategy, nor a path for market-beating returns.

I encourage investors to remain on the sidelines until Kering shows it's turning things around, which will materialize in the form of closing the growth gap from LVMH.

As such, I reiterate a Hold rating for the stock.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.