Azul S.A. (AZUL) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 13, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Thais Haberli - Head, Investor Relations
David Neeleman - Founder and Chairman
John Rodgerson - Chief Executive Officer
Abhi Shah - President
Alexandre Malfitani - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Gabriel Rezende - Itau
Victor Mizusaki - Bradesco
Alberto Valerio - UBS
Rogerio Araujo - Bank of America

Operator

Hello, everyone and welcome all to Azul's First Quarter Earning Call. My name is Zack and I will be your operator for today. The event is being recorded and all participants will be in listen only mode until we conduct the Q&A session following the company's presentation. [Operator Instructions]

I would like to turn the presentation over to Thais Haberli, Head of Investor Relations. Please, Thais, proceed.

Thais Haberli

Thank you, Zack, and welcome all to Azul's first quarter earnings call. The results that we announced this morning, the audio of this call and the slides that we reference are available on our IR website.

Presented today will be David Neeleman, Azul's Founder and Chairman; and John Rodgerson, CEO. Alex Malfitani, our CFO; and Abhi Shah, the President of Azul, are also here for the Q&A session.

Before I turn the call over to David, I'd like to caution you regarding the forward-looking statements. Any matters discussed today that are not historical facts, particularly comments regarding the company's future plans, objectives, and expected performance constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on a range of assumptions that the company believes are reasonable, but are subject to uncertainties and risks that are discussed in detail in our CVM and SEC filings. Also, during the course of the call, we will discuss non-IFRS performance measures, which should not be considered in isolation.

With that, I will turn

