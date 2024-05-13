Net Power: Development Continues

Summary

  • NET Power Inc. is a development stage company with impressive industry partners and enough cash to reach cash flow, mitigating its high risk.
  • The Rice brothers, known for building and selling companies successfully, are involved in the venture, reducing risk for potential investors.
  • NET Power's technology has the potential to generate clean power while producing carbon dioxide for oil recovery, attracting interest from major players in the industry.
  • The technology is now in various stages of testing for scalability.
  • A substantial part of the balance sheet assets are goodwill and intangible assets.
Aerial view power plant, Combined cycle power plant electricity generating station industry.

zhongguo/E+ via Getty Images

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR) is basically a development stage company that now has enough information available to be able to get some actual models working for potential customers while also working to improve

This article was written by

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
21.57K Followers

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA.

He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OXY EPD KMI AR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications. I may initiate a position at any time in WPC without further notice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

