V2X Stock: An Opportunity In Aerospace And Defense With Compelling Upside

May 13, 2024 5:14 PM ETV2X, Inc. (VVX) Stock
Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • V2X has $9 billion in bids submitted and another $16 billion yet to be submitted, bringing total near-term opportunities to $25 billion.
  • The stock price for V2X initially fell after a downward revision of its EBITDA guidance but has since recovered.
  • V2X achieved revenue growth of 7% in the first quarter, but this growth did not translate into earnings growth.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Aerospace Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

In Data Center Two Military Men Work with Open Server Rack Cabinet. One Holds Military Edition Laptop.

gorodenkoff

We're currently seeing a significant increase in demand for strategic weapon systems. However, contract opportunities do not only exist in the areas of weapon system sales, but also in logistics, training, and support. Moreover, modernization of communication capabilities and IT are also areas where we see

If you want full access to all our reports, data and investing ideas, join The Aerospace Forum, the #1 aerospace, defense and airline investment research service on Seeking Alpha, with access to evoX Data Analytics, our in-house developed data analytics platform. 

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
16.38K Followers

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VVX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VVX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VVX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News