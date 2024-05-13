gorodenkoff

We're currently seeing a significant increase in demand for strategic weapon systems. However, contract opportunities do not only exist in the areas of weapon system sales, but also in logistics, training, and support. Moreover, modernization of communication capabilities and IT are also areas where we see higher demand. That's where the company hopes to win in the defense industry. The company has $9 billion in bids submitted with another $16 billion yet to be submitted, bringing the total near-term opportunities to $25 billion. For a company that expects revenues of up to $4.2 billion, there's a lot of potential.

In this report, I will be discussing the stock price development since I initiated coverage for V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX), the earnings, outlook, and stock price target update.

V2X Stock Falls Hard But Recovers

I initiated coverage for V2X in October 2023 with a buy rating. At the time, the stock had received no coverage from Seeking Alpha analysts in a year, but Wall Street analysts gave the stock a strong buy rating while Seeking Alpha quant gave it a buy rating. The buy call, however, could not have come at a worse time. Two weeks after I attached a buy rating, V2X stock tumbled to a six-month low on a downward revision of its EBITDA guidance for 2023 from a range of $295 million to $310 million to a new range of $285 million to $295 million citing some delay in national security-related efforts and lower joint venture income.

The downward revision appears to be a timing issue. However, the 2024 guidance of $300 million to $300 million does suggest that in the case that EBITDA targets are achieved and with the help of the shifted EBITDA from 2023 to 2024 there's little growth year-on-year excluding EBITDA shifts. Nevertheless, we see that V2X stock has significantly recovered from the stock price fall.

V2X Sales Growth Fails To Translate To Earnings Growth

For the first quarter, V2X achieved revenue growth of 7%, bringing its revenues north of $1 billion. The growth was primarily driven by higher revenues from revenues in the Middle East and to a lesser extent growth in Europe and Asia, while US program revenues offset the growth observed in Europe or Asia. Gross margins declined from 8.4% to 7% driven by higher revenue recognition and contract mix. SG&A expenses decreased by 17.2% to $40 million, driven by business optimization and lower merger and integration costs. This resulted in a stable operating income of $30.3 million. So, we're not quite seeing the sales growth translating to operating income. On net income level, profits increased by $18.6 million to $1.1 million, driven by the absence of costs related to extinguishment of debt as well as lower interest expenses offset by lower income tax benefit.

On an adjusted basis, EBITDA margins stood at 6.8% compared to 7.2% a year ago and flat adjusted EBITDA year-on-year. So, the adjusted profit also shows that revenue growth failed to translate into earnings growth while adjusted operating cash burn widened by $60.1 million to $83.5 million. It should be noted that revenues, cash flows, and EBITDA will ramp up sequentially and that's something we're seeing as a general profile in the aerospace and defense industry. So, the first quarter performance is not reflective of the full year as it also includes some cost absorption for products and services to be released to customers in subsequent quarters.

VVX Stock Has Significant Upside

I processed the forward projections for EBITDA and cash flow for V2X along with the balance sheet data, and based on that assessment, I believe that V2X stock is a buy with a near-term target of $54, representing 13% upside and a longer-term target of $62 representing 30% upside. These price targets are established using the company's EV/EBITDA, which is significantly lower than the EV/EBITDA multiple of the peer group. So, any multiple expansion is not factored into the upside.

In 2028, $1.1 billion is due on the First Lien Credit Agreement and the 2023 Credit Agreement and I believe that V2X will be utilizing part of the cash it will generate to repay a portion of the debt while refinancing the other part, which I believe can happen with a lower cost of debt basis.

Conclusion: V2X Stock Has Compelling Upside On A $25 Billion Market Opportunity

I believe that V2X stock is a buy. The first quarter performance might not look extremely strong from a margin perspective, but EBITDA and free cash flow will ramp up in the remainder of the year. Additionally, the demand trends are positive for V2X and support longer-term growth for the company. As a result, I'm maintaining my buy rating with a $63 price target, which is an increase of $5.64 compared to my previous stock price target for 2025. While the price target has been reduced, I believe the upside remains extremely compelling for investors.