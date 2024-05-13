ServiceNow Is A Generative AI Winner And Compounder

Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • ServiceNow, Inc. has fully earned its generative AI hype and has sustained above-market top-line growth rates.
  • The stock has sold off recently but offers an attractive entry point for long-term growth investors.
  • ServiceNow continues to work towards ambitious 2026 targets.
  • I reiterate my buy rating for this generative AI winner.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Best Of Breed Growth Stocks get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Ai Cloud technology concept. Data center concept. Modern cloud technologies. Neon colors, cyber space, isometric illustration network with computer, laptop, tablet and smartphone. generative AI

Komsann Saiipanya/iStock via Getty Images

Approximately one and half years following the public release of ChatGPT, investors should have some idea about the true beneficiaries of generative AI. Generative AI hype sent many tech stocks soaring in early 2023, but the last

Sign Up For My Premium Service "Best of Breed Growth Stocks"

After a historic valuation reset, the growth investing landscape has changed. Get my best research at your fingertips today. 

Get access to Best of Breed Growth Stocks:

  • My portfolio of the highest quality growth stocks.
  • My best deep-dive investment reports.
  • My investing strategy for the current market.
  • and much more

Subscribe to Best of Breed Growth Stocks Today!

This article was written by

Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
32.76K Followers

Julian Lin is a financial analyst. He finds undervalued companies with secular growth that appreciate over time. His approach is to look for companies with strong balance sheets and management teams in sectors with long growth runways.

Julian is the leader of the investing group Best Of Breed Growth Stocks where he only shares positions in stocks which have a large probability of delivering large alpha relative to the S&P 500. He also combines growth-oriented principles with strict valuation hurdles to add an additional layer to the conventional margin of safety. Features include: exclusive access to Julian's highest conviction picks, full stock research reports, real-time trade alerts, macro market analysis, individual industry reports, a filtered watchlist, and community chat with access to Julian 24/7. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NOW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long all positions in the Best of Breed Growth Stocks Portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NOW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NOW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NOW
--
NOWS:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News