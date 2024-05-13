DVYE: High Risk And Poor Track Record

ChristianChan

This article series aims to evaluate ETFs (exchange-traded funds) based on their past performance and portfolio metrics. Reviews with updated data will be posted when necessary.

DVYE strategy

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) started investing operations on 02/23/2012 and tracks the Dow Jones Emerging Markets Select Dividend Index. DVYE has a portfolio of 112 stocks, a 30-day SEC yield of 10.20% and a total expense ratio of 0.49%. Dividends are paid quarterly.

As described by S&P Dow Jones Indices, the underlying index includes stocks incorporated in emerging markets (S&P Emerging BMI). Chinese companies must be listed in Hong Kong or the U.S. and not be classified as REIT.

At every annual reconstitution, eligible stocks must have:

A positive trailing 12-month EPS.

Dividends in each of the previous 3 years.

At least US$ 250 million in float-adjusted market capitalization.

At least US$ 2 million in 3-month average daily volume (US$ 500,000 for current constituents).

Then, eligible stocks are ranked by IAD yield. The top 100 are selected in the index, with a maximum of 30 stocks by country. Buffer rules are applied to limit turnover. Constituents are weighted based on IAD yield, with a maximum weight of 25% by country. The portfolio turnover rate was 55% in the most recent fiscal year. This article will use iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) as a benchmark.

DVYE portfolio

Asset value is about 64% in large caps, 28% in mid-cap companies and 8% in small caps. The heaviest countries in the portfolio are China (24% of assets), Brazil (22.3%) and Taiwan (10.8%). Other countries are below 8%. The next chart lists the top countries, representing 92.5% of assets. Compared to the emerging markets benchmark, DVYE massively overweights Brazil and Indonesia, underweights mostly Taiwan, India, Malaysia, and ignores South Korea. The aggregate weight of China, Taiwan and Hong Kong is 36%, so exposure to geopolitical and regulatory risks related to China is high.

DVYE geographical allocation in % (Chart: author; data: iShares)

The three heaviest sectors are financials (21.7%), energy (20.4%) and materials (19.1%). Compared to EEM, DVYE overweights energy, materials, industrials, utilities and real estate. It massively underweights technology, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, communication, and ignores healthcare.

DVYE sector breakdown in % (Chart: author; data: iShares)

The top 10 holdings, listed below, represent 31% of asset value. The heaviest position (Petrobras) weighs 6.1%. Risks related to other individual companies are low.

Name Weight% Country Sector Ticker PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PREF SA 6.1 Brazil Energy PETR4 CIA VALE DO RIO DOCE SH 3.83 Brazil Materials VALE3 CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK 3.3 China Financials 939 (Hong Kong) VEDANTA LTD 3.27 India Materials VEDL CEZ 2.93 Czech Republic Utilities CEZ EVERGREEN MARINE CORP LTD 2.79 Taiwan Industrials 2603 BANK OF CHINA LTD H 2.38 China Financials 3988 (Hong Kong) INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK 2.31 China Financials 1398 (Hong Kong) ASTRA INTERNATIONAL 2.23 Indonesia Industrials ASII ADARO ENERGY INDONESIA 1.9 Indonesia Energy ADRO Click to enlarge

DVYE is much cheaper than EEM regarding valuation ratios, as reported in the next table. Aggregate growth rates are mixed: earnings growth is superior to the benchmark, while cash flow growth is inferior (and negative).

DVYE EEM Price/Earnings TTM 6.65 14.23 Price/Book 0.88 1.67 Price/Sales 0.77 1.46 Price/Cash Flow 3.98 9.04 Earnings growth 26.93% 16.77% Sales growth 3.87% 4.95% Cash flow growth -19.24% 2.18% Click to enlarge

Source: Fidelity.

Performance

Since 3/1/2012, DVYE has lagged the emerging markets benchmark by 1.4% in annualized return. Moreover, it shows a higher risk measured in drawdown and volatility.

Since 3/1/2012 Total Return Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe Volatility DVYE 6.03% 0.48% -47.42% 0.02 17.91% EEM 25.95% 1.91% -39.82% 0.1 16.94% Click to enlarge

However, DVYE has outperformed EEM over the last 12 months:

DVYE vs EEM, 12-month total return (Seeking Alpha)

DVYE has lost almost half of its asset value since its inception, as reported by this chart plotting the share price return:

DVYE share price return since inception (Seeking Alpha)

This issue is not specific to DVYE: most securities with yields above 6% suffer from capital decay.

The annual sum of distributions went up from $2.24 in 2013 to $2.40 in 2023. This 7.1% increase in 10 years is far below the cumulative inflation during the same period: about 32%, based on CPI.

DVYE distribution History (Seeking Alpha)

Competitors

The next table compares characteristics of DVYE and 5 non-hedged emerging markets dividend funds:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Co. Index ETF (FNDE)

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend ETF (DEM)

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend ETF (DGS)

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV)

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE).

DVYE FNDE DEM DGS EDIV DGRE Inception 2/23/2012 8/15/2013 7/13/2007 10/30/2007 2/23/2011 8/1/2013 Expense Ratio 0.49% 0.39% 0.63% 0.58% 0.49% 0.32% AUM $718.03M $5.94B $2.93B $2.61B $419.40M $135.46M Avg Daily Volume $2.32M $16.99M $12.62M $21.24M $3.67M $312.55K Yield TTM 8.50% 4.33% 5.40% 4.25% 4.27% 2.12% Div. Growth 5 Yr CAGR 1.70% 10.33% 4.44% 3.27% 7.89% -3.10% Click to enlarge

DVYE has the highest yield, but the second-lowest dividend growth rate of these funds. The next chart plots their 10-year total returns. DVYE is the worst performer.

DVYE vs competitors, 10-year total return (Seeking Alpha)

However, it is second to EDIV over the last 12 months:

DVYE vs competitors, 12-month return (Seeking Alpha)

Takeaway

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF holds 112 emerging markets dividend stocks with positive earnings. China and Brazil represent 46% of asset value. The portfolio is well-diversified across sectors and holdings, with a focus on financials, energy and materials. DVYE has underperformed the emerging markets benchmark since inception, and its share price has lost almost half of its value. Moreover, DVYE has lagged its main competitors over the last 10 years.

I give DVYE a “Sell” rating due to the geopolitical risk embedded in its portfolio, historical capital decay, underwhelming dividend growth rate and sub-par performance in its category.